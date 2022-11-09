A map showing the location of Sublime 12 Washington StreetView gallery

Sublime 12 Washington Street

12 Washington Street

Biddeford, ME 04005

Order Again

Starters & Shareables

Homemade Chips & Salsa

$5.00

served with salsa verde & salsa roja

Homemade Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

served with our homemade chips

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

shaved steak, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, chipotle aioli

Carnitas Nachos

$15.00

slow cooked pork, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, chipotle aioli

Refill Chips

Tacos

Santeria Steak Taco (Asada)

$6.00

shaved steak, cotija cheese, lettuce, onions, salsa verde on a soft corn tortilla

What I Got Chicken Taco (Pollo)

$5.00

marinated chicken, cheese, lettuce, onions, chipotle aioli on a soft corn tortilla

Doin' Time Pork Taco (Carnitas)

$5.00

slow cooked pork, cheese, lettuce, pickled onions, cilantro lime aioli on a soft corn tortilla

Badass Fish Taco (Pescado)

$6.00

pan seared haddock, cheese, lettuce, pickled onions, cilantro lime aioli on a soft corn tortilla

Right Back Beef Taco (Korean Beef)

$5.00

ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, gochujang sauce on a soft corn tortilla

Under my Voodoo Taco (Shrimp)

$6.00

cajun seasoned baby shrimp, cotija cheese, lettuce, onions, cilantro lime aioli on a soft corn tortilla

Garden Grove Taco (Veggie)

$4.00

seasoned chickpeas, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli on a soft corn tortilla

Saw Red Taco (Vegan)

$4.00

seasoned black beans, white rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa roja on a soft corn tortilla

Kids Taco

$4.00

chicken or beef, cheese on a soft corn tortilla

Burritos & Bowls

Waiting For My Ruca Burrito (Veggie)

$12.00

seasoned chickpeas, chipotle aioli, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Caress Me Down Burrito (Chicken)

$13.00

marinated chicken, chipotle aioli, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Rivers Of Babylon Burrito (Korean Beef)

$14.00

ground beef, gochujang sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Slow Ride Burrito (Steak)

$15.00

shaved steak, salsa roja, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream in a flour tortilla

Hot Cheeto Burrito

$15.00

shaved steak, hot cheetos, signature hot sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream in a flour tortilla

California Burrito

$15.00

shaved steak, french fries, avocado, cheese, sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

choice of protein with sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream, no tortilla

Quesadillas

Scarlet Begonia Quesadilla (Veggie)

$12.00

seasoned chickpeas, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli in a flour tortilla and side of sour cream

Chica Me Tipo Quesadilla (Chicken)

$13.00

marinated chicken, cheese, onions in a flour tortilla and side of sour cream

The Wrong Way Quesadilla (Steak)

$14.00

shaved steak, cheese, onions, chipotle aioli in a flour tortilla and side of sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Sides

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Salsa

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Signature Hot Sauce

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Aioli

$2.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

Specials

Cheeseburger Tacos

$8.00

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Pineapple Pork Tacos

$8.00

Lobster Tacos

$20.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Chimichanga

$18.00

Cheeseburger Nachos

$13.00

Mexican Party Wings

$10.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Gift Certificate

$5.00

Liquor

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Mezcal

Hennessey

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

1800 Silver

$11.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ice Pik

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Meyers

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Exotico Blanco

$9.00

Camarena Silver

$9.00

Espolon

$11.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Pavito

$12.00

Milargo

$11.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Bailey's

Aperol

Campari

DeKuyper Schnapps

Cointreau

Grand Marnier

Amaro Nonino

Triple Sec

Kahlua

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Flavored Margarita

$9.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Marg-tini

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Cucumber Cooler

$11.00

Sombrero

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Drink of the Day

$12.00

Beer

Lucky Pigeon

$8.00

Gluten Free

Baxter Brewing

$7.00

Blueberry ale

Dos Equis

$4.00

Get Set NA IPA

$6.00

Non alcoholic

Freedoms Edge Cider

$7.00

DRFT Modelo Especial

$6.00

DRFT Pacifico

$6.00

DRFT Lone Pine

$7.00

DRFT Blaze Brewing

$8.00

BTL Bud Lite

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL Negro Modelo

$7.00

CAN Tecate

$6.00

CAN Lone Pine

$5.00

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Wine

GLS Rioja

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Brut Sparkling

$8.00

BTL Rioja

$42.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Brut Sparkling

$32.00

NA Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Refill Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Washington Street, Biddeford, ME 04005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

