Bakeries
Bagels

Suárez Bakery

33 Reviews

$$

4245 Park Rd

Charlotte, NC 28209

Popular Items

Red Velvet
Pumpkin Pie—November Doughnut of the Month
Vanilla Bean

Cupcakes & Cold Desserts

Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.75

Callebaut Intense dark chocolate, Maldon sea salt, and housemade caramel. One brownie.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.75

Soft shortbread topped with lemon curd and powdered sugar

Eclair

Eclair

$4.50

Choux pastry, vanilla custard filling, chocolate ganache, white chocolate

Tres Leches Cup

Tres Leches Cup

$5.50

Vanilla cake soaked in sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk, with whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon

Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.50

Oreo cookie crust, vanilla cheesecake with Oreos, whipped cream, Oreo dust

Vanilla Cake Bites

Vanilla Cake Bites

$2.00

Bite-size vanilla cake balls with sprinkles.

Chocolate Cake Bites

Chocolate Cake Bites

$2.00

Bite-size chocolate cake balls with sprinkles.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.50

Pumpkin spice cheesecake, graham cracker crust, whipped cream, pumpkin spice

Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

$3.75

vanilla cupcake, vanilla bean diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream icing with valrhona white chocolate pearls

Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.75

chocolate cupcake, chocolate diplomat cream filling, chocolate buttercream icing and valrhona dark chocolate pearls

Vanilla Fudge

Vanilla Fudge

$3.75

vanilla cupcake, chocolate fudge icing, rainbow sprinkles

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.75

red velvet cupcake, cream cheese icing, cocoa nibs, chocolate drizzle

Oreo

Oreo

$3.75

chocolate cake, oreo diplomat cream filling, oreo buttercream icing with chocolate-dipped oreo

Butterbeer—October Cupcake of the Month

Butterbeer—October Cupcake of the Month

$3.75Out of stock

vanilla cupcake, butterscotch diplomat, cream filling, malted milk buttercream icing , butterscotch drizzle, gold sprinkles

Pumpkin Spice—October Cupcake of the Month

Pumpkin Spice—October Cupcake of the Month

$3.75Out of stock

pumpkin spice cupcake, cream cheese icing, dash of pumpkin spice

Maple Pecan — November Cupcake of the Month

$3.75

Cake

Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.50

carrot spice cake, cream cheese filling, cream cheese icing, candied orange peel

Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice

Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice

$5.50

chocolate cake, chocolate mousse filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate sprinkles, ganache drip, cocoa nibs

Strawberry Chiffon Cake Slice

Strawberry Chiffon Cake Slice

$5.50

vanilla cake, diplomat cream filling with fresh strawberries, whipped cream icing with strawberry powder

Coconut Cream Slice

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.50

vanilla cake, coconut diplomat cream filling, whipped cream icing with shredded coconut

6" Vanilla Diplomat

6" Vanilla Diplomat

$43.00Out of stock

Vanilla cake, vanilla diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream, white sprinkle border, Valrhona crunchy pearl crown. Serves 8.

6" Vanilla Diplomat with Sprinkles

6" Vanilla Diplomat with Sprinkles

$43.00Out of stock

Vanilla cake, vanilla diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream, sprinkle border and crown. Serves 8. *Through Oct 31st, it will come with our "spooky" sprinkle mix

6" Chocolate Diplomat

6" Chocolate Diplomat

$43.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, chocolate diplomat cream filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate sprinkle border, Valrhona crunchy pearl crown. Serves 8.

6" Chocolate Diplomat with Sprinkles

6" Chocolate Diplomat with Sprinkles

$43.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, chocolate diplomat cream filling, chocolate buttercream, sprinkle border and crown. Serves 8.

6" Red Velvet

6" Red Velvet

$43.00

milk chocolate red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, vanilla buttercream icing, cake crumb border, cocoa nib crown. serves 8.

6" Carrot

6" Carrot

$43.00Out of stock

carrot spice cake, cream cheese filling, cinnamon buttercream icing, candied orange peel crescent. serves 8.

6" Oreo

6" Oreo

$43.00Out of stock

chocolate cake, oreo diplomat cream filling, oreo buttercream, chocolate ganache, vanilla buttercream poofs, chocolate-covered oreos. serves 8.

6" Vanilla Fudge

6" Vanilla Fudge

$43.00Out of stock

vanilla cake | fudge filling | vanilla buttercream icing with sprinkles, fudge crown. serves 8.

6" Coconut Cream

6" Coconut Cream

$43.00Out of stock

vanilla cake, coconut cream filling, whipped cream icing, shredded coconut

6" Black & White

6" Black & White

$43.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, vanilla diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream icing, chocolate ganache drip, vanilla buttercream poofs, valrhona cocoa nibs

6" Chocolate Raspberry

6" Chocolate Raspberry

$43.00

chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and raspberry preserves filling, raspberry buttercream icing, chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs. serves 8.

6" Classic Birthday

6" Classic Birthday

$43.00

vanilla cake, fudge filling, vanilla sprinkle buttercream, ganache drip with gumball, sixlet, and sprinkle crescent. Blue base color. serves 8.

6" Chocolate Mousse

6" Chocolate Mousse

$43.00Out of stock

chocolate cake, chocolate mousse filling, chocolate buttercream icing, chocolate sprinkle border, ganache drip with cocoa nib crown. serves 8.

8" Classic Birthday

8" Classic Birthday

$54.00Out of stock

vanilla cake, fudge filling, vanilla sprinkle buttercream, ganache drip with gumball, sixlet, and sprinkle crescent. Blue base color. serves 14.

8" Vanilla Diplomat

8" Vanilla Diplomat

$54.00Out of stock

Vanilla cake, vanilla diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream, white sprinkle border, Valrhona crunchy pearl crown. Serves 14.

8" Vanilla Diplomat with Sprinkles

8" Vanilla Diplomat with Sprinkles

$54.00Out of stock

**Through Feb 14, this design is decorated with Valentine's sprinkles, not the rainbow sprinkles shown** Vanilla cake, vanilla diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream, sprinkle border and crown. Serves 14.

8" Chocolate Diplomat

8" Chocolate Diplomat

$54.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, chocolate diplomat cream filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate sprinkle border, Valrhona crunchy pearl crown. Serves 14.

8" Chocolate Diplomat with Sprinkles

8" Chocolate Diplomat with Sprinkles

$54.00Out of stock

**Through Feb 14, this design is decorated with Valentine's sprinkles, not the rainbow sprinkles shown** chocolate cake, chocolate diplomat cream filling, chocolate buttercream, sprinkle border and crown. serves 14.

8" Chocolate Mousse

8" Chocolate Mousse

$54.00Out of stock

chocolate cake, chocolate mousse filling, chocolate buttercream icing, chocolate sprinkle border, ganache drip with cocoa nib crown. serves 14.

8" Red Velvet

8" Red Velvet

$54.00Out of stock

milk chocolate red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, vanilla buttercream icing, cake crumb border, cocoa nib crown. serves 14.

8" Carrot

8" Carrot

$54.00Out of stock

carrot spice cake, cream cheese filling, cinnamon buttercream icing, candied orange peel crescent. serves 14.

8" Oreo

8" Oreo

$54.00Out of stock

chocolate cake, oreo diplomat cream filling, oreo buttercream, chocolate ganache, vanilla buttercream poofs, chocolate-covered oreos. serves 14.

8" Vanilla Fudge

8" Vanilla Fudge

$54.00Out of stock

vanilla cake | fudge filling | vanilla buttercream icing with sprinkles, fudge crown. serves 14.

8" Chocolate Raspberry

8" Chocolate Raspberry

$54.00Out of stock

chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and raspberry preserves filling, raspberry buttercream icing, chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs. serves 14.

8" Black & White

8" Black & White

$54.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, vanilla diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream icing, chocolate ganache drip, vanilla buttercream poofs, valrhona cocoa nibs

Doughnuts & Pastries

Classic Glazed (v)

Classic Glazed (v)

$2.00

Pillowy soft yeast doughnut covered in vanilla glaze. Vegan.

