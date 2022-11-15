Sub Rosa Bakery
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a small wood fired bakery and stone milling operation with a cafe in the Church Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia. Our goal is to craft the highest quality breads and pastries in a sustainable way, towards a new food culture. We also aim to serve as a gathering place for community, joy, and sustenance.
Location
620 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223
Gallery
