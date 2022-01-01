Bars & Lounges
American
Stutesy's Pub & Grille
435 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Casual and fun atmosphere. Delicious well prepared food. All provided by the best staff in the industry!
Location
52 Post Rd, Wells, ME 04090
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stripers Waterside Restaurant - 133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport PO Box M
4.1 • 1,382
133 Ocean Blvd Kennebunkport, ME 04046
View restaurant