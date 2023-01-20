Subbys 7370 SW 57 Ave

A map showing the location of Subbys 7370 SW 57 AveView gallery

Chicken Subs

Small Honey Mustard Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken with honey mustard & your choice of toppings

Small Buffalo Chicken

Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce & your choice of toppings

Small Chicken Bomb

Grilled chiken, mushrooms, green peper, onion and your choice of cheese

Small Chicken & Cheese

Grilled chicken with your choice of cheese and toppings

Small BBQ Chicken

Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce and your choice of cheese & toppings

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and your choice of cheese & topppings

Small Teriyaki Chicken

Grilled chicken with Teriyaki and your choice of toppings

Small Chicken Caesar

Grilled chicken, with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and caesar

Large Honey Mustard Chicken

Grilled chicken with honey mustard & your choice of toppings

Large Buffalo Chicken

Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce& your choice of toppings

Large Chicken Bomb

Grilled chiken, mushrooms, green peper, onion and your choice of cheese

Large Chicken & Cheese

Grilled chicken with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large BBQ Chicken

Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce and your choice of cheese & toppings

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and your choice of cheese & topppings

LargeTeriyaki Chicken

Grilled chicken with Teriyaki and your choice of toppings

Large Chicken Caesar

Large Chicken Caesar

Grilled chicken, with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and caesar

Steak Subs

Small Cheese Steak

$13.00

Grilled steak with your choice of cheese and toppings

Small Chipotle Cheese Steak

Grilled steak with onions, green pepper, cheese and chipotle

Small Steak Bomb

Grilled steak with mushrooms, green pepper, onions and your choice of cheese 7 dressings

Small Teriyaki Steak

Grilled steak with teriyaki and your choice of toppings

Smal BBQ Cheese Steak

Grilled steak cooked in BBQ sauce with your choice of toppings

Large Cheese Steak

Grilled steak with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Chipotle Cheese Steak

Grilled steak with onions, green pepper, cheese and chipotle

Large Steak Bomb

Grilled steak with mushrooms, green pepper, onions and your choice of cheese 7 dressings

Large Teriyaki Steak

Grilled steak with teriyaki and your choice of toppings

Large BBQ Cheese Steak

Grilled steak cooked in BBQ sauce with your choice of toppings

Cold Subs

Small Subby's Italian Friend

Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami and your choice of toppings and cheese

Small Subby's Club

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings and cheese

Small Tuna Sub

Subbys secret recipe made in house with your choice of toppings

Small Veggie

Your choice of fresh cut veggies, cheese and dressing

Small Turkey & Cheese

Shaved turkey breast with your choice of cheese and toppings

Small Roast Beef & Cheese

Shaved Roast beef with your choice of cheese and toppings

Small Ham & Cheese

Shaved ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

Small Pastrami & Cheese

Pastrami with your choice of cheese and toppings

Small Ham Salami & Cheese

Shaved ham genoa salami and your choice of cheese and toppings

Small Turkey Ham & Cheese

Shaved turkey breast and ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

Small Turkey & Genoa Salami

Shaved turkey and genoa salami with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Subby's Italian Friend

Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami and your choice of toppings and cheese

Large Subby's Club

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings and cheese

Large Tuna Sub

Subbys secret recipe made in house with your choice of toppings

Large Veggie

Your choice of fresh cut veggies, cheese and dressing

Large Turkey & Cheese

Shaved turkey breast with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Roast Beef & Cheese

Shaved Roast beef with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Ham & Cheese

Shaved ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Pastrami & Cheese

Pastrami with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Ham, Salami & Cheese

Shaved ham genoa salami and your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Turkey Ham & Cheese

Shaved turkey breast and ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

Large Turkey & Genoa Salami

Shaved turkey and genoa salami with your choice of cheese and toppings

Hot Subs

Small Grilled Turkey & Bacon

Grilled Shaved Turkey breast with bacon and your choice of cheese & toppings

Small Turkey & Cheese

Small Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Ham & your choice of cheese & toppings

Small Grilled Roast Beef & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Roast Beef & your choice of cheese & toppings

Small Grilled Pastrami & Cheese

Grilled Pastrami & our choice of cheese & toppings

Small Grilled Veggies

Your choice of grilled veggies and cheese

Small Grilled Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Roast Beef, Turkey Breast, & your choice of cheese & toppings

Small Grilled Turkey, Ham & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Turkey breast, ham, and your choice of cheese & toppings

Small Grilled Turkey Bomb

Grilled Shaved Turkey breast, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & your choice of cheese & toppings

Large Grilled Turkey & Bacon

Grilled Shaved Turkey breast with bacon and your choice of cheese & toppings

Large Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Ham & your choice of cheese & toppings

Large Grilled Roast Beef & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Roast Beef & your choice of cheese & toppings

Large Grilled Pastrami & Cheese

Grilled Pastrami & our choice of cheese & toppings

Large Grilled Veggies

Your choice of grilled veggies and cheese

Large Grilled Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Roast Beef, Turkey Breast, & your choice of cheese & toppings

Large Grilled Turkey, Ham & Cheese

Grilled Shaved Turkey breast, ham, and your choice of cheese & toppings

Large Grilled Turkey Bomb

Grilled Shaved Turkey breast, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & your choice of cheese & toppings

Salads

Caesar Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar dressing

Tuna Salad

Subby's secret recipe, with your choice of toppings

Grilled Chicken Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled chicken and your choice of toppings and dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled steak and your choice of toppings and dressing

Desserts

Cookie

Brownie

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Canned Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hot & Cold Subs

Location

7370 SW 57 Ave, Miami, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

