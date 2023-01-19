Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Subculture Coffee WPB Subculture WPB

review star

No reviews yet

509 clematis street

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Iced Latte
Breakfast Burrito Bacon
Baked Egg and Cheese on a Bagel (bacon or sausage)

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Macchiato

$3.75
Cortado

$4.00
Cappuccino

$4.25
Mocha

$5.00
Flat White

$4.25
Latte

$4.50
Americano

$3.00+

White Mocha

$5.00

Candied Pecan

$6.00

Iced Espresso

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Affogato

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

$3.00

Iced White Mocha

$5.00

Holiday Spirit

$6.00

Cult Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$7.00

Cold brew Keg (personal use)

$105.00Out of stock

Cold Fashioned

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Togo Box

$30.00Out of stock

Drip

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95+
Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Coffee Refill

$1.42

Misto

$4.00+

Refill

$0.93

Box of coffee to go

$20.00

Iced Coffee Keg

$73.00

Tea

Chai

$4.50+

London Fog

$4.50

Matcha

$5.00+

Tea (Organic)

$3.25+

Coco Midori

$6.00

Arabian Nights

$3.00

Other

Glass of milk

$3.00

Glass of oat/almond/coconut milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot cider

$3.25+

Steamer

$3.00+

Gelato Scoop

$2.00

Oat Milk Carton

$7.00

Hemp Scoop

$6.00

Snow Day

$6.00

Water Cup

$0.10

Canned Coffee

Sweet Latte Single

$6.50

Sweet Latte 6 Pack

$29.95

Unsweet Latte Single

$6.50

Unsweet Latte Six Pack

$29.95

Cold Brew Single

$5.00

Cold Brew 6 Pack

$24.95

Baked

Almond Butter cookie (Vegan and GF)

$3.50

Banana Coconut Loaf

$4.50

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Blueberry Thyme Scone

$5.25Out of stock

Choc chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Raspberry Coffee cake (gluten free)

$6.25Out of stock

Croissant

$3.75

Croissant (Chocolate)

$4.50

Gf/v Raspberry Bars

$4.25

Pear Chai Scone

$3.95Out of stock

Vegan Pumpkin Loaf

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Zucchini Loaf

$4.50

Raspberry Lemon Scone

$5.25

Brownie

$2.95

Vanilla Loaf (v)

$4.50

Bam Bam Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cocoa Bomb

$3.00

Funfetti Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Almond Loaf (v)

$3.00

Coffee Cake (gf)

$5.50

Apple Pie Muffin (v)

$4.95Out of stock

GF/V Raspberry Oat Bar

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Loaf

$4.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake Muffin

$4.95Out of stock

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha Cookie

$3.00

White Chocolate Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Hazelnut Bar

$4.25Out of stock

Eggnog Scone

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Dipped Macaroons (gf)

$3.75Out of stock

Shortbread Raspberry Cookies (gf)

$2.45Out of stock

Morning

Acai - Bliss Bowl

$11.00

Acai - Natural Bowl

$9.00

Acai - Sunshine Bowl

$11.00

Acai -Rainbow Bowl

$10.00

Avocado Toast - everything egg

$9.50

Avocado Toast - Kids Toast

$7.50

Avocado Toast - Plain

$9.00

Avocado Toast - TBB

$9.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Biscuit - Cheddar & Bacon

$10.00

Biscuit - Sausage & Gravy

$10.00Out of stock

Bowl of ice-cream

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito Veggie

$8.00

Chips

$2.00

Empanada - chicken Pumpkin Pesto

$6.00Out of stock

Empanada - Curry Chicken

$6.00

Empanada - Pork & Pineapple

$6.00

Empanada - Spinach & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Empanda - Kale & Artichoke

$6.00

Fritata- Brioche Sandwich

$7.00

Fritata- over mixed greens

$8.50

Granola

$4.00

Oatmeal W Fruit

$5.00

Quiche - Bacon

$8.00

Quiche - Vegetarian

$8.00

Spinach And Cheese Empenada

$6.00Out of stock

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Baked Egg and Cheese on a Bagel (bacon or sausage)

$11.00

Salads

Botanical Salad

$12.00

Buddha Bowl

$12.00

Burrata

$12.00

Cranberry Dill Chicken Salad

$10.00

Couscous

$4.00

Simple Salad

$6.50

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Southwest Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Sandwiches

Californian Wich

$10.00

Italian

$10.00

Turkey Club

$10.00

Cranberry Dill Chicken Sanwich

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

Juice

Florida Dude

$9.00

Mean N Green

$9.00

Fools Gold

$3.50

Melonhead

$9.00

NA Bevs

Acqua Panna Small

$4.00

Aqua panna large

$5.00

Aura Bora

$3.25

Caribbean coconut water

$4.75

Dr. Brown's

$2.50

Droplet

$5.75

Honest Kids organic juice

$2.00Out of stock

Hope Water (lg)

$4.25

Hope Water (sm)

$2.50

Kombucha draft

$7.25

Liquid Death

$4.25

Martinellis

$3.20

Mother Kombucha

$4.25

Old Fashioned Coke

$3.00

Old Fashioned Diet Coke

$3.00

Old Fashioned Sprite

$2.75

Olipop

$5.75

Pelegrino Momenti

$3.20

Perrier Large

$6.50

Perrier

$3.25

Radiate Kombucha

$7.25

Recess CBD

$10.00

Rocky Mountain root beer bottle/can

$3.75

San Pellegrino soda (can)

$5.50

San Pellegrino sparkling water

$4.20

Socosani

$3.75

Sprecher Soda

$4.28

Sunny Probiotic

$7.25

Celcius

$3.95

Tiger Seed

$6.20

Topo Chico

$3.75

Unity Hemp Beverage

$10.25

Wellie Water

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$3.75

Yoohoo

$3.50

Large Perrier

$4.00

Dr. pepper

$5.25

Barq's root beer

$5.25

Dad's root beer

$5.00

Gene Simmons money bag soda

$5.25

jones soda

$5.00

Virgils

$5.25

Triple xxx

$5.25

Faygo

$5.25

Soda

$4.50

Unity

$11.50

Virgils orange cream

$4.00

butterbeer

$4.00

Smoothies

Breakfast Smoothie

$9.00

Green Smoothie

$8.00

Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Apparel

Subculture Pin

$6.50

Long Sleeve T shirt

$39.00

Hats

$35.00

Subculture Crew

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Craft Coffee, Create Space, Build Community, Welcome to Subculture

