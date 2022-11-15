Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sub Rosa Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

620 N 25th St

Richmond, VA 23223

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Sour Cherry & Pistachio Croissant

***APPLE TART AND MASA BREAD ONLY AVAILABLE 11/22 + 11/23***

Whole 9'' Quiche

Whole 9'' Quiche

Our family-sized 9" quiche made with a flaky spelt pastry crust, creamy quiche filling and Meadow Creek Dairy's Appalachian cheese. Option for ham or seasonal vegetable.

Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

$36.00

A delicious crust featuring crushed biscotti and shortbread cookies and a yogurt based chocolate chess filling.

Apple Tart ***ONLY AVAILABLE 11/22 + 11/23***

Apple Tart ***ONLY AVAILABLE 11/22 + 11/23***

$30.00

Large 9 inch galette style tart featuring pecan pastry cream, warming spices (cinnamon, clove, long pepper, and star anise), and Agriberry apples on a freshly milled flaky spelt crust

Masa Bread ***ONLY AVAILABLE 11/22 + 11/23***

Masa Bread ***ONLY AVAILABLE 11/22 + 11/23***

$8.25

Loaf made with in house nixtamalized corn using our wood ash featuring strong flavors of tortilla/tamale. If you enjoy the polenta loaf you'll love this!

Bread

Classic (Tues-Sun)

Classic (Tues-Sun)

$7.25

Made with 100% stone-ground blend of regional wheats. Our take on a classic pain au levain; a timeless old world bread.

Light Rye (Wed or Sat)

Light Rye (Wed or Sat)

$7.25

25% whole rye flour, 75% house milled wheat blend. This bread highlights our regional rye variety, currently Danko, from Grapewood Farm. Flavors of honey and pepper.

Polenta Bread (Fri or Sun)

Polenta Bread (Fri or Sun)

$7.75

Virginia heirloom corn is scalded and folded into this wheat bread, lending a creamy, custard-like interior with the distinct flavor of true maize. Current varieties of corn grown by Sam Hart (Shacklefords, VA) include Tuxpeno white, Jarvis, and Buena Vista Yellow.

Rosemary Sea Salt Pide Flatbread (Wed-Sun)

$5.10

Like a free-form focaccia. Our classic dough but dressed with olive oil, fresh rosemary and maldon sea salt. Cooked first thing, hot and fast.

Seeded Pide Flatbread (Wed-Sun)

Seeded Pide Flatbread (Wed-Sun)

$5.10

Like a free-form focaccia. Our classic dough but dressed with olive oil, sesame and nigella seeds.Cooked first thing, hot and fast.

Sesame Rye (Wed or Sat)

Sesame Rye (Wed or Sat)

$7.75

Sesame rye features Benne seed, an ancestor to the sesame that is nuttier and just plain better. 25% whole rye flour, 75% house milled wheat blend. This bread highlights our regional rye variety, currently Danko, from Grapewood Farm. Flavors of honey, pepper, and of course, sesame throughout.

Pastries

5-Pack of Biscotti

5-Pack of Biscotti

$7.00

Made with 100% stone-ground rye pastry flour, Escazú chocolate, and a touch of anise seed.

6-Pack of Shortbread Cookies

6-Pack of Shortbread Cookies

$5.50

Made with 100% stone-ground spelt, topped with roasted pistachios and brushed with orange blossom syrup.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

House-made almond cream baked into our croissant and topped with toasted sliced almonds.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.20

What happens when you take our almond croissant and add chocolate? A winning combination!

Cinnamon Sugar Braid

Cinnamon Sugar Braid

$3.40

Croissant braid with cinnamon and sugar, dusted with powdered sugar (all sugars are 100% certified organic).

Croissant Bread Pudding

Croissant Bread Pudding

$5.10

Croissants soaked and baked with creamy custard, Valrhona chocolate bits and pecans.

Fig & Cheese Croissant

Fig & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

A pinwheel croissant topped with Dalmatia fig jam (Croatia) and Appalachian cheese from Meadow Creek Dairy (Galax, VA).

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Cured ham and Appalachian cheese from Meadow Creek Dairy (Galax, VA) in a flaky croissant.

Seasonal Savory Croissant

Seasonal Savory Croissant

$4.75

Rotating selection of local seasonal veggies and craft cheeses in our croissant dough. Please call to hear this weeks offerings!

Lamb Borek

Lamb Borek

$5.10

Meadow Pride Farm's pasture lamb with Turkish spices, Aleppo pepper, onions, and parsley in our 100% stone-ground pastry dough.

Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.60Out of stock

A spiral croissant with candied pecans, cinnamon and pastry cream (made with corn flour).

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.00

A croissant filled with Valrhona semi-sweet dark chocolate.

Pain aux Raisins

Pain aux Raisins

$4.25

A croissant with plump currants and pastry cream (made with corn flour).

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Sub Rosa’s classic butter croissant.

Pogaca

Pogaca

$1.25

Our grandmother’s recipe. A classic savory Turkish treat. Biscuit-like dough filled with feta cheese and dill, topped with sesame and nigella seeds.

Whole 9'' Quiche

Whole 9'' Quiche

Our family-sized 9" quiche made with a flaky spelt pastry crust, creamy quiche filling and Meadow Creek Dairy's Appalachian cheese. Option for ham or seasonal vegetable.

Salami and Cheese Croissant

Salami and Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Salami from Fra’mani (Berkeley, CA) and Appalachian cheese from Meadow Creek Dairy (Galax, VA) in a flaky croissant.

Seasonal Fruit Tart

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$5.10

Our spelt flaky pastry shell filled with house-made creams and local, seasonal fruit. Please Call to hear about this weeks offerings.

Seeded Braid

Seeded Braid

$3.40

Croissant braid with sesame & nigella seeds.

Shortbread Cookie

Shortbread Cookie

$1.20

Shortbread cookie made with 100% stone-ground spelt, topped with roasted pistachios and brushed with orange blossom syrup.

Sour Cherry & Pistachio Croissant

Sour Cherry & Pistachio Croissant

$5.00

Rolled croissant with a sour cherry compote and our house-made pistachio cream.

Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

$36.00

A delicious crust featuring crushed biscotti and shortbread cookies and a yogurt based chocolate chess filling.

Hazelnut Praline Cookie

Hazelnut Praline Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

100% stone ground spelt cookie with hazelnut praline and chocolate.

Chocolate Chess Slice

Chocolate Chess Slice

$4.00

Our version of a chess pie made with a biscotti and shortbread crust, filled with a yogurt based chocolate filling and topped with shavings of Escazu chocolate.

Coffee // Tea

Afterglow - Sub Rosa Blend - 340g

$16.80

Recluse - San Lorenzo (Guatemala) - 300g

$17.00

Flours // Granola

Whole Wheat Flour (2lbs)

$6.00

Whole Rye Flour (2lbs)

$6.00

Whole Polenta

$10.00

Granola (1lb)

$7.00

Organic oats are coated in a slurry of brown sugar and olive oil and then baked in the wood fired oven. Toasted sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pecans, and almonds are mixed into the granola and then finished with currants and a light dusting of cardamom.

Wine // Cider

Parralel Voicing

$23.00

Morris

$24.00

Quaker Run

$26.00

Gabriel's Wine Saperavi 2020

$27.00Out of stock

Vino di Anna

$26.00Out of stock

Feints 2021

$28.00

Cante Renard

$22.00

Bang Bang

$26.00

Nimbus Albus

$19.00

Fortuna 2020

$23.00

Stalisma

$0.30

Kamara Pet Nat 2021

$19.00

La Colina Malvasia

$19.00

Kovidinka

$23.00

Merch !

Cotton Tote

$25.00

Bamboo Mug

$32.00

Greeting Cards

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a small wood fired bakery and stone milling operation with a cafe in the Church Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia. Our goal is to craft the highest quality breads and pastries in a sustainable way, towards a new food culture. We also aim to serve as a gathering place for community, joy, and sustenance.

Website

Location

620 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

