Stush NYC

470 Driggs Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211

SALADS

STUSH HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

CESAR SALAD

$14.00

TOMATO AVOCADO SALAD

$16.00

SPICY STEAMED CABBAGE

$16.00

SOUPS

RED LENTIL SOUP w/SAFFRON

$11.00

SPICY BLACK BEAN SOUP

$11.00

SOUP JOUMOU

$14.00

CALILOU SOUP

$14.00

STARTERS

COD FISH FRITTERS

$16.00

JERK WINGS

$16.00

JAMAICAN PATTIES (beef or chicken)

$14.00

FRIED BAKES

$12.00

JERK SHRIMP & AVACADO BITES

$18.00

ACKEE & SALTFISH ROLLS

$16.00

CREAMY MAC-n-CHEESE

$16.00

PESTO & ASPARAGUS FLATBREAD

$14.00

BURGERS

BOUGIE BURGER

$22.00

Lettuce and tomatoes topped with Stush sauce served on a brioche bun

BOUGIE CHEESEBURGER

$24.00

PASTAS

STUSH PASTA

$28.00

LASAGNA

$25.00

ENTREES

CREOLE LEGUME

$27.00

CURRY CHICKEN

$28.00

STEW CHICKEN

$29.00

COW FOOT STEW

$32.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$27.00

OXTAIL

$34.00

NON-PLANT-BASED OPTION

STEAMED RED SNAPPER

$36.00

PAN-FRIED RED SNAPPER

$38.00

LAMB NECK STEW

$34.00

SIDES

French Fries/Yuca Fries

$9.00

Rice and peas/Jasmine Rice

$9.00

Caribbean coleslaw/Conkies

$9.00

Fried Green Plantains/Sweet Plantains

$9.00

Callaloo/Spinach/Okra

$9.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$14.00

Absolut

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Firefly

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

DBL Well Vodka

$28.00

DBL Absolut

$28.00

DBL Belvedere

$28.00

DBL Chopin

$28.00

DBL Ciroc

$28.00

DBL Firefly

$28.00

DBL Grey Goose

$28.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$28.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$28.00

DBL Ketel One

$28.00

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Beefeater

$16.00

Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Gordons

$16.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Modagor

$16.00

DBL Well Gin

$28.00

DBL Beefeater

$28.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$28.00

DBL Gordons

$28.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL Tanqueray

$28.00

Rum

House Rum

$16.00

Admiral Nelson

$16.00

Bacardi

$16.00

Bacardi Limon

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$16.00

Meyers

$16.00

Meyers Silver

$16.00

Wray & Nephew

$16.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$16.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$14.00

Cuervo Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Clase Azul

$38.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

De Nada Blanco

$16.00

De Nada Anejo

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$40.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Jameson

$16.00

Fireball

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$38.00

Macallan 15yr

$24.00

Glenmorangie

$32.00

Scotch/Bourbon

House Scotch

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$14.00

Dewars

$14.00

Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

J & B

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Bulliet

$16.00

Oban

$24.00

Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Macallan 15yr

$24.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Irish Mist

$14.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Mathilde Cassis

$14.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$14.00

Cognac

Hennessy Vsop

$20.00

Hennessy XO

$45.00

Dusse

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$36.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Martell Vsop

$20.00

Hennessy Paradis

$110.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$16.00

Appletini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Madras

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Mudslide

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Draft Beers

Bottled Beers

Canned Beers

Red

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

470 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

