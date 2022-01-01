Subcity Cleveland Heights

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

(5) Tenders & Fries

$9.99

10 Wings & Fries

$13.99

Chicken City Fries

$11.49

Chicken City Rolls

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Loaded Waffle Fries

$4.99

Shrimp City Fries

$12.49

Shrimp City Rolls

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.49

Steak City Fries

$11.99

Steak City Rolls

$11.99

Steak Quesdailla

$11.99

Subs

Chicken Philly

$11.99

City Cheese Steak

$12.49

Italian Sub

$10.99

Shrimp Philly

$12.99

Dagwood

$10.99

Hot Turkey Sub

$9.99

Hot Ham Sub

$9.99

Chicken & Steak Philly

$13.99

Chicken & Shrimp Philly

$14.49

Steak & Shrimp Philly

$14.99

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sub

$11.99

The Big Philly

$15.99

Clevelander Sub

$10.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.99

City Classic Salad

$9.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.49

Vegetarian

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.99

Veggie Potato

$9.99

Veggie Quesdailla

$9.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Veggie Rolls

$9.99

Wraps

Chicken Philly Wrap

$11.49

Steak Philly Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Kiddie Menu

2 Tenders & Fries

$3.99

Turkey Wrap & Fries (KIDS)

$3.99

Ham Wrap & fries (KIDS)

$3.99

Kiddie Steak Rice Bowl

$3.99

Kiddie Chicken Rice Bowl

$3.99

Sides

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Cookies

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Cheese Cup

$0.75

Catering

Half Pan Rice (10-15)

$50.00

Full Pan Rice (25-30)

$100.00

Half Pan Potato (10-15)

$50.00

Full Pan Potato (25-30)

$100.00

Half Pan Tossed Salad (10-15)

$25.00

Full Pan Tossed Salad (25-30)

$40.00

Half Pan Fresh Cut Fries (10)

$20.00

Full Pan Fresh Cut Fries (20)

$40.00

50 City Rolls

$100.00

30 3inch Wraps

$50.00

30 3inch Cold Subs

$75.00

50 Wings

$45.00

100 Wings

$95.00

20 Tenders

$35.00

40 Tenders

$55.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2142 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Directions

Gallery
Subcity image
Subcity image
Subcity image

