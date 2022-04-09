Sublime Tree - Roswell

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$9.50 Out of stock

A mix of Chickpeas, Celery, Red Apples, Green Onions, Dried Cranberries, Vegan Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Sunflower Seeds and Curry Seasonings; Served with Sprouts, Lettuce, Pink Salt, Pepper, and Mango Chutney. Served on your choice of bread or wrap. ***(PLEASE NOTE: No subtractions can be made to the Chickpea Mix ("No Curry Seasonings", "No Mustard", etc.), as the Chickpea Mix is prepped as is)