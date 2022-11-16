  • Home
Sub of Subs 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103

No reviews yet

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103

Duluth, GA 30097

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak Torpedo.
Torpex (Spicy Buffalo Chicken).
Bulgogi Philly.

Subs & Gyros.

The Rachel sub. *NEW*

$8.99+

Grilled Turkey and Swiss cheese, smothered in thousand island dressing with fresh home made coleslaw on top.

Famous Chopped Cheese

Famous Chopped Cheese

$8.99+

Famous chopped cheese sandwich made with certified angus ground beef, grilled onions, topped with melted cheddar cheese and sweet peppers . Fresh Lettuce tomatoes, Mayo, ketchup for that perfect savory taste

Philly Cheesesteak Torpedo.

Philly Cheesesteak Torpedo.

$8.99+

This is a local favorite perfected over 10 years of Philly cooking experience. Premium steak with onions, green peppers, red peppers, and mushroom grilled over a hot grill. Topped with melted provolone cheese.

Steak & Cheese Only.

$8.99+
Chicken Torpedo (Chicken Philly).

Chicken Torpedo (Chicken Philly).

$8.99+

This is a local favorite perfected over 10 years of Philly cooking experience. Premium steak with onions, green peppers, red peppers, and mushroom grilled over a hot grill. Topped with melted provolone cheese.

Chicken & Cheese Only.

$8.99+
Torpex (Spicy Buffalo Chicken).

Torpex (Spicy Buffalo Chicken).

$7.99+

House-made hot buffalo sauced chicken, grilled onions, and melted provolone cheese smothered in our famous tropes sauce. Just can't get this anywhere else.

Bulgogi Philly.

Bulgogi Philly.

$9.49+

Premium steak marinated in bulgogi BBQ sauce. Caramelized onions topped with two types of cheese garnished with sesame seeds.

U Boat.

U Boat.

$9.49+

Our favorite is back, hickory hardwood smoked cajun style sausages, grilled with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers smothered with provolone cheese and BBQ sauce topped with or without sauerkraut your choice.

Rueben.

Rueben.

$8.99+

A must-try Reuben on a sub roll. Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Thousand Islands, and melted provolone cheese.

Golden.

Golden.

$8.99+

All grilled golden with fresh chicken, sweet golden honey mustard, and melted with yellow American cheese and tomatoes.

Spicy BBQ Chicken. *halal*

$8.99+

Spicy BBQ chicken grilled and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, oil, and vinegar.

Cajun Chicken. *halal*

$8.99+

Cajun chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, oil, vinegar, and house-made z-sauce.

Hawaiian. *halal*

Hawaiian. *halal*

$8.99+

Homemade teriyaki sauce chicken topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, oil, and vinegar.

Grilled Veggie.

$7.99+

Sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and oil, and vinegar.

Fish Filet Sub.

$9.49+

Shrimp Sub.

$8.99+

Turkey & Swiss.

$8.49+

Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and oil and vinegar.

Club.

Club.

$8.50+

A trio of different meats in one sub. Ham, turkey, and fresh crispy bacon held in by slices of American cheese. This sub is topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and an our oil and vinegar blend.

Turkey Club.

Turkey Club.

$8.50+

A trio of different meats in one sub. Ham, turkey, and fresh crispy bacon held in by slices of American cheese. This sub is topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and an our oil and vinegar blend.

Tuna

Tuna

$8.50+

Using the freshest albacore chunked tuna and made fresh, as your order. It is topped with lettuce and tomatoes and garnished with house oil and vinegar and spices.

Italian (East Coast Style).

$8.99+

Inspired to bring the taste back from the tri-boroughs of NYC. It's a perfect Italian union of ham, salami, and pepperoni. The topped lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions are topped with house Italian-styled oil and vinegar.

Cold Pastrami.

Cold Pastrami.

$8.99+

Freshly sliced of mountain of Pastrami, swiss, mayo, spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato, and oil & vinegar! A classic but a goodie!

Fresh Veggie.

$7.99+

Vegetarians dream consisting of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and oil & vinegar! Customize it the way it fits your taste!

BLT.

$8.99+

Keeping it original with Lettuce, tomatoes and bacon. Dressed in our home made oil and vinegar blend and classic mayo.

Make Your Own Sub.

$8.99+

Make your sub the way you want it and leave the rest to us!

Lamb Gyro *halal*

$6.99

Gyro influences taken from the street vendors in NYC. We top this gyro with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers. white sauce (z-sauce) is made scratch in house!

Chicken Gyro. *halal*

$6.99

100 percent all natural, no hormone grilled chicken topped with fresh lettuce tomatoes and cucumbers. with a side of our famous white sauce (z-sauce) made from scratch in house.

Cajun Chicken Gyro. *halal*

$6.99

grilled marinated Cajun spiced chicken topped with fresh lettuce tomatoes and cucumbers. with a side of our famous white sauce (z-sauce) made from scratch in house.

Teriyaki Chicken Gyro. *halal*

$6.99

unique homemade teriyaki grilled chicken topped with fresh lettuce tomatoes and cucumbers. with a side of our famous white sauce (z-sauce) made from scratch in house.

Tuna Gyro.

$6.99

using fresh wild caught albacore tuna salad that is topped with fresh lettuce tomatoes and cucumbers. with a side of our famous white sauce (z-sauce) made from scratch in house.

Fish Gyro.

$6.99

Shrimp Gyro.

$6.99
French Fries.

French Fries.

$2.79

Generous portion of fries for one.

Side Salad.

$3.99
Chips.

Chips.

$1.49
Celery Sticks.

Celery Sticks.

$2.50+

Comes with one two or three ranch dip depended on the size of the order

Bread.

$1.00+

Family Fries.

$8.99
Cheese Fries.

Cheese Fries.

$3.99

Fries with melted cheddar cheese.

Fountain Drink.

Fountain Drink.

$2.49+
Bottled Drink.

Bottled Drink.

$2.49
Monster.

Monster.

$2.99
Ranch

Ranch

$0.69

Blue Cheese

$0.69
Torpex Sauce

Torpex Sauce

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Z - Sauce

$0.69

Tartar

$0.69

Teriyaki Dip

$0.69

BBQ Dip

$0.69

Buffalo Dip

$0.69

1000 Island

$0.69

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.69

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.69

Vidalia Vinaigrette

$0.69

Steak Sauce Dip

$0.69

Oil & Vinegar

$0.69

Wings & Tenders.

6pcs Wings. (1 flavor, 1 dip)

6pcs Wings. (1 flavor, 1 dip)

$6.99

Air chilled "Never frozen" all natural chicken wings. Always fresh and packed with flavor. A must try!

8pcs Wings. (1 flavor, 1 dip)

8pcs Wings. (1 flavor, 1 dip)

$9.99

Air chilled "Never frozen" all natural chicken wings. Always fresh and packed with flavor. A must try!

10pcs Wings. (1 flavor,1 dip)

10pcs Wings. (1 flavor,1 dip)

$10.99

Air chilled "Never frozen" all natural chicken wings. Always fresh and packed with flavor. A must try!

30pcs Wings. (2 flavors,3 dip)

30pcs Wings. (2 flavors,3 dip)

$31.99

60 Pcs wings. (3 flavors,6 dip)

$59.99
4 Tenders. (2 dipping sauce)

4 Tenders. (2 dipping sauce)

$7.99

Crispy battered and cooked to golden perfection. our tenders are all natural and free of hormones and antibiotics.

6 Tenders. (3 dipping sauce)

6 Tenders. (3 dipping sauce)

$10.49

Crispy battered and cooked to golden perfection. our tenders are all natural and free of hormones and antibiotics.

9 Tenders. (4 dipping sauce)

9 Tenders. (4 dipping sauce)

$16.99

Crispy battered and cooked to golden perfection. our tenders are all natural and free of hormones and antibiotics.

12 Tenders. (5 dipping sauce)

$20.99

Sides & Drinks.

French Fries.

$2.79

Generous portion of crispy French fries for one.

Family Fries.

$8.99
Chips.

Chips.

$1.49

Side Salad.

$3.99
Celery Sticks.

Celery Sticks.

$2.50+

Comes with one two or three ranch dip depended on the size of the order

Bread.

$1.00+

Coleslaw large (12oz) *NEW*

$5.49

Coleslaw small (4oz) *NEW*

$1.99

Cheese fries

$3.99
Fountain Drink.

Fountain Drink.

$2.49+
Bottled Drink.

Bottled Drink.

$2.49

1liter smart water

$2.99Out of stock
Monster.

Monster.

$2.99
House fresh brewed Sweet tea (gallon)

House fresh brewed Sweet tea (gallon)

$9.98
House fresh brewed Unsweet tea (gallon)

House fresh brewed Unsweet tea (gallon)

$9.98
Ranch

Ranch

$0.69

Blue Cheese

$0.69
Torpex Sauce

Torpex Sauce

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Z - Sauce

$0.69

Tartar

$0.69

Teriyaki Dip

$0.69

BBQ Dip

$0.69

Buffalo Dip

$0.69

1000 Island

$0.69

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.69

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.69

Vidalia Vinaigrette

$0.69

Steak Sauce Dip

$0.69

Oil & Vinegar

$0.69
Cookies (2pc).

Cookies (2pc).

$2.39

Seafood

Fish Basket (Gluten Free).

$9.99

Two pieces of lightly battered tilapia and crinkle fries. Tartar sauce on the side

2pc Fish Only (Gluten Free)

2pc Fish Only (Gluten Free)

$6.99

2pcs of lightly battered filet of Tilapia fish served with a side of tartar

Half dozen Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Hand breaded half a dozen butterfly shrimp with side of French fries and tartar.

Half dozen butterfly shrimp

$8.49

Hand breaded , Half dozen butterfly shrimp

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Grilled Lamb Salad

$12.99

Grilled flavorful lamb with a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast cooked with our special buffalo sauce on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

crispy chicken on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast, and crispy bacon on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Chef Salad

$12.99

Freshly sliced ham and turkey with knife-cut american cheese. on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Tuna Mix Salad

$11.99

Wild caught Albacore tuna salad on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Garden Salad

$9.99

bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!

Fish Salad

$12.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Specials

Sampler (Best Value!)

$18.99

Sample our menu by choosing any sub or gyro in our total menu regardless of cost, 5 pieces of jumbo size wings crinkle fries and a bottle drink.

Dips & Dressings.

Ranch

Ranch

$0.69

Blue Cheese

$0.69
Torpex Sauce

Torpex Sauce

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Z - Sauce

$0.69

Teriyaki Dip

$0.69

BBQ Dip

$0.69

Buffalo Dip

$0.69

1000 Island

$0.69

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.69

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.69

Vidalia Vinaigrette

$0.69

Steak Sauce Dip

$0.69

Oil & Vinegar

$0.69

Tartar

$0.69

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$5.99

Kid's Tenders W/ Fries

$6.79

Kids turkey and swiss W/Fries

$5.99

Kids ham and cheese W/Fries

$5.99

Drinks

Gallon

$9.50

Party Wings

50 Wings + Lg FF

$60.00

75 Wings + 2 Lg FF

$90.00

100 Wings + Family FF

$120.00

Signature lunch boxes

Chicken salad with lays

$8.00

Turkey and swiss with lays

$8.00

Club with lays

$8.00

Turkey club with lays

$8.00

Italian with lays

$8.00

Cold pastrami with lays

$8.00

BLT with lays

$8.00

Tuna with lays

$8.00

Fresh veggie with lays

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now order us through toast https://www.toasttab.com/sub-of-subs-2227-duluth-hwy-120-ste-103

Location

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth, GA 30097

Directions

Sub of Subs image

