Restaurant header imageView gallery

Subs and Such

review star

No reviews yet

248 S Calderwood St

Alcoa, TN 37701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Design Your Own 6"
Design Your Own 12"
6" Cheese Steak

Design Your Own Sandwich

Design Your Own 6"

$5.99

Design Your Own 12"

$10.95
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.25Out of stock

Build your own all beef hot dog

Specialty Sandwiches

6" Italian Sub

6" Italian Sub

$6.59

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella

6" Beef Hoagie

6" Beef Hoagie

$5.99

Corned Beef, Salami and Mozzarella

6" Reuben

6" Reuben

$5.25

Corned Beef and Swiss on bed of Kraut w/Thousand Island Dressing

6" Pastrami Reuben

$5.99

Pastrami and Swiss on bed of Kraut w/Thousand Island Dressing

6" French Dip

6" French Dip

$5.99

Roast Beef with Provolone and Au jus

6" Cheese Steak

6" Cheese Steak

$6.59

Sirloin Steak Shreds with Provolone

6" Club

6" Club

$6.59

Turkey, Ham and Swiss (Bacon on request)

6" Spicy Club

6" Spicy Club

$6.59

Cajun Turkey, Ham and hot Pepper Jack Cheese

6" Canadian Melt

6" Canadian Melt

$6.59

Canadian Bacon, Ham, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese

6" Chopper

6" Chopper

$7.15

Chopped Smoked Turkey, Ham and Roast Beef w/Cheddar Jack Cheese

6" Ole Smokey

6" Ole Smokey

$5.99

Turkey, Roast Beef and Smoked Cheddar

6" Meatball

6" Meatball

$5.40

Sliced Meatballs with Mozzarella, Provolone and Sauce

6" Pizza

6" Pizza

$4.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, Sauce, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives & Onions

6" Cheese Delight

6" Cheese Delight

$5.25

Swiss, Mozzarella and Cheddar

6" Veggie

6" Veggie

$4.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers

6" BLT

6" BLT

$4.95

Bacon with Lettuce and Tomato-great with American cheese

6" Tuna Salad

6" Tuna Salad

$5.50
6" Chicken Salad

6" Chicken Salad

$5.50

6" Regular Hoagie

$5.99
12" Italian Sub

12" Italian Sub

$11.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella

12" Beef Hoagie

12" Beef Hoagie

$10.95

Corned Beef, Salami and Mozzarella

12" Reuben

12" Reuben

$9.49

Corned Beef and Swiss on bed of Kraut w/Thousand Island Dressing

12" Pastrami Reuben

$10.95

Pastrami and Swiss on bed of Kraut w/Thousand Island Dressing

12" French Dip

12" French Dip

$10.95

Roast Beef with Provolone and Au jus

12" Cheese Steak

12" Cheese Steak

$11.99

Sirloin Steak Shreds with Provolone

12" Club

12" Club

$11.99

Turkey, Ham, Swiss and Bacon

12" Spicy Club

12" Spicy Club

$11.99

Cajun Turkey, Ham and hot Pepper Jack Cheese

12" Canadian Melt

12" Canadian Melt

$11.99

Canadian Bacon, Ham, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese

12" Chopper

12" Chopper

$12.99

Chopped Smoked Turkey, Ham and Roast Beef w/Cheddar Jack Cheese

12" Ole Smokey

12" Ole Smokey

$10.95

Turkey, Roast Beef and Smoked Cheddar

12" Meatball

12" Meatball

$9.75

Sliced Meatballs with Mozzarella, Provolone and Sauce

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, Sauce, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives & Onions

12" Cheese Delight

12" Cheese Delight

$9.49

Swiss, Mozzarella and Cheddar

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$8.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers

12" BLT

12" BLT

$8.95

Bacon with Lettuce and Tomato-great with American cheese

12" Tuna Salad

12" Tuna Salad

$9.95
12" Chicken Salad

12" Chicken Salad

$9.95

12" Regular Hoagie

$10.95
Chicago Hot Dog

Chicago Hot Dog

$3.25Out of stock

Black Angus Beef Hot Dog with Relish, Onions, Tomatoes and Pickle

Salads

Small Chef's Salad

Small Chef's Salad

$5.25

Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Almonds

Large Chef's Salad

Large Chef's Salad

$7.75

Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Almonds

Small Monterey Salad

$5.25

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers and Almonds

Large Monterey Salad

$7.75

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers and Almonds

Small Tuna Salad Plate

Small Tuna Salad Plate

$5.50

Tuna Salad on bed of Lettuce with Tomato Pieces

Large Tuna Salad Plate

Large Tuna Salad Plate

$7.95

Tuna Salad on bed of Lettuce with Tomato Pieces

Small Chicken Salad Plate

Small Chicken Salad Plate

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad on bed of Lettuce with Tomato Pieces

Large Chicken Salad Plate

Large Chicken Salad Plate

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad on bed of Lettuce with Tomato Pieces

Small Tossed Salad

$3.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheese, Cucumbers and Bell Peppers

Large Tossed Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheese, Cucumbers and Bell Peppers

Small Caesar Salad

$3.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar

Large Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$8.50

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar

Small Antipasta Salad

$5.50

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

Large Antipasta Salad

Large Antipasta Salad

$7.75

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

Soups

Small Vegetable Beef

Small Vegetable Beef

$2.75
Large Vegetable Beef

Large Vegetable Beef

$4.50
Small Potato Au Gratin

Small Potato Au Gratin

$2.75Out of stock
Large Potato Au Gratin

Large Potato Au Gratin

$4.50Out of stock
Small Broccoli & Cheese

Small Broccoli & Cheese

$2.75Out of stock
Large Broccoli & Cheese

Large Broccoli & Cheese

$4.50Out of stock
Small Chili w/ Beans

Small Chili w/ Beans

$2.75
Large Chili w/ Beans

Large Chili w/ Beans

$4.50

Side Orders

Chicken Salad (Scoop)

Chicken Salad (Scoop)

$3.50Out of stock

Tuna Salad (Scoop)

$3.50

Chips

$1.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.50

Extra Dressing

Extra Pepperoncini

Extra Pepperoncini

$0.20
Extra Pickle Spear

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.30
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.50

Chicken Salad by the Pound

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad by the Pound

$10.00
Meat by the Pound

Meat by the Pound

$10.50
Cheese by the Pound

Cheese by the Pound

$8.00

Desserts

Brownies

Brownies

$1.50
Brownies w/ Walnut

Brownies w/ Walnut

$1.50
Cheesecake (New York)

Cheesecake (New York)

$3.50
Cheesecake (Turtle)

Cheesecake (Turtle)

$3.50

Chips

$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50
Rocky Road Cookie

Rocky Road Cookie

$1.50
Sugar Cookie w/ Lemon Icing

Sugar Cookie w/ Lemon Icing

$1.50
White Chocolate Macadamia

White Chocolate Macadamia

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50

Beverages

Water

Fountain Beverage w/free refill

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

$1.75

1 Gallon To Go - Sweet Tea

$5.00

1 Gallon To Go - Unsweet Tea

$5.00

1 Gallon To Go - Raspberry Tea

$6.00

1 Gallon To Go Lemonade (w/fresh lemons)

$7.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

248 S Calderwood St, Alcoa, TN 37701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Steel Room - Healthy Appetite
orange starNo Reviews
403 S Washington Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Vienna Coffee House - Maryville
orange starNo Reviews
212 College St Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Metro Pizza - Alcoa
orange star4.8 • 241
1084 Hunters Xing Alcoa, TN 3