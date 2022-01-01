Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Sub Runners

337 Reviews

$

901 N Salisbury Blvd

Ste A

Salisbury, MD 21801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Steak & Cheese
10 Wings
1/2 Steak & Cheese

Cheesesteaks

1/2 Steak & Cheese

$6.99

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.

1/2 Sub Runners Super Steak

$7.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with Mushrooms and Green Peppers cooked in with the meat covered in White American Cheese.

1/2 Mushroom & Swiss

$7.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with Mushrooms and spices cooked in with the meat covered in Swiss Cheese

1/2 Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99

Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled chicken meat covered in Provolone Cheese

1/2 Chicken Shrimp Cheesesteak

$7.59
1/2 Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese

1/2 Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese

$7.29

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.

1/2 Chicken Triple Cheese Steak

$7.29

1/2 The Western

$7.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat and Bacon coveredd in BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese.

1/2 Pizza Steak

$6.99

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled steak meat covered in Pizza Sauce, sprinkled Parmesan Cheese and covered in Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.

1/2 Shrimp Cheesesteak

1/2 Shrimp Cheesesteak

$7.59

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled steak meat, grilled cut pieces of Shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning and covered in White American Cheese.

1/2 Texan Cheesesteak

$7.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled steak meat with Chili, Hot Sauce and covered in White American Cheese.

1/2 Chipotle Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.29

Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Jalapeno Peppers, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and covered in Cheddar Cheese.

1/2 Sweet & Sassy Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.39

Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Sweet and Sassy Sauce, Chipotle Ranch Dressing covered in Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.29

Whole Steak & Cheese

$12.99

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.

Whole Sub Runners Super Steak

$13.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with Mushrooms and Green Peppers cooked in with the meat covered in White American Cheese.

Whole Mushroom & Swiss

$13.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with Mushrooms and spices cooked in with the meat covered in Swiss Cheese

Whole Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled chicken meat covered in Provolone Cheese

Whole Chicken Shrimp Cheesesteak

$13.59
Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese

Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese

$13.29

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.

Whole Chicken Triple Cheese Steak

$13.29

Whole Western

$13.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat and Bacon coveredd in BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese.

Whole Pizza Steak

$12.99

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled steak meat covered in Pizza Sauce, sprinkled Parmesan Cheese and covered in Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.

Whole Shrimp Cheesesteak

Whole Shrimp Cheesesteak

$13.59

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled steak meat, grilled cut pieces of Shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning and covered in White American Cheese.

Whole Texan Cheesesteak

$13.39

Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled steak meat with Chili, Hot Sauce and covered in White American Cheese.

Whole Chipotle Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.29

Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Jalapeno Peppers, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and covered in Cheddar Cheese.

Whole Sweet & Sassy Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.39

Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Sweet and Sassy Sauce, Chipotle Ranch Dressing covered in Provolone Cheese.

Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.29

Hot Subs

1/2 Cheeseburger Sub

$6.99

1/3 pound Burger on a 7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese.

1/2 Fish Fillet

$6.99

Crispy Battered Flounder on a 7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese.

1/2 Meatball & Cheese

$6.89

Meatballs smothered in tasty Marinara Sauce on a 7.5 inch roll with Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Chicken Tender Sub

$6.89

Crispy Chicken Tenders on a 7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese.

1/2 Grilled Veggie

$5.89

7.5 inch roll with Grilled Mushrooms and Green Peppers covered in White American Cheese.

Whole Cheeseburger Sub

$12.99

2 1/3 pound Burger patties on a 15 inch roll with White American Cheese.

Whole Fish Fillet

$12.99

Crispy Battered Flounder on a 15 inch roll with White American Cheese.

Whole Meatball & Cheese

$12.89

Meatballs smothered in tasty Marinara Sauce on a 15 inch roll with Provolone Cheese.

Whole Chicken Tender Sub

$12.89

Crispy Chicken Tenders on a 15 inch roll with White American Cheese.

Whole Grilled Veggie

$11.89

15 inch roll with Grilled Mushrooms and Green Peppers covered in White American Cheese.

Hot Dogs & Cheeseburgers

Jumbo Hot Dog

$3.19

Quarter pound All-Beef Hot Dog on a fresh baked sub roll.

Kaiser Cheeseburger

$5.69

1/3 pound Burger on a Kaiser Roll covered in White American Cheese with your choice of toppings.

Cheddar Burger

$5.69

1/3 Burger covered in Cheddar Cheese Sauce served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$5.89

1/3 Pound Burger with Pepper Jack Cheese and Jalapenos served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$5.89

1/3 Pound Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and our Special Seasonings. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.

Western Burger

$6.09

1/3 Pound Burger with Bacon, BarBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.

Pizza Burger

$5.79

1/3 Pound Burger topped with Pizza Sauce and Parmesan and Shredded White Cheddar Cheeses. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your toppings.

Western Ranch Burger

$6.19

1/3 Pound Burger with Bacon, BarBQ Sauce, Ranch Dressing and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.69

Hawaiian Burger

$6.59

Pineapple, Ham, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun.

Cowboy Burger

$6.59

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Rings and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun.

Shrimp + Old Bay Burger

$6.59

Grilled Shrimp Seasoned with Old Bay, White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.

Cheesesteak Burger

$6.59

Burger covered with Cheesesteak meat, White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.

1000 Island Burger

$6.59

Burger topped with Tangy Thousand Island Dressing with White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.

Sassy Burger

$6.59

Burger topped with Miss Cathy's Sweet + Sassy Sauce, Chipotle Ranch, White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.

Cold Subs

1/2 Italian Cold Cut Sub

1/2 Italian Cold Cut Sub

$6.49

7.5 inch roll with Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$6.49

7.5 inch roll with Sliced Turkey Meat and Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$6.39

7.5 inch roll with Sliced Ham and Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Ham & Turkey

$6.99

7.5 inch roll with Slice Ham and Sliced Turkey with Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Tuna Salad

$6.79

7.5 inch roll with Homemade Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Chicken Salad

$6.79

7.5 inch roll with Homemade Chicken Salad and Provolone Cheese.

1/2 BLT

$6.89

7.5 inch roll with Sliced Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (does not come with cheese)

1/2 Roast Beef

$6.99

7.5 inch roll with Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese.

1/2 Cheese Sub

$5.99

7.5 inch roll with your choice of Cheeses (Provolone, White American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack) and toppings

1/2 Veggie (Cold)

$5.89

7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese, Green Peppers and Cucumbers with your choice of fresh veggie toppings.

Whole Italian Cold Cut Sub

$12.49

15 inch roll with Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese.

Whole Turkey & Cheese

$12.49

15 inch roll with Sliced Turkey Meat and Provolone Cheese.

Whole Ham & Cheese

$12.39

15 inch roll with Sliced Ham and Provolone Cheese.

Whole Ham & Turkey

$12.99

15 inch roll with Slice Ham and Sliced Turkey with Provolone Cheese.

Whole Tuna Salad

$12.79

15 inch roll with Homemade Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese.

Whole Chicken Salad

$12.79

15 inch roll with Homemade Chicken Salad and Provolone Cheese.

Whole BLT

$12.89

15 inch roll with Sliced Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (does not come with cheese)

Whole Roast Beef

$12.99

15 inch roll with Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese.

Whole Cheese Sub

$11.99

15 inch roll with your choice of Cheeses (Provolone, White American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack) and toppings

Whole Veggie (Cold)

$11.89

15 inch roll with White American Cheese, Green Peppers and Cucumbers with your choice of fresh veggie toppings.

Pizza

Medium Pizza (12")

$7.99

Large (14")

$9.99

7" Personal Pizza w/ 1 Topping

$4.29

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$8.99

Garlic Flat Bread

$3.69

The Veggie Medium

$12.69

The Meat Lovers Medium

$13.69
The Deluxe Medium

The Deluxe Medium

$13.69
Shrimp Pizza Medium

Shrimp Pizza Medium

$13.69

Garlic Cheese Flat Bread

$3.99

The Veggie Large

$14.29

The Meat Lovers Large

$15.29
The Deluxe Large

The Deluxe Large

$15.29
Shrimp Pizza Large

Shrimp Pizza Large

$15.29

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium

$13.69

Medium Super Stk Pizza

$13.69

Large Super Stk Pizza

$15.29

Western Pizza Medium

$13.69

Western Pizza Large

$15.29

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large

$15.29

Medium Beef Taco Pizza

$13.69

Large Taco Pizza

$15.29

Medium Chicken Taco Pizza

$13.69

Large Taco Pizza

$15.29

Medium Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$13.69

Large Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$15.29

Runners Wraps

Hot Veggie Wrap

$5.89

Cold Veggie Wrap

$5.89

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$6.39

Italian & Cheese Wrap

$6.49

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$6.49

Cheesesteak Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.79

Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.79

Roast Beef & Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$7.39

Value Subs

Value Turkey & Cheese

$6.89

11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Sliced Turkey and Provolone Cheese.

Value Ham & Cheese

$6.89

11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Sliced Ham and Provolone Cheese.

Value Italian Cold Cut

$6.89

11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Cooked Ham and Provolone Cheese.

Value Meatball & Provolone

$6.89

11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Meatballs in Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese.

Value Roast Beef & Cheese

$6.89

11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese.

Value Chicken Tender

$6.89

11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Crispy Chicken Tenders, White American Cheese and toppings.

Wings & Tenders

5 Wings

$7.29

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$24.99

30 Wings

$33.99

Four Chicken Tenders

$6.19

Dipped Tenders

$6.49

Celery

$0.35

Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$9.59

Chicken Nuggets & Fries Basket

$8.59

Rockfish Basket

$10.99

Fries & Sides

Combo Crinkle Fry

$2.50

Combo Beach Fry

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.09

Cheese Sauce

$1.09

Regular Crinkle Cut Fry

$2.79

Regular Beach Fry

$2.79
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.09

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.09

Chili Sauce

$1.49

Jumbo Crinkle Cut Fry

$3.79

Jumbo Beach Fry

$3.79

Garlic Flat Bread

$3.69

Garlic Cheese Flat Bread

$3.99

Old Bay

$0.30

Plain Lays

$1.09

Salt & Vinegar Lays

$1.09

BBQ Chips

$1.09

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.09

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.09

Soups & Salads

Side Salad

$2.59

Small Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Arugula ,Spinach, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.

Tossed Salad

$5.89

Normal Sized Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Arugula ,Spinach, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.49

Salad with Ham, Turkey and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.69

Salad with Grilled Strips of Mesquite Chicken and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.49

Salad with Three Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.

Tuna Salad

$8.69

A scoop of Homemade Tuna Salad on our fresh Salad Bed.

Chicken Salad

$8.69

A scoop of Homemade Chicken Salad on our fresh Salad Bed.

Roast Beef Salad

$8.69

Salad with Chopped Roast Beef and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Chili

$4.69

1/2 Cup Chicken Salad

$2.45

Small cup of our Homemade Chicken Salad.

1/2 Cup Tuna Salad

$2.45

Small cup of our Homemade Tuna Salad.

Cup of Chicken Salad

$4.89

Large cup of our Homemade Chicken Salad.

Cup of Tuna Salad

$4.89

Large cup of our Homemade Tuna Salad.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.69

Choice of Crispy Chicken Tenders or Grilled Chicken dipped in Hot Sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens and shredded White Cheddar Cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken and Bacon Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Sweet Thai Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Salad

$8.99

Kids Meals

Kid's Meal Hamburger

$5.49

Kid's Meal Cheeseburger

$5.49

Kid's Meal Chicken Nuggets

$5.49

Dessert

David's Chocolate Chip Cookie

David's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.89
David's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

David's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$1.89
David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.89Out of stock
David's Sugar Cookie

David's Sugar Cookie

$1.89

Hot Apple Turnover

$1.89
David's Chocolate Chip Brownie

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie

$1.89

Cheesecake Slice

$2.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.49

Yellow Cake w/Chocolate Icing

$3.29

Chocolate Cake w/Chocolate Icing

$3.29

Seasonal Pie

$3.29Out of stock

Molasses Cookies

$1.89

Bread Pudding

$2.99Out of stock

Drinks

12oz Can Pepsi

$1.09

12oz Can Diet Pepsi

$1.09

12oz Can Mountain Dew

$1.09

12oz Can Dr Pepper

$1.09

12oz Can Sierra Mist

$1.09

12oz Can Ice Tea

$1.09

12oz Can Birch Beer

$1.09

20oz Bottle Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Bottle Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Bottle Ice Tea

$1.99

20oz Bottle Lemonade

$1.99

20oz Bottle Mt Dew

$1.99

20 Oz Code Red Mountain Dew

$1.99

20oz Bottle Dr Pepper

$1.99

20oz Bottle Sierra Mist

$1.99

20oz Bottle Twisted Punch

$1.99Out of stock

20oz Bottle Ginger Ale

$1.99

20oz Bottle Orange Crush

$1.99

20oz Bottle Grape Crush

$1.99

20oz Bottle MUG Root Beer

$1.99

20oz Bottle Aquafina

$1.89

Dole Apple Juice

$1.99Out of stock

Ocean Spray Cran-Grape

$1.99Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.69

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.69

2 Liter Mt Dew

$2.69

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$2.69

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.69

2 Liter Twisted Punch

$2.69

Put in Bag

XTRA NAPKINS

FORKS

KNIVES

SPOONS

PAPER PLATES

SEND MENU

Add to Order

BAG COLD ITEMS SEPARATELY

Whole Roll

$1.00

Half Roll

$0.50

Kids Juice Box

$0.50

Melted Garlic Butter

$0.95

Side Ranch Cup

$0.49

Side Blue Cheese Cup

$0.49

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.49

Side Hot Sauce Cup

$0.49

Side Cup Of Extra Hot Sauce

$0.49

Side BBQ Cup

$0.49

Side Sweet And Tangy Cup

$0.49

Side Honey Mustard Cup

$0.49

Side Cup Of Sweet Thai Chili

$0.49

Side Cup Of Sweet And Sassy

$0.49

Side Pizza Sauce Cup

$0.95

Side Cup Of Marinara

$0.95

Side Cup Of Tartar Sauce

$0.49

Cocktail Sauce

$0.49

Old Bay Cup

$0.30

Side Garlic Parm. Cup

$0.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 N Salisbury Blvd, Ste A, Salisbury, MD 21801

Directions

Gallery
Sub Runners image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roadie Joes
orange starNo Reviews
213 W Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Sub Shop
orange star4.7 • 608
1124 E Main St Salisbury, MD 21804
View restaurantnext
Caesars Pizza Palace
orange star4.5 • 672
12302 Somerset Ave Princess Anne, MD 21853
View restaurantnext
Laurel Pizzeria - Seaford DE
orange starNo Reviews
415 West Stein Highway Seaford, DE 19973
View restaurantnext
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
orange star4.2 • 847
28544 Dupont Blvd Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurantnext
Two Meatballs Italian Deli And Pizza
orange star4.4 • 121
36932 Silicato Dr Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salisbury

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
orange star4.3 • 778
201 E Vine St Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Sub Shop
orange star4.7 • 608
1124 E Main St Salisbury, MD 21804
View restaurantnext
Mogan's Oyster House
orange star4.8 • 459
100 E Main st Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
MayaBella's Room & Board - Downtown Salisbury
orange star4.6 • 298
212 w main st Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salisbury
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston