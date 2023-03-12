- Home
Sub Doctors
No reviews yet
167 NJ-37 A
Toms River, NJ 08755
FOOD
Breakfast
Cold Subs
#1 Ham, Salami, Provolone (Italian)
Our most popular Italian!
#2 Ham & Cheese
Classic ham & your choice of cheese!
#3 Ham, Capicola, Provolone (Italian)
For those who prefer Capicola over Salami!
#4 Roast Beef
Cooked in store!
#5 Turkey
Just your classic turkey sub!
#6 Club Doctor
Ham and turkey with bacon!
#7 Club House
Turkey and Roast Beef with Bacon!
#8 Hunger Healer
Ham, Proscuttini, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese!
#9 Tuna
White Albacore Tuna mixed with Black Pepper and Mayonnaise.
#10 Ham, Proscuttini, Capicola, and Provolone Cheese
Our classic Spicy Italian!
#11 Bologna & Cheese
Old Neighborhood Bologna with your choice of Cheese!
#12 The "Mousetrap" Swiss, Provolone, American
Our Classic Cheese Sub.
#13 BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, with Mayo!
#14 Chicken Salad
Molly's Kitchen Chicken Salad
Hot Subs
#15 Chicken Parmesan
Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.
#16 Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak including the iconic "California Style" (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo) and "Philly Style" (Onions, Peppers)
#17 Chicken California
#18 Hot Pastrami
Hot Pastrami, commonly with Swiss Cheese and Mustard.
#19 Cheesesteak
Beef Cheesesteak including the iconic "California Style" (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo) and "Philly Style" (Onions, Peppers)
#20 Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch
#21 Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.
#22 Balsamic Chicken
Chicken coated in Balsamic Dressing with Roasted Red Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese.
#23 Hot Sausage
Hot Sausage with Onions, Peppers, and Sauce.
#24 Meatball Parmesan
Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Meatballs, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.
#25 Eggplant Parmesan
Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Eggplant, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.
Side Orders
Fries
Onion RIngs
Chicken Tenders
Served with Honey Mustard.
Tenders & Fries Combo
Chicken Sticks
Served with Honey Mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce
Jalepeno Cheddar Poppers
Fried Zucchini
Served with Horseradish Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Served with Horseradish Sauce
Fried Pickles
Broccoli & Cheese Bites
Potato Salad (1/2 Pound)
Macaroni Salad (1/2 Pound)
Coleslaw (1/2 Pound)
Pickle Spear
Whole Pickle
Deli Sandwiches
Fat Sandwiches
#26 Big Dawg
Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Ketchup, Mayo.
#27 The 2.0
Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing.
#28 Fat Fox
Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.
#29 Fat Hal
Cheesesteak, Chicken Sticks, French Fries, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.
#30 Fat Davey
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, Bacon, BBQ Sauce.
Salads
Soups
Kid's Menu
Catering
Sub Platter
5 Whole Subs cut in 4s, for a total of 20 pieces, typically feeds 10-15 people. Includes: Ham, Salami, Provolone(#1): Ham, Capicola, Provolone(#3): Turkey(#5): Roast Beef(#4): Club doctor(#6)
Wrap Platter
Wraps will come in a variety of White flour, whole wheat, and spinach 2 Italian Wraps 2 Turkey Club Wraps 2 roast beef club wraps 1 Grilled chicken Caesar Wrap 1 Tuna Wrap 1 Russian Roast Beef & Turkey Wrap 1 Chicken Salad Wrap All cut in half for a total of 20 pieces, typically feeds 10-15 people.
Party Box
8 Individually Wrapped Pieces, 2 Italian, 2 Roast Beef, 2 Turkey, 2 Club Doctor. Dressed Lettuce & Tomato, including 3 o/v sides, 6 mayo sides, and 5 mustard sides
Large Coleslaw
Large Potato Salad
Large Macaroni Salad
DoorDash Food
DoorDash Beverages
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Get your sub on!
167 NJ-37 A, Toms River, NJ 08755