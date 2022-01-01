Restaurant header imageView gallery

Subcity Lakeshore Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

26598 Lakeshore Blvd

Euclid, OH 44132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Steak Rice Bowl
Chicken & Steak Philly
Chicken Philly

Appetizers

(5) Tenders & Fries

$9.99

10 Wings & Fries

$13.99

Chicken City Fries

$11.49

Chicken City Rolls

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Loaded Fries

$4.49

Loaded Waffle Fries

$4.99

Shrimp City Fries

$12.49

Shrimp City Rolls

$11.99

Steak City Fries

$11.99

Steak City Rolls

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.49

Subs

Chicken Philly

$11.99

City Cheese Steak

$12.49

Italian Sub

$10.99

Shrimp Philly

$12.99

Dagwood

$10.99

Hot Turkey Sub

$9.99

Hot Ham Sub

$9.99

Chicken & Steak Philly

$13.99

Chicken & Shrimp Philly

$14.49

Steak & Shrimp Philly

$14.99

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sub

$11.99

The Big Philly

$15.99

Clevelander Sub

$10.99

Loaded Potatoes

Chicken Potato

$12.99

Steak Potato

$13.49

Shrimp Potato

$13.99

Chicken & Steak Potato

$14.99

Chicken & Shrimp Potato

$15.99

Steak & Shrimp Potato

$16.49

Chicken, Steak, & Shrimp Potato

$16.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken rice Bowl

$12.99

Steak Rice Bowl

$13.49

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.99

Chicken & Steak Rice Bowl

$14.99

Chicken & Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.99

Steak & Shrimp Rice Bowl

$16.49

Chicken, Steak, & Shrimp Rice Bowl

$16.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

City Classic Salad

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.49

Vegetarian

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.99

Veggie Potato

$9.99

Veggie Quesdailla

$9.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Veggie Rolls

$9.99

Wraps

Chicken Philly Wrap

$11.49

Steak Philly Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Kiddie Menu

2 Tenders & Fries

$3.99

Turkey Wrap & Fries (KIDS)

$3.99

Ham Wrap & fries (KIDS)

$3.99

Kiddie Steak Rice Bowl

$3.99

Kiddie Chicken Rice Bowl

$3.99

Sides

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Cookies

$1.50

Chips

$0.75

Cheese Cup

$0.75

Drinks (Coke Products)

Small Lemonade

$3.00

Tahitian Treat

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Black berry ginger ale

$2.00

Mountain blast Powerade

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fruit Punch Minute Maid

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Catering

Half Pan Rice (10-15)

$50.00

Full Pan Rice (25-30)

$100.00

Half Pan Potato (10-15)

$50.00

Full Pan Potato (25-30)

$100.00

Half Pan Tossed Salad (10-15)

$25.00

Full Pan Tossed Salad (25-30)

$40.00

Half Pan Fresh Cut Fries (10)

$20.00

Full Pan Fresh Cut Fries (20)

$40.00

50 City Rolls

$100.00

30 3inch Wraps

$50.00

30 3inch Cold Subs

$75.00

50 Wings

$45.00

100 Wings

$95.00

20 Tenders

$35.00

40 Tenders

$55.00

Half Pan Meatballs

$40.00

Full Pan Meatballs

$80.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26598 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid, OH 44132

Directions

Gallery
Subcity image
Subcity image
Subcity image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yes it’s fresh - 481 E 260th St Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
481 E 260th St Suite B Euclid, OH 44132
View restaurantnext
Victory Bistro Ultra Lounge
orange star4.1 • 264
27801 Euclid Ave Euclid, OH 44132
View restaurantnext
Great Scott Tavern
orange star4.4 • 383
21801 Lakeshore Blvd Euclid, OH 44123
View restaurantnext
The Gateway Diner
orange star4.7 • 123
29325 Euclid Ave Wickliffe, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Bogside Pub
orange star4.9 • 206
1079 E 305th St Willowick, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Flavor Restaurant & Lounge - 317 E 200th St
orange starNo Reviews
317 E 200th St Euclid, OH 44119
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston