Bakeries
Bagels
Suárez Bakery
33 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dessert-focused bakery in Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center
Location
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
No Reviews
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108 Charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurant
Amélie’s French Bakery and Café
No Reviews
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B Charlotte, NC 28226
View restaurant