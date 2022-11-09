  • Home
  • /
  • Greensboro
  • /
  • Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stumble Stilskins 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US

678 Reviews

$

202 W Market St

Greensboro, NC 27401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket
Wings
Quesadilla

Sharables

Wings

$15.00+

Your Choice Of Up To 2 Seasonings/Sauces. Mixed Only. No Half & Half. Served With A Side Of Celery.

Chicharrones De Pollo

$10.00

Fried Chicken Skins & Thigh Meat, Served with Adobo Aioli

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Tenders With Your Choice Of Side

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Buffalo or Old Bay Seasoning

Nachos

$11.00

Nachos Cheese, Cotija, Pico Del Gallo, Green Peppers, Sour Cream & Guacamole. Vegetarian.

Poutine

$10.00

Fries, Cheese Curds, Beer Cheese & Anaheim Pepper Gravy. Vegetarian

Pretzels

$11.00

2 Pretzels With Jalapeno Honey Mustard & Blue Beer Cheese, Vegetarian

Quesadilla

$10.00

Mixed Cheese and Green Peppers. Vegetarian.

Salads\Soup

Amped Up Caesar Salad

$9.00

Kale, Romaine, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes & Croutons

Chefs Salad

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Egg, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cucumber & Red Onion. Choice of Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Mushroom & Avocado. Choice of Dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Cheddar, Red Onion & Croutons. Choice of Dressing

Seriously Good Quinoa Salad

$9.00

Quinoa, Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions & EVOO. Vegan & Gluten Free

Sandwhiches & Wraps

BLT

$10.00

Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli. Choice of Side.

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Gouda, Sharp Cheddar, Apple, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon on Sourdough Bread. Choice of Side.

French Dip

$11.00

London Broil, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Au Jus on a Brioche Sub Roll

Gobble Gobble

$12.00

Ground Turkey, White Cheddar, Kale, Red Onion, Tomato, Siracha Aioli in a Tortilla Wrap. Choice of Side.

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Choice of Side.

King Henry

$11.00

Swiss, London Broil, Horseradish Aioli, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Sub Roll

Philly

$11.00

Provolone, Sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers on a Brioche Sub Roll

Po' Boy

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cajun Tartar on a Brioche Sub Roll

Reuben

$12.00

Swiss, Kraut, 1000 Island on Rye Bread. Choice of Side.

Stumbles Club

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo. Choice of Side.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwhich

$12.00

Burgers

Black Bean

$13.00

Guacamole, Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Choice of Side.

Cali Bison

$16.00

Provolone, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms/Onions, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato. Choice of Side.

Classic Burger

$11.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo. Choice of Side.

Smoked Gouda

$12.00

Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, & Garlic Aioli. Choice of Side.

Stumbles Smash

$12.00

American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Lettuce & 1000 Island Dressing. Choice of Side.

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.00

The Juan!

$12.00

Side Hustle

Cheese Curds

$6.00+

Smaller Portion Of The Sharable Size. Served with Spicy Ranch & Garlic Aoili

Fries

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Served with Spicy Ranch

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Collard Greens

$3.00

Contains Bacon

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00

Sweet Tots

$4.00+

Tots

$3.00+

+ Extra Sauces

+ Extra Aioli

+ Extra Dressing

+ Extra Wing Sauce

+ Extra Mustard

+ Extra Pico

$0.25

+ Extra Sour Cream

$0.25

+ Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.25

+ Extra Jalap Honey Mustard

$0.25

+ Extra Blue Cheese Beer Cheese

$0.25

Extra Ketchup

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come by the Cheer's of Downtown Greensboro for some of the best drinks & food in town! An excellent beer selection to choose from, and the best wings, burgers & sandwiches around. Stumbles friendly staff can tell you all about the monthly drink & food features, reoccurring weekly events & more!

Website

Location

202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Crafted - Greensboro
orange starNo Reviews
220 S Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Radici
orange starNo Reviews
214 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Elm Street Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
115 S. Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave
orange starNo Reviews
608 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Sushi Republic
orange star4.5 • 75
329 Tate Street Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensboro
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston