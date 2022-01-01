SubUrban Bar & Kitchen

Bierzo Tinto, Ultreia St. Jacques

$22.99

The clean, floral and 2017 Ultreia Saint Jacques comes mostly from old vineyards from different soils in Valtuille and Villadecanes fermented in stainless steel and oak vats with part of full clusters and matured in used barriques for one year. It's produced in a fresh and very drinkable way.