Style Cafe - Somerville 60 Middlesex Ave

144 Reviews

$

60 Middlesex Ave

Somerville, MA 02145

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese
The Breakfast Burrito
Three Eggs Cheese Omelet w/ Toast

The Basics

Egg & Cheese

$3.75

Meat & Cheese

$3.75

ONE Fried egg with toast

$3.25

TWO Fried Eggs w/ Toast

$3.95

Three Eggs Cheese Omelet w/ Toast

$6.95

Three Plain Pancakes

$4.95

Three French Toast

$4.95

The Morning Combo #1

$12.50

2 Fried eggs with toast, Home fries, a kind of meat (Bacon, Ham,or sausage) and a choice : Pancake or French Toast.

The Morning Combo #2

$14.95

3eggs Omelet or Scrambled with Toast Home fries, a kind of meat (Bacon, Ham or sausage) and a choice of Pancake or French Toast

Chef's Special

Egg & Brie on Brioche

$6.25

Egg & Brie with Smoked Turkey, Basil and Tomatoes)

House Huevos Rancheros

$8.75

two fried eggs, Black beans, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Sour cream, Avocado, Feta Cheese and Crispy Tortilla

House Colombian Breakfast

$9.25

2 Fried eggs over Mixed Rice & Pinto beans, Avocado, Chorizo, Fried Plantains and Crispy Tortilla

The Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Two eggs scrambled with Scallions, Chorizo, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Cheddar, Cheese, Sour cream & Pinto Beans

The Spicy Creamy Eggs

$8.25

3 scrambled eggs with hot sauce, Tomatoes, Chorizo, & Cheddar Cheese

THe Vegetarian Breakfast

$7.95

Three Scrambled eggs with Tomatoes, Scallions, Spinach, Red Onions & Hummus

Bagels, Toast etc. with:

BUTTER

$1.95

JELLY

$1.95

PEANUT BUTTER

$2.50

CREAM CHEESE

$2.95

BRAZILIAN CREAM CHEESE

$3.50

Flat Bread Panini

Samba

$9.25

Ham, Cheddar, Heart of Palms & Tomatoes

Style

$9.25

Turkey, Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach & Tomatoes

Navy Yard

$9.25

Chicken Pesto

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Pesto

Tuna Melt

$9.25

Tuna Salad, American Cheese, Tomatoes and Lettuce

Cuban Twist

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, ham, Swiss Cheese, pickles, Mustard & Mayo

Avocado & Mozzarella

$9.25

Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella & Avocado

Spicy Shrimp Club

$9.25

Shrimp, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Chipotle sauce & Avocado

Classic Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes

BLT with Turkey Bacon

$9.50

Turkey bacon,Lettuce & Tomatoes

Turkey & Cheese

$8.50

Lettuce & Tomatoes

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Lettuce & Tomatoes

Grilled Chicken

$8.75

Lettuce & Tomatoes

Lemon Tuna Salad

$8.95

Tuna, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Basil

$7.95

Salt and Olive oil

Smoked Turkey Club

$8.95

Smoked Turkey. Bacon, mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes

The House Vegetarian

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado & Hummus)

Brazilian Style Chicken Salad

$8.95

Shredded Chicken, Ham, Corn, Raisin, Onions, Tomatoes, Scallions, Green Peppers, Green olives and potato Sticks

Salads

Greek

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, cucumber, & Greek dressing

Caesar

$8.25

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Garden

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, cucumber, Onions & Balsamic dressing

House Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Heart of Palms, Boiled egg, Green peppers, Corn and Balsamic Dressing

Bacon & Spinach

$8.95

Shaved Parmesan, Red onions, Boiled eggs & Chunky Ranch Dressing

Gourmet Hamburger

American Way Veggie Burger

$6.25

American Way Burger

$5.75

Gourmet Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.75

Meatball Sub

$6.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.25

House Crispy Chicken Club

$8.75

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese & Ranch Dressing

House Crispy BUFFALO Chicken (on Brioche)

$8.25

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Lettuce, tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing

The Cuban Sub

$9.75

Pork, Ham, Pickles, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese and Mustard

Fish & Chips Sub

$9.75

Lettuce, Tomatoes and Tartar Sauce

Plain Wings & Fries Sub

$9.25

Buffalo Wings & Fries Sub

$9.95

Burritos & Quesadillas

Chicken Burrito

$9.25

-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese

Beef Burrito

$9.95

-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese

Mushrooms Burrito

$8.25

-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$9.95

-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese

PORK burrito

$9.25

-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese

NO MEAT Burrito

$7.75

-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese

Mushrooms Quesadilla

$8.25

Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)

Beef Quesadilla

$9.95

Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.95

Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side

Pastas

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.95

Meatball

$9.95

Meat Lasagna

$11.95

Chicken Lasagna

$11.25

Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$12.95

Falafel

Romaine lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Red onions, Pickles, Hummus & Tahini sauce

Falafel

$8.75

GRILLED CHEESE

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Sides orders

Sm French Fries

$3.75

Lg French Fries

$4.75

Sm Fried Plaintains

$2.95

Lg Fried Plaintains

$3.50

Plain Chicken Wings (8pcs)

$8.25

Buffalo Chicken Wings (8pcs)

$8.95

White Rice (12oz)

