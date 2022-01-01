Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Stutesy's Pub & Grille

435 Reviews

$$

52 Post Rd

Wells, ME 04090

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan Sub
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Cheeseburger

Utensils, ketchup, salt and pepper

Utensils

Ketchup

Salt

Pepper

Yellow Mustard

Mayo

Soups

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.75

Served with 1 westminster chowder crackers

Bowl Clam Chowder

$7.25

Served with 2 westminster chowder crackers

Quart Clam Chowder

$18.95Out of stock

Served with 4 packages of crackers

Chili with Cheddar Cheese

$6.75Out of stock

Kidney Bean, Ground Ribeye with kick!

Cup Seafood Chowder

$6.75

Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$8.25

Haddock Scallops Shrimp

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$6.95

Cut right here!

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Fingers

$9.95

Fried, Hand Breaded with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Wing Dings

$9.95

Fried, Breaded, Bone In with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Small Deep Fried Ranch or Blue Cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

6 with Thai Chili Sauce

Cajun Shrimp

$9.95

Fried with cajun spice

Half Nachos

$8.95

Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, jalapenos with salsa and sour cream

Full Nachos

$11.95

Tomatoes, black olives, red onion, jalapenos with salsa and sour cream

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95Out of stock

Seafood stuffing Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp

Potato Skins

$9.95

Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion with Sour Cream

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.95

3 Sticks served with hot beer cheese

8 Bone In Chicken Wings

$9.95

8 Wings Deep Fried Ranch or Blue Cheese

16 Bone In Chicken WIngs

$17.95

16 Wings Deep Fried Ranch or Blue Cheese

24 Bone in Chicken Wings

$25.95

24 Wings Deep Fried Ranch or Blue Cheese

Salad

Small Garden Salad (on side dressing)

$3.75

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Large Garden Salad (on side dressing)

$7.99

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Small Caesar Salad (on side dressing)

$3.95

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan cheese

Large Caesar Salad (on side dressing)

$7.99

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad (on side dressing)

$12.95

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Fried Chicken Garden Salad (on side dressing)

$12.95

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Fried Buffalo Chicken Garden Salad (on side dressing)

$13.95

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Grilled Shrimp Garden Salad (on side dressing)

$14.95

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Fried Buffalo Shrimp Salad (on side dressing)

$14.95

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Steak Tip Garden Salad (on side dressing)

$14.95

Iceburg, Greenleaf, Tomato, Cucumbers, red onion

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (on side dressing)

$12.95

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan cheese

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad (on side dressing)

$12.95

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan cheese

Fried Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad (on side dressing)

$13.95

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan cheese

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad (on side dressing)

$14.95

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan cheese

Steak Tip Caesar Salad (on side dressing)

$14.95

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan cheese

Fried Dinners

Haddock and Chips

$13.95

Haddock Chunks with Fries and Coleslaw

Fried Haddock Dinner

$20.95

Haddock Filet

Fried Scallop Dinner

$23.95

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

Small, tender and sweet

Fried Chicken Finger Dinner

$18.95

Baked and Broiled

Baked Haddock Dinner

$20.95

Seasoned crumbs and butter

Baked Sea Scallop Dinner

$23.95

Seasoned crumbs and butter

Baked Haddock and Sea Scallops

$23.95

Seasoned crumbs and butter

Baked Seafood Combo

$24.95

Haddock, Scallops and 2 Gulf Shrimp

Broiled Haddock Dinner

$20.95

Broiled Sea Scallop Dinner

$23.95

Broiled Haddock and Sea Scallops

$24.95

Broiled Seafood Combo

$24.95

Haddock, Scallops and 2 Gulf Shrimp

Stuffed Seafood

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$23.95

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$24.95

Baked Stuffed Scallops

$24.95

Pasta

Linguini Marinara

$15.95

With Garlic Bread

Linguini Alfredo

$17.95

With Garlic Bread

Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

With Garlic Bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.95

With Garlic Bread

Chicken Scampi

$18.95

With Garlic Bread

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

With Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

With Linguini and Garlic bread

Seafood Marinara

$24.95

Scallops, Haddock and Shrimp with garlic and marinara sauce over linguini

Grill

Half Pound Steak Tips

$18.95

Lightly marinated in our own sauce

One Pound Steak Tips

$25.95

Lightly marinated in our own sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Charbroiled boneless chicken breast

Baby Back Ribs

$21.95Out of stock

Full Rack in sauce

Surf and Turf

$26.95

Tender Steak tips cooked to order with your choice of seafood. Please choose one.

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.95

1/2 pound charbroiled

Cheeseburger

$11.95

1/2 pound charbroiled

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Gluten Free Soy, carrots,red and green peppers, peas, corn, onions etc

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.95

1/2 pound charbroiled

Moody Blue Burger

$12.95

1/2 pound charbroiled

Pub Burger

$12.95

1/2 pound charbroiled

Sandwiches

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$13.99

Broiled Haddock Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Steak Tip Sub

$14.99

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.95

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.99

Childrens Menu (12 and under please)

Kids Hamburger

$5.75

Served with Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.25

Served with Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Served with Fries

Kids Fried Haddock

$6.75

Served with Fries

Small Macaroni and Cheese

$3.95

Large Macaroni and Cheese

$5.95

Kids Linguini and Marinara Sauce

$5.50

Kids Linguini Alfredo

$6.75

Kids Linguini with Butter

$5.50

Sides

$ Extra Blue Cheese Dressing (3 oz)

$1.00

$ Extra Ranch Dressing (3 oz)

$1.00

$ Extra Buffalo Sauce (3 oz)

$1.00

$ Salsa (3 oz)

$1.00

$ Sour Cream (3 oz)

$1.00

$ Celery

$0.50

$ Baked Potato

$2.95

$ Rice Pilaf

$2.50

$ Cole slaw

$2.50

$ French Fries

$3.50

$ Homemade BBQ Baked Beans

$2.95

$ Fresh Zucchini and Summer Squash with butter and salt and pepper

$2.95

$Fresh Zucchini and Summer Squash Plain

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual and fun atmosphere. Delicious well prepared food. All provided by the best staff in the industry!

Website

Location

52 Post Rd, Wells, ME 04090

Directions

Gallery
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE image
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE image
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE image
STUTESY'S PUB & GRILLE image