Apple Fritter (v)

Apple Fritter (v)

$2.50Out of stock

crispy fritter studded with apple pieces and covered with vanilla glaze (vegan)

Cinnamon Twist (v)

Cinnamon Twist (v)

$2.50Out of stock

cinnamon yeast doughnut fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar. vegan

Texas Doughnut (v)

Texas Doughnut (v)

$4.50Out of stock

A pillowy soft doughnut as big as Texas (almost). Over 7" in diameter. Includes a doughnut hole the size of a regular doughnut. Vegan.

Pretzel Twist (v)

Pretzel Twist (v)

$3.00

Cinnamon yeast doughnut twisted into a pretzel, lightly fried, and covered with glaze. vegan.

Chocolate-Dipped

Chocolate-Dipped

$2.00Out of stock

Pillowy soft yeast doughnut dipped in chocolate ganache

Sprinkles

Sprinkles

$2.00Out of stock

Pillowy soft yeast doughnut dipped in chocolate ganache with rainbow sprinkles

Cinnamon-Sugar Cake Doughnut

Cinnamon-Sugar Cake Doughnut

$1.75Out of stock

Cake Doughnut covered in cinnamon-sugar

Glazed Cake Doughnut

Glazed Cake Doughnut

$1.75

cake doughnut covered in vanilla glaze

Cream Horn

Cream Horn

$3.50

Flaky puff pastry cone filled with vanilla cream and dusted with powdered sugar

Guava Pastelito

Guava Pastelito

$3.00

Flaky Cuban pastry with guava fruit filling

Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock

flaky croissant pastry, cinnamon-sugar, orange zest

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Classic flaky, buttery breakfast pastry

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

butter croissant, fudge filling, chocolate ganache, valrhona cocoa nibs

Long John

Long John

$3.00Out of stock

Pillowy soft doughnut bar filled with vanilla cream and hand-dipped in chocolate ganache

Pumpkin Pie—November Doughnut of the Month

Pumpkin Pie—November Doughnut of the Month

$3.75

toasted marshmallow diplomat cream filling, chocolate ganache, graham cracker crumbs

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

With Valrhona chocolate feves, baked until edges are golden brown and crispy and the center remains soft and chewy

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies sandwiched with vanilla cream

Funfetti

Funfetti

$2.75

Chewy vanilla cookie with sprinkles

Funfetti Cookie Sandwich

Funfetti Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

Two chewy vanilla cookies with sprinkles sandwiched with vanilla cream

Ginger Oatmeal

Ginger Oatmeal

$2.75

Chewy oatmeal cookie with ginger, molasses, and fall spices

Ginger Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

Two Ginger Oatmeal Cookies sandwiched with vanilla cream

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$2.75Out of stock

With M&Ms, potato chips, pretzels,Guittard butterscotch chips, Callebaut chocolate chips, ground coffee, and graham cracker crumbs

Salted Peanut Butter Cup

Salted Peanut Butter Cup

$2.75

Creamy peanut butter cookie with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup pieces and Maldon sea salt

Triple Chocolate Brownie Cookie (gf)

Triple Chocolate Brownie Cookie (gf)

$2.75

Callebaut chocolate chips, cocoa powder, fudge, Maldon sea salt. Gluten-free.

Almond Horn (gf)

Almond Horn (gf)

$1.75

Almond paste crescents rolled in slivered almonds and baked until crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Gluten-free.

Coconut Macaroon (gf)

Coconut Macaroon (gf)

$1.75

Coconut mounds baked until golden and crispy on the outside and soft and chewy in the middle. Gluten-free.

Apple Carrot Dog Biscuit

$6.00
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Soft, chewy, cinnamon-vanilla cookie with vanilla bean icing

Dinosaur Sugar Cookie

Dinosaur Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Slightly crunchy sugar cookie with coarse sanding sugar.

Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

$1.50

Slightly crunchy sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.

Drinks

FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$3.00

500mL/16.9oz

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

16oz

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

12oz

Bread

Cuban Bread

Cuban Bread

$3.00

Legit Cuban Bread made in-house with lard. Available only on Saturdays after 1pm.

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dessert-focused bakery in Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center

Website

Location

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Directions

