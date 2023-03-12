Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sub Doctors

review star

No reviews yet

167 NJ-37 A

Toms River, NJ 08755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

#1 Ham, Salami, Provolone (Italian)
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
#5 Turkey

FOOD

Breakfast

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Steak Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

French Toast Sticks

$3.99+

Buttered Toast

$2.50

Hash Brown

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cold Subs

#1 Ham, Salami, Provolone (Italian)

$15.99+

Our most popular Italian!

#2 Ham & Cheese

$15.65+

Classic ham & your choice of cheese!

#3 Ham, Capicola, Provolone (Italian)

$15.99+

For those who prefer Capicola over Salami!

#4 Roast Beef

$17.99+

Cooked in store!

#5 Turkey

$16.99+

Just your classic turkey sub!

#6 Club Doctor

$18.50+

Ham and turkey with bacon!

#7 Club House

$19.45+

Turkey and Roast Beef with Bacon!

#8 Hunger Healer

$17.85+

Ham, Proscuttini, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese!

#9 Tuna

$16.65+

White Albacore Tuna mixed with Black Pepper and Mayonnaise.

#10 Ham, Proscuttini, Capicola, and Provolone Cheese

$16.99+

Our classic Spicy Italian!

#11 Bologna & Cheese

$15.65+

Old Neighborhood Bologna with your choice of Cheese!

#12 The "Mousetrap" Swiss, Provolone, American

$15.75+

Our Classic Cheese Sub.

#13 BLT

$16.99+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, with Mayo!

#14 Chicken Salad

$16.65+

Molly's Kitchen Chicken Salad

Hot Subs

#15 Chicken Parmesan

$16.10+

Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.

#16 Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.15+

Chicken Cheesesteak including the iconic "California Style" (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo) and "Philly Style" (Onions, Peppers)

#17 Chicken California

$16.10+

#18 Hot Pastrami

$17.85+

Hot Pastrami, commonly with Swiss Cheese and Mustard.

#19 Cheesesteak

$16.99+

Beef Cheesesteak including the iconic "California Style" (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo) and "Philly Style" (Onions, Peppers)

#20 Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch

$16.99+

#21 Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.

#22 Balsamic Chicken

$16.99+

Chicken coated in Balsamic Dressing with Roasted Red Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese.

#23 Hot Sausage

$16.15+

Hot Sausage with Onions, Peppers, and Sauce.

#24 Meatball Parmesan

$16.15+

Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Meatballs, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.

#25 Eggplant Parmesan

$16.15+

Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Eggplant, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.

Side Orders

Browse Our Selection of Fried Foods and More!

Fries

Onion RIngs

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.25+

Served with Honey Mustard.

Tenders & Fries Combo

$10.75

Chicken Sticks

$8.25+

Served with Honey Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Served with Marinara Sauce

Jalepeno Cheddar Poppers

$8.50

Fried Zucchini

$8.25

Served with Horseradish Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.25

Served with Horseradish Sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$8.50

Potato Salad (1/2 Pound)

$3.00

Macaroni Salad (1/2 Pound)

$3.00

Coleslaw (1/2 Pound)

$3.00

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Whole Pickle

$2.00

Deli Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, with Mayo.

Ham & Cheese

$8.10

Turkey

$8.99

Tuna

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Roast Beef

$9.85

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Fat Sandwiches

#26 Big Dawg

$18.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Ketchup, Mayo.

#27 The 2.0

$18.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing.

#28 Fat Fox

$18.99+

Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.

#29 Fat Hal

$18.99+

Cheesesteak, Chicken Sticks, French Fries, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.

#30 Fat Davey

$18.99+

Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, Bacon, BBQ Sauce.

Salads

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Bell Peppers, and Cucumbers.

Garden Salad

$7.95

Tuna Salad

$10.25

Chef Salad

$10.45

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.45

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.45

Soups

Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Broccoli & Cheese

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$5.00Out of stock

Italian Wedding

$5.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$5.00Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken & Dumpling

$5.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Mini Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Mini Turkey

$6.29

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$3.99+

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Salty & Sweet

Small Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$4.29

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

Candy

$1.50

Catering

Sub Platter

$82.99

5 Whole Subs cut in 4s, for a total of 20 pieces, typically feeds 10-15 people. Includes: Ham, Salami, Provolone(#1): Ham, Capicola, Provolone(#3): Turkey(#5): Roast Beef(#4): Club doctor(#6)

Wrap Platter

$87.99

Wraps will come in a variety of White flour, whole wheat, and spinach 2 Italian Wraps 2 Turkey Club Wraps 2 roast beef club wraps 1 Grilled chicken Caesar Wrap 1 Tuna Wrap 1 Russian Roast Beef & Turkey Wrap 1 Chicken Salad Wrap All cut in half for a total of 20 pieces, typically feeds 10-15 people.

Party Box

$39.99

8 Individually Wrapped Pieces, 2 Italian, 2 Roast Beef, 2 Turkey, 2 Club Doctor. Dressed Lettuce & Tomato, including 3 o/v sides, 6 mayo sides, and 5 mustard sides

Large Coleslaw

$16.99

Large Potato Salad

$16.99

Large Macaroni Salad

$16.99

BEVERAGES

Soda Cans

$1.50

20oz Sodas

$2.75

Water

$1.50

2 Liters

$3.75

Snapple

$2.75

Stewarts

$2.25

Redbull

$3.00

Prime

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.25

Yoohoo

$2.75

DoorDash Food

Breakfast (Deep Copy)

Egg & Cheese

$6.54

Ham Egg & Cheese

$8.52

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.52

Steak Egg & Cheese

$8.52

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$8.52

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$8.52

Breakfast Burrito

$8.52

French Toast Sticks

$5.23+

Buttered Toast

$3.28

Hash Brown

$2.62

Coffee

$2.62

Deli Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

BLT

$11.14

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, with Mayo.

Ham & Cheese

$10.61

Turkey

$11.78

Tuna

$11.14

Chicken Salad

$11.14

Roast Beef

$12.90

Grilled Cheese

$10.15

Cold Subs (Deep Copy)

#1 Ham, Salami, Provolone (Italian)

$20.95+

Our most popular Italian!

#2 Ham & Cheese

$20.50+

Classic ham & your choice of cheese!

#3 Ham, Capicola, Provolone (Italian)

$20.95+

For those who prefer Capicola over Salami!

#4 Roast Beef

$23.57+

Cooked in store!

#5 Turkey

$22.26+

Just your classic turkey sub!

#6 Club Doctor

$24.24+

Ham and turkey with bacon!

#7 Club House

$25.48+

Turkey and Roast Beef with Bacon!

#8 Hunger Healer

$23.38+

Ham, Proscuttini, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese!

#9 Tuna

$21.81+

White Albacore Tuna mixed with Black Pepper and Mayonnaise.

#10 Ham, Proscuttini, Capicola, and Provolone Cheese

$22.26+

Our classic Spicy Italian!

#11 Bologna & Cheese

$20.50+

Old Neighborhood Bologna with your choice of Cheese!

#12 The "Mousetrap" Swiss, Provolone, American

$20.63+

Our Classic Cheese Sub.

#13 BLT

$22.26+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, with Mayo!

#14 Chicken Salad

$21.81+

Molly's Kitchen Chicken Salad

Hot Subs (Deep Copy)

#15 Chicken Parmesan

$21.09+

Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.

#16 Chicken Cheesesteak

$21.16+

Chicken Cheesesteak including the iconic "California Style" (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo) and "Philly Style" (Onions, Peppers)

#17 Chicken California

$21.09+

#18 Hot Pastrami

$23.38+

Hot Pastrami, commonly with Swiss Cheese and Mustard.

#19 Cheesesteak

$22.26+

Beef Cheesesteak including the iconic "California Style" (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo) and "Philly Style" (Onions, Peppers)

#20 Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch

$22.26+

#21 Buffalo Chicken

$22.26+

Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing.

#22 Balsamic Chicken

$22.26+

Chicken coated in Balsamic Dressing with Roasted Red Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese.

#23 Hot Sausage

$21.16+

Hot Sausage with Onions, Peppers, and Sauce.

#24 Meatball Parmesan

$21.16+

Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Meatballs, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.

#25 Eggplant Parmesan

$21.16+

Toasted Roll with Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Eggplant, and Marinara Sauce topped with Grated Parmesan.

Fat Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

#26 Big Dawg

$24.88+

Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Ketchup, Mayo.

#27 The 2.0

$24.88+

Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing.

#28 Fat Fox

$24.88+

Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.

#29 Fat Hal

$24.88+

Cheesesteak, Chicken Sticks, French Fries, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.

#30 Fat Davey

$24.88+

Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, Bacon, BBQ Sauce.

Kid's Menu (Deep Copy)

Mini Ham & Cheese

$7.53

Mini Turkey

$8.24

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.23+

Grilled Cheese

$10.15

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.85

Side Orders (Deep Copy)

Browse Our Selection of Fried Foods and More!

French Fries

$5.57+

Onion RIngs

$7.86

Chicken Tenders

$10.81+

Served with Honey Mustard.

Chicken Sticks

$10.81+

Served with Honey Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.81

Served with Marinara Sauce

Jalepeno Cheddar Poppers

$11.14

Fried Zucchini

$10.81

Served with Horseradish Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$10.81

Served with Horseradish Sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.81

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$11.14

Potato Salad (1/2 Pound)

$3.93

Macaroni Salad (1/2 Pound)

$3.93

Coleslaw (1/2 Pound)

$3.93

Pickle Spear

$0.66

Whole Pickle

$2.62

Salads (Deep Copy)

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Bell Peppers, and Cucumbers.

Garden Salad

$10.41

Tuna Salad

$13.43

Chef Salad

$13.69

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.69

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.69

Salty & Sweet (Deep Copy)

Small Chips

$1.97

Large Chips

$5.62

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.97

Soups (Deep Copy)

Chili

$6.55

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.55

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.55

Chicken Noodle

$6.55

Chicken Tortilla

$6.55

Italian Wedding

$6.55

DoorDash Beverages

Beverages (Deep Copy)

2 Liters

$4.91

20oz Sodas

$3.60

Soda Cans

$1.97

Snapple

$3.60

Water

$1.97

Orange Juice

$2.95

Redbull

$3.93

Stewarts

$2.95

Gatorade

$3.60
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get your sub on!

Location

167 NJ-37 A, Toms River, NJ 08755

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mathis House at 600 Main
orange starNo Reviews
600 Main St Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Sáfu Sushi DTR
orange starNo Reviews
10 Washington Street Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Battle River Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
69 Main Street Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Bubbys Beanery - The Courtyard
orange starNo Reviews
44 Washington St. Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Burger 25 - Toms River
orange starNo Reviews
199 Rt 37 E Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
1171 HOOPER AVENUE TOMS RIVER, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Toms River

C&G's Country Cafe - Toms River
orange star4.8 • 2,152
213 NJ-37 #9 Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Healthy and Delicious
orange star4.7 • 1,884
1861 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Daddios Grille
orange star4.5 • 242
1201 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Philly Philly Steaks
orange star4.3 • 74
1611 Route 37 East Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Toms River
Bayville
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (5 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston