Subterranean Coffee La Jolla 1237 Prospect St V
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small hidden cafe with Acai, sandwiches, and smoothies!
Location
1237 Prospect Street, V, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar - 1110 Prospect st
No Reviews
1110 Prospect st La jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Jolla
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant