Subcity - Euclid Ave

7,443 Reviews

$

17811 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44112

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings & Fries
Chicken & Shrimp Philly

Appetizers

(5) Tenders & Fries

$9.99

10 Wings & Fries

$13.99

Chicken City Fries

$11.49

Chicken City Rolls

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Loaded Waffle Fries

$4.99

Shrimp City Fries

$12.49

Shrimp City Rolls

$11.99

Steak City Fries

$11.99

Steak City Rolls

$11.99

Steak Quesdailla

$11.99

Steak Quesdailla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.49

Subs

Chicken Philly

$11.99

City Cheese Steak

$12.49

Italian Sub

$10.99

Shrimp Philly

$12.49

Dagwood

$10.99

Hot Turkey Sub

$9.99

Hot Ham Sub

$9.99

Chicken & Steak Philly

$13.99

Chicken & Shrimp Philly

$14.49

Steak & Shrimp Philly

$14.99

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sub

$11.99

The Big Philly

$15.99

Clevelander Sub

$10.99

SouthWest Chicken Sub

Out of stock

2 Clevender Bogo

$7.99Out of stock

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.99

City Classic Salad

$9.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.99

Veggie Potato

$9.99

Veggie Quesdailla

$9.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Veggie Rolls

$9.99

Wraps

Chicken Philly Wrap

$11.49

Steak Philly Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Kiddie Menu

2 Tenders & Fries

$3.99

Turkey Wrap & Fries (KIDS)

$3.99

Ham Wrap & fries (KIDS)

$3.99

Kiddie Steak Rice Bowl

$3.99

Kiddie Chicken Rice Bowl

$3.99

Sides

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Cookies

$2.00

big chips

$1.00
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

17811 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44112

