Juice & Smoothies

Sublime Tree - Roswell

review star

No reviews yet

10971 Crabapple Road

Suite 1900

Roswell, GA 30075

Avo Verde
Chocolate Almond
"TLT" Sandwich

Sublime Green Smoothies

Avo Verde

$6.00+

Pineapples, Spinach, Avocado, Green Apples, Dates, Lime, Raw Honey, Almond Milk

Walk in the Park

$6.00+Out of stock

Bananas, Kale, Parsley, Celery, Lemon, Dates, Chia Seeds, Cold-pressed Apple Juice

Green-a-Colada

$6.00+

Spinach, Pineapples, Bananas, Lemon, Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk

"Matcha" Picchu

$6.00+

Bananas, Matcha, Dates, Spinach, Avocado, Raw Honey, Almond Milk

Tiki Bar

$5.00+

Coconut Milk, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Lemon, Spinach, Agave

Peachtree

$5.00+

Apple Juice, Peach, Spinach, Kale

Sublime Fruit Smoothies

Berry Bananas

$6.00+

Strawberries, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Raw Honey, Almond Milk

Berry Breeze

$6.00+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Dates, Almonds, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk

Cherry Blossom

$6.00+

Cherries, Strawberries, Almonds, Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk

Orange Rush

$6.00+

Mangoes, Oranges, Raw Honey, Carrots, Goji Berries, Coconut Water

Elevation

$5.00+

Bananas, Strawberries, Apple Juice

TROPICAL BLAST

TROPICAL BLAST

$8.00

Mango, Dates, Flax Seeds, Avocado, Lemon, Strawberries, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Water

Strawberry Ginger-Ade

Strawberry Ginger-Ade

$7.00

Strawberry, Ginger, Lemon, Agave, Beet, Apple, Coconut Water.

Tooty Fruity

$7.00

Sublime Protein Smoothies

Chocolate Almond

$6.00+

Bananas, Almond Butter, Cacao, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Dates, Hemp Seeds, Protein* (Optional)

PB&J Ole

$6.00+

Bananas, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Oats, Chia Seeds, Raw Honey, Almond Milk, Protein* (Optional)

Green Machine

$7.00+

Mangoes, Hemp Seeds, Spinach, Avocado, Spirulina*, Agave, Coconut Milk, Protein* (Optional)

The CHAMP

$6.00+

Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Protein* (Optional)

Sublime Chocolate Smoothies

Choco-Lotta-Love

$6.00+

Bananas, Strawberries, Cherries, Cacao, Dates, Avocado, Almond Milk

Peanut Butter Crunch

$6.00+

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Dates, Hemp Seeds, Oats, Sublime-made Granola, Almond Milk

Custom Smoothie

Customize your own smoothie!

14 oz Custom Smoothie

$6.00

18 oz Custom Smoothie

$8.00

24 oz Custom Smoothie

$10.00

CELERY JUICE

14oz Celery Juice

$6.00

18oz Celery Juice

$8.00

24oz Celery Juice

$10.00

Sublime Green Juices

Sublime Green

$7.50Out of stock

Spinach, Kale, Parsley, Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apples, Lime

Evergreen

$7.50Out of stock

Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Celery

Green Tropics

$7.50Out of stock

Cucumber, Pineapple, Spinach, Ginger

Greenology

$7.00Out of stock

Kale-Ade

$7.50Out of stock

Kale, Green Apples, Cucumber, Lemon, Celery, Ginger

Sublime Fruit Juices

Crabapple Orchard

$2.50Out of stock

Red Apples, Lemon

Tree Climber

$7.50Out of stock

Pineapple, Red Apples, Lemon

Sunrise Tango

$7.50Out of stock

Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon

Orange You Lucky

$7.50Out of stock

Orange, Carrot, Ginger

Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Sublime Root Juices

Upbeet

$7.50Out of stock

Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger

True Roots

$7.50Out of stock

Carrot, Jicama, Ginger, Turmeric, Orange, Lemon

Carrot Coconut

$7.50Out of stock

Carrot, Coconut Water, Lime

Sublime Nut Milks

Nuttin' But Love

$8.00Out of stock

Raw Almonds, Dates, Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Purified Water

Organic Coffee

12 oz Medium Roast Organic Coffee

$2.50

16 oz Medium Roast Organic Coffee

$3.00

12 oz Power Coffee

$4.00

Coffee, Coconut Oil, Spirulina, Honey

16 oz Power Coffee

$5.00

Coffee, Coconut Oil, Spirulina, Honey

Sublime Shots

2 oz Apple-Alkalizer (Ph Balance and Weight Loss)

$3.00

Apple Cider Vinegar + Cold-Pressed Apple Juice + Raw Honey + Cinnamon

3 oz Apple-Alkalizer (Ph Balance and Weight Loss)

$4.00

Apple Cider Vinegar + Cold-Pressed Apple Juice + Raw Honey + Cinnamon

2 oz Cold Kicker (Immunity + Illness Fighter)

$3.00

Ginger + Lemon + Cayenne + Agave

3 oz Cold Kicker (Immunity + Illness Fighter)

$4.00

Ginger + Lemon + Cayenne + Agave

2oz Sublime Special (Immunity + Anti-Inflammatory)

$3.00

Ginger + Turmeric + Lime + Agave

3 oz Sublime Special (Immunity + Anti-Inflammatory)

$4.00

Ginger + Turmeric + Lime + Agave

2 oz Turmeric Tango (Anti-Inflammatory)

$3.00

Turmeric + Coconut Water + Lemon

3 oz Turmeric Tango (Anti-Inflammatory)

$4.00

Turmeric + Coconut Water + Lemon

2 oz Green Thumb (Chlorophyll Power)

$4.50

Wheatgrass

3 oz Green Thumb (Chlorophyll Power)

$5.50

Wheatgrass

2 oz Green Thumb Plus (Chlorophyll Power + Iron)

$5.00

Wheatgrass + Spirulina

3 oz Green Thumb Plus (Chlorophyll Power + Iron)

$6.00

Wheatgrass + Spirulina

Water

Water (with ice)

Water (with no ice)

Smart Water

$3.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Sprouts, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Vegan Mayonnaise, Pink Salt, Pepper. Served on your choice of bread or wrap.

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

A mix of Chickpeas, Celery, Red Apples, Green Onions, Dried Cranberries, Vegan Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Sunflower Seeds and Curry Seasonings; Served with Sprouts, Lettuce, Pink Salt, Pepper, and Mango Chutney. Served on your choice of bread or wrap. ***(PLEASE NOTE: No subtractions can be made to the Chickpea Mix ("No Curry Seasonings", "No Mustard", etc.), as the Chickpea Mix is prepped as is)

"TLT" Sandwich

$9.50

Tempeh, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sprouts, Vegan Mayonnaise, Pink Salt, Pepper. Served on your choice of bread or wrap.

Garden Wrap

$9.50

Spinach, Sprouts, Avocado, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sublime Hummus, Pink Salt, Pepper. Served on your choice of wrap.

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

*Avocado Paste (made with Avocados, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon, Garlic, Pink Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil), Provolone Cheese. Served on your choice of bread. ***(PLEASE NOTE: No subtractions can be made to this sandwich ("No Cayenne", "No Garlic", etc.), as the avocado paste is prepped as is)

Toast

Avocado Toast - 1 Piece

$5.50

Avocado, Olive Oil, Vegan Butter, Pink Salt and Pepper, Sublime Seasonings served on your choice of bread.

Avocado Toast - 2 Pieces

$8.50

Avocado, Olive Oil, Vegan Butter, Pink Salt and Pepper, Sublime Seasonings served on your choice of bread.

Basil Pesto Avocado Toast - 1 Piece

$6.00

Avocado, Pink Salt and Pepper, Olive Oil, Sublime Basil Pesto Spread served on your choice of bread.

Basil Pesto Avocado Toast - 2 Pieces

$9.00

Avocado, Pink Salt and Pepper, Olive Oil, Sublime Basil Pesto Spread served on your choice of bread.

Mango Chutney Avocado Toast - 1 Piece

$6.00Out of stock

Avocado, Vegan Butter, Mango Chutney, Pink Salt and Pepper served on your choice of bread.

Mango Chutney Avocado Toast - 2 Pieces

$9.00Out of stock

Avocado, Vegan Butter, Mango Chutney, Pink Salt and Pepper served on your choice of bread.

Banana Peanut Butter Toast - 1 Piece

$4.50

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Raw Honey, Sublime-made Granola, Flax Seeds and Cinnamon

Banana Peanut Butter Toast - 2 Pieces

$8.00

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Raw Honey, Sublime-made Granola, Flax Seeds and Cinnamon

Strawberry Almond Butter Toast - 1 Piece

$4.50

Strawberries, Almond Butter, Raw Honey, Shredded Coconut and Chia Seeds

Strawberry Almond Butter Toast - 2 Pieces

$8.00

Strawberries, Almond Butter, Raw Honey, Shredded Coconut and Chia Seeds

Quinoa

Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, Avocado Lime Sauce, Feta Cheese, Tempeh, Avocado, Kale, Red Peppers, Sublime Hummus - Original or Jalapeño Red Pepper

Quinoa Wrap

$12.00

Quinoa, Avocado Lime Sauce, Feta Cheese, Tempeh, Avocado, Kale, Red Peppers, Sublime Hummus - Original or Jalapeño Red Pepper; on your choice of Spinach Wrap or Honey Wheat Wrap

Chia Seed Puddings

Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Coconut Milk, Bananas, Agave, Vanilla and Chia Seeds

Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Milk, Bananas, Agave, Cacao and Chia Seeds

Raspberry Chia Seed Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Milk, Bananas, Agave, Raspberries and Chia Seeds

Acai/Pitaya Bowls

Organic Acai Bowl

$9.50

Acai Blended with Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries and Almond Milk - Topped with Bananas, Granola, Flax Seeds, Sliced Almonds, Shredded Coconut and Raw Honey

Organic Pitaya Bowl

$9.50

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Blended with Strawberries, Bananas, Raspberries and Almond Milk - Topped with Strawberries, Granola, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Walnuts, Shredded Coconut and Raw Honey

Paleo Bars and Bites

Paleo Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert bites made with Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Almonds, Macadamia Nuts, Walnuts, Raisins, Coconut Butter, Raw Honey, Vanilla, Dates and Cacao

Peanut Butter Bites

Peanut Butter Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bites - Organic and Gluten Free! Coconut Flour - Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds

Almond Butter Bites

Almond Butter Bites

$6.00Out of stock

(ALL INGREDIENTS ARE GLUTEN FREE AND ORGANIC) COCONUT FLOUR UNSWEETENED – SHREDDED COCONUT UNSWEETENED – ALMOND BUTTER – SUNFLOWER SEEDS – WALNUTS – PUMPKIN SEEDS – HEMP HEARTS - DATES

Cranberry Peanut Butter Bites

Cranberry Peanut Butter Bites

$6.00Out of stock

(ALL INGREDIENTS ARE GLUTEN FREE AND ORGANIC) BANANA – PEANUT BUTTER – BLUE AGAVE – VANILLA EXTRACT – SHREDDED COCONUT UNSWEETENED – ROLLED OATS – COCONUT FLOUR UNSWEETENED – DRIED CRANBERRIES

The Treehouse

Organic PB&J + Fruit Cup

$5.50

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly on Multigrain Bread. Served with Assorted Fruit Cup.

Almond Banana Sandwich + Fruit Cup

$5.50

Bananas, Almond Butter and Raw Honey on Multigrain Bread. Served with Assorted Fruit Cup.

Salads

Detox Spinach Salad 32oz

$8.00

Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Dried Goji Berries and Cucumbers, Served with Maple Vinaigrette or Asian Ginger Dressing

Organic Kale Salad 32oz

$8.00

Organic Kale, Cranberries, Carrots, Hemp Seeds served with your choice of dressing

Hummus and Veggies

Hummus and Veggies

$6.00

Celery, Carrots and Cucumbers Served with Sublime Hummus - Original or Jalapeño Red Pepper

Extra Side of Vegetable Chips or Kale Salad

Extra Side of Veggie Chips 16 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Extra Side of Kale Salad 16 oz

$4.50

Overnight Oats

Strawberry Walnut Oats

Strawberry Walnut Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberries, Walnuts, Strawberry Drizzle, Chia Seeds, Rolled Oats, Coconut Milk

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oats

$6.00Out of stock

GF Oats, Coconut Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Chocolate Chips

Blueberry Lemon Oats

Blueberry Lemon Oats

$6.00Out of stock

GF Oats, Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Sliced Almonds, Chia Seeds, Lemon

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
With our delicious organic smoothies, juices and healthy eats, we make it easier than ever to create healthy habits - so you can focus on being sublime.

