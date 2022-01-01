Sub Runners
901 N Salisbury Blvd
Ste A
Salisbury, MD 21801
Popular Items
Cheesesteaks
1/2 Steak & Cheese
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
1/2 Sub Runners Super Steak
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with Mushrooms and Green Peppers cooked in with the meat covered in White American Cheese.
1/2 Mushroom & Swiss
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with Mushrooms and spices cooked in with the meat covered in Swiss Cheese
1/2 Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled chicken meat covered in Provolone Cheese
1/2 Chicken Shrimp Cheesesteak
1/2 Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
1/2 Chicken Triple Cheese Steak
1/2 The Western
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat and Bacon coveredd in BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese.
1/2 Pizza Steak
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled steak meat covered in Pizza Sauce, sprinkled Parmesan Cheese and covered in Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
1/2 Shrimp Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled steak meat, grilled cut pieces of Shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning and covered in White American Cheese.
1/2 Texan Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled steak meat with Chili, Hot Sauce and covered in White American Cheese.
1/2 Chipotle Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Jalapeno Peppers, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and covered in Cheddar Cheese.
1/2 Sweet & Sassy Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Sweet and Sassy Sauce, Chipotle Ranch Dressing covered in Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Whole Steak & Cheese
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Sub Runners Super Steak
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with Mushrooms and Green Peppers cooked in with the meat covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Mushroom & Swiss
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with Mushrooms and spices cooked in with the meat covered in Swiss Cheese
Whole Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled chicken meat covered in Provolone Cheese
Whole Chicken Shrimp Cheesesteak
Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
Whole Chicken Triple Cheese Steak
Whole Western
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat and Bacon coveredd in BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese.
Whole Pizza Steak
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled steak meat covered in Pizza Sauce, sprinkled Parmesan Cheese and covered in Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
Whole Shrimp Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled steak meat, grilled cut pieces of Shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning and covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Texan Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled steak meat with Chili, Hot Sauce and covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Chipotle Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Jalapeno Peppers, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and covered in Cheddar Cheese.
Whole Sweet & Sassy Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with grilled chopped chicken, Sweet and Sassy Sauce, Chipotle Ranch Dressing covered in Provolone Cheese.
Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Hot Subs
1/2 Cheeseburger Sub
1/3 pound Burger on a 7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese.
1/2 Fish Fillet
Crispy Battered Flounder on a 7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese.
1/2 Meatball & Cheese
Meatballs smothered in tasty Marinara Sauce on a 7.5 inch roll with Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Chicken Tender Sub
Crispy Chicken Tenders on a 7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese.
1/2 Grilled Veggie
7.5 inch roll with Grilled Mushrooms and Green Peppers covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Cheeseburger Sub
2 1/3 pound Burger patties on a 15 inch roll with White American Cheese.
Whole Fish Fillet
Crispy Battered Flounder on a 15 inch roll with White American Cheese.
Whole Meatball & Cheese
Meatballs smothered in tasty Marinara Sauce on a 15 inch roll with Provolone Cheese.
Whole Chicken Tender Sub
Crispy Chicken Tenders on a 15 inch roll with White American Cheese.
Whole Grilled Veggie
15 inch roll with Grilled Mushrooms and Green Peppers covered in White American Cheese.
Hot Dogs & Cheeseburgers
Jumbo Hot Dog
Quarter pound All-Beef Hot Dog on a fresh baked sub roll.
Kaiser Cheeseburger
1/3 pound Burger on a Kaiser Roll covered in White American Cheese with your choice of toppings.
Cheddar Burger
1/3 Burger covered in Cheddar Cheese Sauce served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.
Jalapeno Cheeseburger
1/3 Pound Burger with Pepper Jack Cheese and Jalapenos served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
1/3 Pound Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and our Special Seasonings. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.
Western Burger
1/3 Pound Burger with Bacon, BarBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.
Pizza Burger
1/3 Pound Burger topped with Pizza Sauce and Parmesan and Shredded White Cheddar Cheeses. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your toppings.
Western Ranch Burger
1/3 Pound Burger with Bacon, BarBQ Sauce, Ranch Dressing and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hawaiian Burger
Pineapple, Ham, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun.
Cowboy Burger
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Rings and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun.
Shrimp + Old Bay Burger
Grilled Shrimp Seasoned with Old Bay, White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.
Cheesesteak Burger
Burger covered with Cheesesteak meat, White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.
1000 Island Burger
Burger topped with Tangy Thousand Island Dressing with White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.
Sassy Burger
Burger topped with Miss Cathy's Sweet + Sassy Sauce, Chipotle Ranch, White American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.
Cold Subs
1/2 Italian Cold Cut Sub
7.5 inch roll with Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Turkey & Cheese
7.5 inch roll with Sliced Turkey Meat and Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Ham & Cheese
7.5 inch roll with Sliced Ham and Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Ham & Turkey
7.5 inch roll with Slice Ham and Sliced Turkey with Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Tuna Salad
7.5 inch roll with Homemade Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Chicken Salad
7.5 inch roll with Homemade Chicken Salad and Provolone Cheese.
1/2 BLT
7.5 inch roll with Sliced Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (does not come with cheese)
1/2 Roast Beef
7.5 inch roll with Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese.
1/2 Cheese Sub
7.5 inch roll with your choice of Cheeses (Provolone, White American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack) and toppings
1/2 Veggie (Cold)
7.5 inch roll with White American Cheese, Green Peppers and Cucumbers with your choice of fresh veggie toppings.
Whole Italian Cold Cut Sub
15 inch roll with Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese.
Whole Turkey & Cheese
15 inch roll with Sliced Turkey Meat and Provolone Cheese.
Whole Ham & Cheese
15 inch roll with Sliced Ham and Provolone Cheese.
Whole Ham & Turkey
15 inch roll with Slice Ham and Sliced Turkey with Provolone Cheese.
Whole Tuna Salad
15 inch roll with Homemade Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese.
Whole Chicken Salad
15 inch roll with Homemade Chicken Salad and Provolone Cheese.
Whole BLT
15 inch roll with Sliced Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (does not come with cheese)
Whole Roast Beef
15 inch roll with Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese.
Whole Cheese Sub
15 inch roll with your choice of Cheeses (Provolone, White American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack) and toppings
Whole Veggie (Cold)
15 inch roll with White American Cheese, Green Peppers and Cucumbers with your choice of fresh veggie toppings.
Pizza
Medium Pizza (12")
Large (14")
7" Personal Pizza w/ 1 Topping
10" Gluten Free Pizza
Garlic Flat Bread
The Veggie Medium
The Meat Lovers Medium
The Deluxe Medium
Shrimp Pizza Medium
Garlic Cheese Flat Bread
The Veggie Large
The Meat Lovers Large
The Deluxe Large
Shrimp Pizza Large
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium
Medium Super Stk Pizza
Large Super Stk Pizza
Western Pizza Medium
Western Pizza Large
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
Medium Beef Taco Pizza
Large Taco Pizza
Medium Chicken Taco Pizza
Large Taco Pizza
Medium Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
Large Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
Runners Wraps
Value Subs
Value Turkey & Cheese
11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Sliced Turkey and Provolone Cheese.
Value Ham & Cheese
11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Sliced Ham and Provolone Cheese.
Value Italian Cold Cut
11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Cooked Ham and Provolone Cheese.
Value Meatball & Provolone
11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Meatballs in Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese.
Value Roast Beef & Cheese
11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese.
Value Chicken Tender
11.5 inch hearth baked roll with Crispy Chicken Tenders, White American Cheese and toppings.
Wings & Tenders
Fries & Sides
Combo Crinkle Fry
Combo Beach Fry
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheese Sauce
Regular Crinkle Cut Fry
Regular Beach Fry
Cheese Sticks
Macaroni & Cheese
Chili Sauce
Jumbo Crinkle Cut Fry
Jumbo Beach Fry
Garlic Flat Bread
Garlic Cheese Flat Bread
Old Bay
Plain Lays
Salt & Vinegar Lays
BBQ Chips
Sour Cream & Onion Chips
Nacho Cheese Doritos
Soups & Salads
Side Salad
Small Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Arugula ,Spinach, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.
Tossed Salad
Normal Sized Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Arugula ,Spinach, Tomatoes and Cucumbers.
Chef Salad
Salad with Ham, Turkey and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad with Grilled Strips of Mesquite Chicken and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
Chicken Tender Salad
Salad with Three Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
Tuna Salad
A scoop of Homemade Tuna Salad on our fresh Salad Bed.
Chicken Salad
A scoop of Homemade Chicken Salad on our fresh Salad Bed.
Roast Beef Salad
Salad with Chopped Roast Beef and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
Soup of the Day
Chili
1/2 Cup Chicken Salad
Small cup of our Homemade Chicken Salad.
1/2 Cup Tuna Salad
Small cup of our Homemade Tuna Salad.
Cup of Chicken Salad
Large cup of our Homemade Chicken Salad.
Cup of Tuna Salad
Large cup of our Homemade Tuna Salad.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Choice of Crispy Chicken Tenders or Grilled Chicken dipped in Hot Sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens and shredded White Cheddar Cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken and Bacon Salad
Taco Salad
Sweet Thai Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Salad
Dessert
David's Chocolate Chip Cookie
David's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
David's Sugar Cookie
Hot Apple Turnover
David's Chocolate Chip Brownie
Cheesecake Slice
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Yellow Cake w/Chocolate Icing
Chocolate Cake w/Chocolate Icing
Seasonal Pie
Molasses Cookies
Bread Pudding
Drinks
12oz Can Pepsi
12oz Can Diet Pepsi
12oz Can Mountain Dew
12oz Can Dr Pepper
12oz Can Sierra Mist
12oz Can Ice Tea
12oz Can Birch Beer
20oz Bottle Pepsi
20oz Bottle Diet Pepsi
20oz Bottle Ice Tea
20oz Bottle Lemonade
20oz Bottle Mt Dew
20 Oz Code Red Mountain Dew
20oz Bottle Dr Pepper
20oz Bottle Sierra Mist
20oz Bottle Twisted Punch
20oz Bottle Ginger Ale
20oz Bottle Orange Crush
20oz Bottle Grape Crush
20oz Bottle MUG Root Beer
20oz Bottle Aquafina
Dole Apple Juice
Ocean Spray Cran-Grape
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Mt Dew
2 Liter Dr Pepper
2 Liter Sierra Mist
2 Liter Twisted Punch
BAG COLD ITEMS SEPARATELY
Whole Roll
Half Roll
Kids Juice Box
Melted Garlic Butter
Side Ranch Cup
Side Blue Cheese Cup
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Hot Sauce Cup
Side Cup Of Extra Hot Sauce
Side BBQ Cup
Side Sweet And Tangy Cup
Side Honey Mustard Cup
Side Cup Of Sweet Thai Chili
Side Cup Of Sweet And Sassy
Side Pizza Sauce Cup
Side Cup Of Marinara
Side Cup Of Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Old Bay Cup
Side Garlic Parm. Cup
901 N Salisbury Blvd, Ste A, Salisbury, MD 21801