$2.95

Bean(Black or Pinto) 12oz

$2.95

Falafels (8 balls)

$5.95

Home Fries

$4.25

Tuna Salad (12oz)

$6.95

Chorizo (2 pieces)

$5.95

Sliced Top Sirloin with Onions (7oz)

$9.25

Sliced Pork Sirloin with onions (7oz)

$8.25

Sliced Grilled Chicken with Onions

$8.25

Side of Bacon (6 SLICES)

$2.00

TURKEY BACON (4 SLICES)

$2.00

Brazilian Plates

Brazilian Plate/Steak

$15.75

Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca

Brazilian Plate/ Chicken

$14.25

Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca

Brazilian Plate/Tilapia

$15.25

Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca

Brazilian Plate/Pork

$14.25

Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca

Brazilian Chicken Salad(Salpicao)

$7.25

Made with Shredded chicken, Ham, Corn, Peas, Raisin, Onions, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Green Olives and Potato Sticks.

Sandwiches

Brazilian Style Cheeseburger (X Tudo)

$13.95

Egg, Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peas, Corn, Mayo and Potato sticks

Brazilian Style Steak Sub

$12.95

Thin Grilled Steak with onions, Ham, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Mayo

Brazilian Style Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.95

Grilled chicken, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peas, Corn, Mayo and Potato sticks

Brazilian Style Bacon Sub

$11.95

Bacon, Hamburger, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peas, Corn, Mayo and Potato sticks

Fried Pastel

Cheese Pastel

$4.95

Ham & Cheese Pastel

$5.25

Pizza Fried Pastel

$5.50

Chicken Pastel

$5.95

BEEF Pastel

$6.25

Shrimp & Brazilian Cream Cheese Pastel

$6.25

Heart of Palm, Corn & Mozzarella Pastel

$5.95

Chorizo, Cheese & Jalapenos Pastel

$5.95

Banana & Chocolate Pastel

$4.75

Dulce de Leche Pastel

$4.75

Guava Jelly & Cheese Pastel

$4.75

Kinds of soup

Chicken & Vegetables

$5.95

Beef Chili

$5.95

Lentil with Potato & Carrots(Vegetarian)

$5.95

Half sandwich & Soup

Chicken Vegetables

$9.50

Beef Chili

$9.50

Lentil

$9.50

Hot Beverages

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Dark Roasted Coffee

$2.95+

Fresh Organic Tea

$2.75

Fresh Organic Iced Tea

$2.75+

Cafe con Leche

$2.75+

Cafe Americano

$2.50+

Cafe Brasileiro

$3.95

Espresso

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cafe Latte

$3.95+

Caramel Almond Milk Latte

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

White Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Machiatto Latte

$4.25+

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Frozen Coffee

$6.25

Beverages

Plain water

$1.50

Lemon Sparkling water

$1.95

PELEGRINO Sparkling water

$2.25

Diet Coke

$1.75

Regular Coke

$1.75

Guarana

$2.50

Guarana Diet

$2.50

Pelegrino Sparkling juice

$2.50

Tropicana JUICE

$2.75

Coconut water

$3.50

Powered

$2.25

Chocolate MILK

$2.25

Kids Juice

$1.75

Red Bull

$3.75

FRESH JUICES

SMALL OJ

$5.95

LARGE OJ

$7.95

SMALL CANE JUICE

$6.50

LARGE CANE JUICE

$8.25

Orange MANGO/GUAVA

$4.25

Smoothies

Pineapple Paradise

$8.25

Pineapple, banana, Yogurt and Pineapple Juice

Mango Blast

$8.25

Mango, Banana & Mango Juice

The Natural

$8.25

Strawberries, Mango, Banana & Orange Juice

Amazon Berry (Acai)

$9.75

Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Yogurt & Guarana Syrup (Made with Milk or Orange Juice)

Berry Berry

$8.25

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry & Yogurt (Made with Milk or Orange juice)

Wake up Call

$8.95

Apple, Banana, Peanut Butter & Milk

Tropical Coconut

$8.95

Coconut, Pineapple, Milk & Sugar

Strawberry & Banana

$8.25

Strawberries, Banana & Yogurt (Made with Milk or Orange juice)

Mango Passion

$8.25

Mango Juice, Mango, Coconut & Passion fruit

The Energizer

$9.95

Red Bull, Acai, Berries & Guarana Syrup

The Health Essential

$8.25

Passion Fruit, Mango, Apple, Strawberries,Lemon & Pineapple Juice

The Green

$8.95

Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Ginger & Pineapple (Made with Water or Pineapple Juice)

Banana Boat

$8.95

Banana, Yogurt, Honey and Milk

Frozen Lemonade

$6.95

BAKERY

EMPADA DE FRANGO - Chicken Brazilian PIE

$3.95

Cheese Bread (Pão de queijo)

$0.80

Two Cheese Bread (Pão de queijo)

$1.50

3 Cheese Bread (Pão de queijo)

$2.00

Half Dozen Cheese Bread (Pão de queijo)

$4.00

Coxinha de Frango ( Chicken Croquette)

$3.95

Coxinha de frango com Catupiry (Chicken Croquette with cheese)

$4.25

Coxinha de camarão com queijo (Shrimp Croquette with cheese)

$4.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

