Sub of Subs 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now order us through toast https://www.toasttab.com/sub-of-subs-2227-duluth-hwy-120-ste-103
Location
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth, GA 30097
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400
No Reviews
1950 Satelite Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Duluth
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant