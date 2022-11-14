Main picView gallery

Subourbon 2234 W Dublin Granville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2234 W Dublin Granville Rd

Worthington, OH 43085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Bourb Burger

Disposable flatware

I would like disposable flatware

Starters

Cast Iron Corn Bread

$8.00

smoked jalapeno, lavender honey, whipped butter, cracked black pepper

BBQ Shrimp

$12.00

Pork Belly

$13.00

Bourbon BBQ glaze, grilled broccolini, smoky blue cheese, spiced marcona almonds, Cajun honey mustard

Broiled Oysters

$18.00

Cajun tomato cream, parmesan & herbed panko, lemon, grilled bread

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Chef's seasonal butter, Sixteen Bricks grilled sourdough and rye, pickled accompaniments

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$13.00

fritters stuffed with crawfish and scallions, served with hot sauce and remoulade

Chicken & Chips

$14.00

crispy chicken bites, fried cheese curds, peppercorn gravy, scallions, 'Bourb sauce

Hush Puppy

$10.00

Entrees

Cuban

$17.00

sliced ham, smoked pork belly, Gouda cheese, horseradish pickles, Cajun honey mustard

Bourb Burger

$18.00

bourbon glaze, candied bacon, honey caramelized onions, lettuce, smoked Gouda, challah bun, side of fries

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

crispy fried buttermilk marinated breast, cayenne paste, pickles, cabbage slaw, smoked jalapeno ranch, Challah roll, side of fries

Chicken Fried Chicken

$22.00

breaded chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes & peppercorn gravy

Pimento Grill Chz

$16.00

fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, candied bacon, griddled sourdough

Shrimp & Grits

$31.00

andouille, bell peppers, onions, corn, smoked jalapenos, creole gravy, cheesy grits

Smoked Pork Shank

$28.00

caramelized onions, and cabbage, mashed potatoes, apple cider glaze

Short Rib Ragu

$27.00

braised short rib and mushroom ragu, cream, hand cut Ohio City Pasta

Crab Cake

$32.00

roasted broccolini, cheesy grits, saffron cream sauce, smoked corn salsa

Low Country Boil

$33.00

shrimp, clams, mussels, Andouille, corn Yukon gold potatoes, Cajun lemon butter, grilled bread

Lasagna

$26.00

plant based meat, mushrooms, onions, creole tomato sauce, Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese layered with sheets of Ohio City Pasta

Stuffed Catfish

$24.00

jalapeno chive cream, crawfish etouffee, Cajun rice pilaf

Bourbon Dinner

$100.00

Soups & Salads

Chicken & Dumplings

$10.00

smoked chicken, celery, carrots, onions, parsnips, bacon, herbed dumplings in a rich creamy broth

Roasted Zucchini Soup

$8.00

Napa cabbage, onions, watercress, vegetable broth

Chopped Salad

$11.00

iceberg, peppadew peppers, smoky blue cheese, hard cooked egg, cherry tomatoes, creamy avocado dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, bourbon maple glazed pecans, red onions, bacon vinaigrette

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Cheesy Grits

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

BBQ Chips

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Brussels sprouts

$7.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

cheddar cheese on buttered sourdough, side of fries

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Challah bun, side of fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

buttermilk fried, side of fries

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi noodles, creamy cheese sauce

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Local apples. Topped with cinnamon sugar streusel, ice cream and salted caramel.

Derby Pie

$9.00

Chocolate chunk and pecan pie, vanilla ice cream

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$9.00

Pumpkin, maple glaze, pecan, crumble, salted caramel, ice cream.

S'more

$8.00

graham cracker, chocolate pudding, whipped cream cheese, toasted marshmallow

Cocktails List

Apple Cider Sour

$13.00

Local apple cider, Coopers Craft 100, Honey simple syrup, lemon juice. Garnished with lemon twist.

Artichoke Hold

$10.00

Cynar liqueur, Echo Spirits Rum, Marie Brizzard Elder-flower, Orgeat, Lime juice, served on the rocks with fresh mint

Boulevardier

$13.00

Chai Old Fashioned

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 Try, chai simple, Angostura & orange bitters. Served over one large rock with an orange twist.

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Tito's Vodka, Kahlua, cold brew, simple, served up

Gold Rush

$10.00

Evan Williams Bottled in Bond, Amish honey simple, lemon juice. Served over one large rock with a lemon twist.

Jacob's Ladder

$11.00

Banhez Joven Mezcal, Cantera Negra Viva Agave, Amaro Nonino, Amaro Averna, cocoa mole bitters. Served over one large rock.

Last Word

$10.00

Ford's London Dry Gin, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino, lime. Served up.

Manhattan

$12.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Bourye, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Angosura bitters, served over one large rock

Negroni

$11.00

Old Tom Gin, house Sweet Vermouth, Peychaud's Aperitivo, served over a single cube of ice

Our Old Pal

$11.00

House infused dried plum Old Forester 86, Lillet Blanc, Amaro Averna, served over one large rock with a brandied cherry

Paper Plane

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch, Amaro Nonino, Peychaud's Aperitivo, lemon. Served up with a twist.

Salted Maple Pisco Sour

$10.00

Macchu Pisco, Maple Syrup, lemon juice, sea salt, black walnut bitters. Served over one large rock.

Spiced Pear Mule

$10.00

Wheatly Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, lime. Served on the rocks.

Witches Brew

$11.00

Appleton's Estate Signature Rum, Maggie's Farm Falernum, Ameretto di Saronno. Served up.

Mexi Hot Choc

$13.00

BA Vieux Carre

$15.00

Sweater Weather

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2234 W Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington, OH 43085

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Worthington (Snap Fitness)
orange starNo Reviews
661 North High StreetSuite B Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext
Old Bag of Nails - Worthington
orange starNo Reviews
663 High Street Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext
Over The Counter
orange star4.6 • 895
5596 N High Street Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music - Worthington
orange star4.7 • 964
5601 N High St Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext
Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2054 Crown Plaza Drive Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Amano's - Worthington Square Mall
orange starNo Reviews
220 Worthington Mall Columbus, OH 43085
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worthington

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worthington
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston