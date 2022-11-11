Restaurant header imageView gallery

Subrageous Cutler Ridge

review star

No reviews yet

19100 SE 106th Ave Unit 1

Miami, FL 33157

Chicken Subs

Chicken & Cheese Sub

Chicken & Cheese Sub

$11.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Sub

$12.50

Ham, Swiss and Honey Mustard

Chicken Caesar Sub

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing

Hawaiian Chicken Sub

$12.50

Ham, Pineapple, Teriyaki and Swiss Cheese

Steak Subs

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$11.50

Cold Subs

American Cold Cut Sub

$6.00

Bologna & Cheese Sub

$6.00

Egg Salad Sub

$6.00

Cheese Combo Sub

$6.00

Double American Cold Cut Sub

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.00

Roast Beef Sub

$9.00
Turkey Breast Sub

Turkey Breast Sub

$8.50

Ham Sub

$8.50

Corn Beef Sub

$9.00
Italian Cold Cut Sub

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$8.50

Capicola, Genoa and Provolone Cheese

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$6.50

Grilled Veggie Sub

$7.00

Cheese Burger Sub

$8.00

Hot Roast Beef Sub

$9.50

Hot Corn Beef Sub

$9.50

Hot Turkey Breast Sub

$9.00

Hot Ham Sub

$9.00

Reuben Sub

$11.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing

Hot Pastarami

$12.50

Omlette Sub

$7.00

Salad Platters

Garden Salad

$6.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots And Cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce and Parmesan Cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on Caesar Salad

Egg Salad Platter

$8.00

Homemade Egg Salad on Garden Salad

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.50

Homemade Tuna Salad on Garden Salad

Chef Salad

$9.50

Garden Salad with Ham, Turkey, American and Provolone Cheese

Greek Salad

$7.50

Garden Salad, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Feta Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Garden Salad, Ham, Genoa, Salami, Black Olives, Provolone and Swiss Cheese

Misc.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Chicken Breast Tenders

$8.50

Chicken Breast Zingers(Buffalo Hot Sauce)

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Side Orders

Chips

$1.50

Regular Fries

$2.80

Cheese Fries

$3.80
Steak Cut Beer Battered Onion Rings

Steak Cut Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00+
Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.00+
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00+
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Mini Cookies

$3.50

Cake

$5.00

Canned Soda

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Pepsi Zero Sugar Can

$1.50

Sierra Mist Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Nestea Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Jupina Can

$1.50

Materva Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.70

20oz Bottled Soda

Pepsi Bottle

$2.30

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.30

Pepsi Zero Bottle

$2.30

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.30

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.30

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.30

Pineapple Crush Bottle

$2.30

Gatorade

Fruit Punch

$2.30

Lemon Lime

$2.30

Cool Blue

$2.30

Orange

$2.30

Rockstar Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy Drink

$2.80

Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.80

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.80

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.80

Pure Leak Raspberry Tea

$2.80

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.80

Apple Juice

$2.80

Cranberry Juice

$2.80

Malta

Malta

$2.00

Coffee

Espresso Shot

$1.00

Colada

$1.80

Cortadito

$2.00

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the outrageous Cheese Steak! Enjoy a huge selection from our tasterageous menu with over 50 delicious combinations of hot and colds subs prepared fresh for you. From Turkey to Honey Mustard Chicken, we have the mouth-watering combination that's just right for you. If it's a Steak Sub you have in mind, stop in today and choose from an exciting variety including our Cheese Steak & Onions. BIGGER, FRESHER, HEALTHIER.

Website

Location

19100 SE 106th Ave Unit 1, Miami, FL 33157

Directions

