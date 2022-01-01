Restaurant header imageView gallery

SubUrban Bar & Kitchen

1,103 Reviews

$$

500 NJ-10

Randolph, NJ 07869

Order Again

Popular Items

Lil Wing
S.B.K. Burger
Pickleback

The Smalls - Appetizers & Salads

Canadian Disco

Canadian Disco

$10.00

Crispy Tater Tots. Torn short rib. Cabot cheddar, Demi-jus. Braised onion. Sour crema

Plato'z Calamari

Plato'z Calamari

$12.00

Flash fried calamari, peppadew, feta, arugula, honey balsamic. (traditional w marinara available)

Lil Wing

Lil Wing

$10.00

Half-dozen crispy chicken wings. - choose flavor

The Brussel Hustle

The Brussel Hustle

$10.00

Roasted brussel sprouts. Applewood bacon. Shallot. Garlic herb boursin. Artisan queso.

Artisan "Craft' Mac n' Cheese

Artisan "Craft' Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Award winning 7 artisan cheese blend. Rotini pasta. Fregula. Spinach. Cheeto’s Pankanatta

Ole Softy

Ole Softy

$8.00

Three soft baked pretzel rods with side of beer cheese

Mexicali Melted Layer Dip

Mexicali Melted Layer Dip

$9.00

Melted monterey jack-cheddar. Shredded chicken. Tortilla chips. Size: Half-pint

Roasted White Bean & Garlic Dip

Roasted White Bean & Garlic Dip

$8.00

Pureed white bean and roasted garlic. Fresh herbs. Olive oil. Water crackers. Tortilla chips Size: Half-pint

Caesar Cardini Salad

Caesar Cardini Salad

$12.00

House caesar dressing. Chopped romaine hearts. Baby spinach. Arugula. Croutons. Asiago

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix. Baby spinach. Hot house cucumber. Beefsteak tomato. Carrot. Red onion. Honey-balsamic

'Way Big" Chopp'd House Salad

'Way Big" Chopp'd House Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix. Romaine. Arugula. Baby spinach. Cucumber. Tomato. Red onion. Hearts of palm. Asparagus. Roasted zucchini & summer squash. Roasted red pepper. Honey-balsamic dressing.

Side Ceaser Salad

$6.00

To Have & To Hold - Tacos, Burgers & Sandwiches

Sandwiches & Burgers Served with Fries Tacos Served with Veggie Arros Amarillo
S.B.K. Burger

S.B.K. Burger

$16.00

Ground Black Angus. Stout special sauce. Cabot cheddar. Applewood bacon. Onion frites. Pretzel roll , includes French fries

Svelte Melt Burger

Svelte Melt Burger

$15.00

Flat-grilled ground Black Angus burger. Caramelized onion. Havarti. Cabot cheddar. 999 Island Dressing. BBQ sauce. Grill kissed butter sourdough toast. French Fries included

De Plain De Plain Burger

De Plain De Plain Burger

$12.00

Ground Black Angus burger. Brioche roll French Fries included

Jus' Like Momz Burger

Jus' Like Momz Burger

$16.00

ground black angus, port wine cheddar, 999 island-smokey campfire sauce, applewood bacon, onion frites, brioche

Mission: Impossible Burger

Mission: Impossible Burger

$16.00

Grilled Impossible burger. No-’animal’ sauce. Onion frites. Caramelized onion. Lettuce. Tomato. Brioche. French Fries included

SBK Grill'd Cheese

SBK Grill'd Cheese

$17.00

Short rib. Havarti. Swiss. Cabot cheddar. Butter kissed sourdough bread. Demi-jus. French Fries included

High Brow Cheesesteak Sandwich

High Brow Cheesesteak Sandwich

$19.00

jus dipped-sliced culotte steak, horseradish crema, caramelized onion, melted provolone, frizzled onions, garlic ciabatta, artisan cheese sauce drizzle French Fries included

Numb-Tongue Chicken Sandwich

Numb-Tongue Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy flash-fried chicken. Zesty house buffalo sauce. Swiss. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Blue cheese crema. Onion frites. Brioche. French Fries included

Pickleback

Pickleback

$15.00

Pickle brined flash-fried chicken. Bourbon-garlic aioli. Bourbon-pickles. Tomato. Baby spinach. Pretzel roll. French Fries included

Hey Chicky Chicky Sandwich

Hey Chicky Chicky Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken. Havarti. Caramelized onion. Pesto-coulis. Roasted Red Pepper. Arugula. French Fries included

"carne fuego taco"

$16.00

torn korean bulgogi short rib, cotija cheese, chopp'd peppadew, onion frites, asian-guchagang slaw

taco "gourmand-sow"

$15.00Out of stock

braised harvest apple cider bbq pork, crumbled bacon, cotija cheese, sweet n sour apple pie slaw

"rich ole po'boy" taco

$16.00

seared low country shrimp, cotija cheese, cajon-coulis slaw, arugula, tomato, fresh lemon, cilantro

Flat & Happy - Brick Oven Pizza

K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple) Pie

$11.00

Original classic pizza style pizza: Crust, San marzano sauce, Baccio mozzarella… done.

Marg In Charge

$14.00

San Marzano tomato. Fresh Mozzarella. Pesto drizzle. Roasted garlic olive oil. Pecorino romano. Oregano.

Jack'd White Pie

Jack'd White Pie

$14.00

Baccio mozzarella. Monteray jack. Sloe-gin ricotta. Broken san marzano tomato. Red onion. Balsamic reduction. Chopped sage. Arugula.

Buffalo Wild Things Pie

Buffalo Wild Things Pie

$14.00

Zesty house buffalo sauce. Chopped chicken. Baccio mozzarella. Brined roasted red pepper. Crumbled fromage bleu. Arugula. Pecorino-romano.

Magic Garden Pie

$16.00

Roasted red pepper. Red onion. Silver dollar Mushroom. Tomato. Artichoke Hearts. San marzano tomato sauce. Baccio mozzarella. Arugula.

Meaty Yum-Yum Pie

Meaty Yum-Yum Pie

$16.00

Grande pepperoni. Crumbled sausage. salami. Busted bacon. Prosciutto. Baccio mozzarella. San Marzano tomato sauce.

Pre Paired Plates - Entrees

Sea to See

Sea to See

$24.00

Linguine. NZ Mussels. Shrimp. Bay scallops. Lobster. Tomato. Asparagus. Seafood blush sauce.

Farmers Pasta

Farmers Pasta

$18.00

Shallots. Zucchini. squash. Asparagus. Tomato. Mushroom. Roasted Red Pepper. Roasted garlic. White wine. Linguini

Another Fine Mezze

Another Fine Mezze

$19.00

Sauteed chicken, ground sausage, cherry tomato, asparagus, roasted red peppers, mezze pasta, Israeli basil tossed in a light tomato-cream with a kiss of smooth basil ricotta

oh, whudda boar

$19.00

sauteed chicken, wild boar cranberry-shiraz sausage, artichoke, cherry tomato, mushroom, roasted tomato-demi glace. Mezze pasta

Miso Honey Salmon

Miso Honey Salmon

$24.00

Grilled miso-honey salmon. Garlic smashed potato. Asparagus.

Fancy Lil' Filet

Fancy Lil' Filet

$28.00

Grilled 7oz. petit Filet mignon. herbs d'provence demi-jus. aglio mushroom- parmesan risotto. grilled asparagus

NJ Steak Frites

NJ Steak Frites

$29.00

Grilled Black Angus Strip Steak. Parmesan truffle fries. Asparagus.

Sides - Fries & more

Side Brioche Sliced

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Parm-truffle Fries

$8.00

Parm-truffle Tots

$8.00

Side Arros Amarillo

$5.00

Yellow Rice with Veg

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Roasted Brussels

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Kids

K- Kids Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni Pasta. Vodka Sauce

K-Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

K-Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$8.00

K-Mozzarella sticks

$8.00

K-Grill'd Cheese Sammi

$8.00

Sammie's Steak

$9.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate

$9.00

Bombs Away

$7.00

Raspberry Sorbet covered in chocolate ganache, whipped cream

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownie Ala Mode

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie with 3 scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake ala Mode

$9.00

Ice Cream- Chocolate

$5.00

Ice Cream- Vanilla Bean

$5.00

Oreo Chz Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Silk Cake

$9.00

Peanut butter chocolate mousse pie

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Sorbet- Blood Orange Raspberry

$6.00Out of stock

Sorbet- Strawberry

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

White Chocolate Rasberry Mousse

$8.00

Gelato- La Guliana (Espresso/Marscapone.Choc.)

$6.00

Gelato- Chocolate

$6.00

Gelato- Choc. Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Sorbet-Raspberry

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00

Cocktails To-Go

Hold The Door (8oz)

$18.00

Hold The Door (16oz)

$35.00

Drew’s Pear (8oz)

$15.00

Drew’s Pear (16oz)

$28.00

Cinnamon Mule (8oz)

$22.00

Cinnamon Mule (16oz)

$42.00

Spiced Cran Margarita (16oz)

$20.00

White Sangria (16oz)

$15.00

Red Sangria (16oz)

$15.00

Apps

35pcs.(Sm. Tray $35.)

Crispy Chicken Wings - Tray 50pcs

$70.00

(choice of Buffalo, Asian, or BBQ) 50 pc. (Lg. Tray $70.)

Mozzarella Sticks - Tray 48pcs

$55.00

w/ marinara approx 48pcs. (Sm. Tray- $40.)

Chicken Fingers - Small Tray

$45.00

s w/ honey mustard (Sm. Tray- $40.)

Soft Pretzel Sticks - 14pcs

$25.00

w/ beer cheese approx. 14pcs. (Sm. Tray- $20.)

Queso Fundido

$20.00+

w/ tortilla chips (chorizo) (Pint- $20. Qt.- $35)

Mexicali Dip

$20.00+

w/ tortilla chips (add chicken) (Pint- $20. Qt. $35.)

Roasted Garlic White Bean Dip

$20.00+

w/flashed pita (Pint- $20. Qt. $35.)

Chicken Balsamic Skewers - 35pcs

$35.00

Fajita Skirt Steak Skewers - 35pcs

$45.00

35pcs. (Sm. Tray $45.)

Truffle-Parmesan & Roasted Garlic Chicken Skewers - 35pcs.

$40.00

Assorted Skewers - Approx. 60pc

$60.00

Assorted Variety of Chicken Balsamic Skewers, Fajita Skirt Steak Skewers and Truffle-Parmesan & Roasted Garlic Chicken Skewers

Stuffed Mushrooms - Lg Tray

$45.00

w/ dijon-agave coulis (Lg Tray $45)

Eggplant Rollatini Bites

$30.00+

roasted eggplant stuffed w/ house ricotta & mozzarella (25pcs. $30 / 50pcs. $55.)

Shrimp Cocktail

$45.00+

w/ cocktail sauce & lemon (Sm. Tray-approx 36 pcs. $40. Md. Tray approx 72pcs. $75.)

Sliced Filet Mignon - 30pcs

$50.00

w/ peppadew, carmelized onion, horseradish, toasted pita points, & balsamic redux (30pcs.) (Lg.Tray $50.)

Mains

(Lemon Herb) (1-Chicken: $20- 2 pp / 2-Chicken: 4pp $35 / 3-Chicken: 6pp $50. / 4-Chicken 8pp. $65)

Roasted Chicken

$20.00+

Roasted Sliced Honey Baked Ham

$35.00+

Honey-Citrus glaze (Quarter: $35. - Half Tray: $65 - Full Tray: $120

Prime Rib (8oz. Sliced)

$75.00+

8oz. Sliced) (4pp. $75 / 6pp. $110. / 8pp. $145. / 10pp. $165.) w/ pint of demi-jus

Filet Mignon (8oz. avg.)

$70.00+

(8oz. avg.) (4pp. $70. / 6pp. $105. / 8pp. $135. / 10pp. $160. ) w/ pint of demi-jus

Duck Breast

$70.00+

t (Sliced w/ Bing Cherry-Lambic Sauce) (4pp: $70. - 6pp: $110. - 8pp: $140. 10pp. $175.)

Lasagna (Cheese)

$35.00+

) ( Half Tray: $35 - Full Tray: $55.)

Lasagna (Meat)

$45.00+

(Half Tray: $45. - Full Tray: $65.)

Greens/Soups

Per Quart: $25.) feeds approx. 4

Honey Balsamic Salad

$20.00+

Honey Balsamic Salad (Half Tray: $20. - Full Tray: $35)

Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Honey Balsamic Salad (Half Tray: $20. - Full Tray: $35)

Lobster Bisque - Quart

$25.00

Butternut Squash Soup - Quart

$15.00

(Per Quart: $15.) feeds approx. 4

Sides

s (Round: $25. - Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60.)

Roasted Garlic-Yukon Gold Smashed Potatoes

$25.00+

(Round: $25. - Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60

Rosemary Roasted Red Potatoes

$25.00+

Sautéed Shallot-Herb Asparagus

$25.00+

s (Round: $25. - Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60.)

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$25.00+

(Round-$25. - Half Tray- $35.)

Haricot Vert Almondine

$35.00+

(Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60.)

Mixed Vegetables

$40.00+

(Half Tray: $40. - Full Tray: $70.)

House made Apple/herb/raisin/cornbread stuffing

$35.00+

( Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60.)

Extras

Lobster Mac & Cheese - Tray

$70.00

(7-artisan cheese blend, lobster, fregula, chardonnay spinach, shallots, Cheetos panko) Tray 4-8pp. $70.)

Meat Balls (Pork/veal/beef blend) - Dzn

$20.00

(Pork/veal/beef blend) (doz: $20.) in marinara

Extra Basil- Marinara - Quart

$10.00

(Quart: $10. )

Extra Beef Demi-Jus

$10.00+

(Pint: $10. Approx 4 servings - Quart: $15. approx . 8 servings)

Chicken Jus

$10.00+

(Pint: $10. Approx 4 servings - Quart: $15. approx . 8 servings)

Honey-Citrus Gloss- for ham - Pint

$15.00

-for ham (Per Pint: $15.)

Fresh Dinner Rolls - Baker's Dzn

$12.00Out of stock

(Per Baker’s Dozen: $12.)

Garlic-Pecorino Bread Bites - Dzn

$10.00

s (Grandma’s Secret Recipe) dozen $10

Desserts

(whole $20.)

Cheesecake (whole)

$30.00

(whole $30.)

Pumpkin Cheesecake (whole 12 slices)

$50.00

(whole 12 slice: $50)

Apple Crumb Cheesecake (whole)

$50.00

Nutella Cheesecake (whole 14 slices)

$50.00

(whole 14 slice: $50.)

Cookie Platter

$45.00

Oatmeal-Raisin, Chocolate Chunk, & Brownie Bites. Approx. 25 pcs.

Draft Beer

C01 Guiness

$7.00Out of stock

C02 Move through shadows Heavy Reel

$32.00

C03 Head High - Kane

$20.00

C04 White Allagash

$7.00+

C05 Strawberry Downeast Cider

$19.00Out of stock

C06 Its a Unicorn Thing Weldworks

$18.00

C07 Strawberry Fandango - Toppling G

$23.00Out of stock

C08 Bliss Thin Man

$24.00

C09 Narragansett Lager 16oz

$3.50+

C10 Nuance of Meaning Aslin

$20.00

C11 Yam Jams - Brix City

$24.00

C12 Catbot Strikes back KCBC

$3.50+Out of stock

D01 Tunnel Vision

$19.00Out of stock

D02 March of the Widows- Tripping Animals

Out of stock

D03 South of Eleven Hoof Hearted

$16.00

D4 Bourbon County Cherry Wood

$14.00

D05 Blackberry Farm Fedor

$8.00+

D06 Bourbon County 2021

D07 Komputer Phone - KCBC

$25.00Out of stock

D08 Barrel Aged Flood- Jersey Cyclone

$23.00

D09 50 Million dollar man - Three floyds

$8.00+

D10 Yacht Juice Icarus

$7.00+Out of stock

D11 Bourbon County Stout 2018

D12 Welcome to Harga - Fat Orange Cat

$7.00+

F1 Icarus Barrel Aged Kalashnikov 10oz

$4.00+

F2 KBS 2018

$4.00+

F3 Angel Colony - stargazer tox

$8.00+Out of stock

F4 Cocoa Bomb Jughandle

$7.00+Out of stock

G1 Chosen Ones Source 10oz

$3.50+Out of stock

G4 Power Juicer Icarus

Out of stock

Tap That Thursday Draft

$5.00

Wine Bottles for Takeout

Pinot Grigio, Caposaldo

Pinot Grigio, Caposaldo

$11.99

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture with medium body and delicate aromas of apples and peaches further enhanced by acacia.

Pinot Grigio, Vista Point

Pinot Grigio, Vista Point

$9.99

Light, crisp and fruity

Riesling, Blufeld

Riesling, Blufeld

$13.99

Crisp and refreshing, blüfeld has aromas of citrus, peach and floral notes. Flinty fresh fruit flavors with a juicy mid-palate, balanced acidity and sweet, lingering finish.

Sauvignon Blanc, Matua

Sauvignon Blanc, Matua

$12.99

The classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is deliciously pure, bursting with citrus notes with a hint of grapefruit and basil. The palate is fresh and vibrant

Gruner Veltliner, Amberg OTT

Gruner Veltliner, Amberg OTT

$19.99

Am Berg or “From the Mountain” is the basic wine and a great choice for by the glass. Light in texture and very fresh, this is an organically farmed, classic GV from loess soils in Feuersbrunn. Natural fermentation in stainless steel, on the fine lees until February after the vintage.

Borealis White Blend, Montinore Estate

Borealis White Blend, Montinore Estate

$15.99

Mouthwatering and multi-dimensional, this perennial crowd pleaser is a blend of our favorite cool-climate whites: Müller-Thurgau (35%), Gewürztraminer (29%), Riesling (24%) and Pinot Gris (12%).

Chardonnay, J.W. Morris

Chardonnay, J.W. Morris

$9.99

light, butter and vanilla notes

Chardonnay, Tre Double T

Chardonnay, Tre Double T

$19.99

Peach, green apple, lemon, and graham cracker crust headline the aromas on this medium-bodied Chardonnay. A creamy entry extends on the palate with delightful flavors of tropical fruit, melon and hints of baking spice. The grand finale is a long and lavish finish.

Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer

Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer

$22.99

Aromas of nectarine, stone fruit, white peach and oak spice are accented with hints of vanilla, toasted nuts and a touch of butterscotch and light caramel with a subtle cinnamon spice undertone. This wine has the distinctive Sonoma-Cutrer balance between elegance and richness for a medium-bodied, mouth-filling wine

Pinot Noir, La Petite Perrier

Pinot Noir, La Petite Perrier

$11.99

Beautiful ruby color mingled with a garnet hue. On the nose, aromas of black fruits such as blackberry and blueberry. The palate is fleshy at point of entry then full, ample and generous, flowing into a crisp cherry-driven finish with an ultra fresh beading sensation. A mouthfilling wine offering up the generosity and typicity of a Pinot Noir that has just hit maturity.

Pinot Noir, Angeline

Pinot Noir, Angeline

$13.99

This Pinot Noir is a brilliant, deep ruby color with delicate aromas of abundant fresh berries. Bright flavors of ripe strawberries layered with light vanilla cream lead to rich, fruity finish.

Tempranillo, Vina Herminia

Tempranillo, Vina Herminia

$11.99

Aged 3 months in American oak barrels and 6 months in bottle before release. A very clean and structured wine, showing the nuances of its aging in new American oak. Intense dark fruits with aromas of ripe fruit and licorice with vanilla notes typical of American oak aging. Generous and balanced. Blend: 100% Tempranillo

Tempranillo, Finca Resalso

Tempranillo, Finca Resalso

$19.99

Red cherry color with a violet rim. On the nose it is extraordinarily expressive and fresh, with unique characteristics from the Tempranillo variety. On the palate it shows well structured tannins and balanced acidity with a long, warm and lasting finish.

Bierzo Tinto, Ultreia St. Jacques

Bierzo Tinto, Ultreia St. Jacques

$22.99

The clean, floral and 2017 Ultreia Saint Jacques comes mostly from old vineyards from different soils in Valtuille and Villadecanes fermented in stainless steel and oak vats with part of full clusters and matured in used barriques for one year. It's produced in a fresh and very drinkable way.

Meritage Red Blend, Spoken Barrel

Meritage Red Blend, Spoken Barrel

$23.99

This red blend features bright, fresh fruit aromas of blueberry and red plum with dark notes of leather, black licorice and deep roasted oak, accented by flavors of bright red fruits, toasty oak, smoke, chocolate and citrus rind.

Merlot, Cartlidge & Brown

Merlot, Cartlidge & Brown

$12.99

With aromas of tropical fruit and pear, the palate is softened by a creamy quality enhanced by the spicy oak.

Chianti Classico, Vignamaggio

Chianti Classico, Vignamaggio

$15.99

Terre di Prenzano is a vintage Chianti Classico produced with 100% Sangiovese grapes. It is aged for about a year in 20 to 40 hectolitre oak barrels and finished in bottles for at least 3 months.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pacific Bay

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pacific Bay

$9.99

Nice flavors of blackberry, cassis, and cherry. Smooth tannins and light acidity.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Smith & Hook

Cabernet Sauvignon, Smith & Hook

$23.99

Soft and rich, this wine displays rich black currant and chocolate flavors. The finish is full with added complexity.

Malbec, Altos Las Hormigas

Malbec, Altos Las Hormigas

$15.99

On the nose, the variety fully unfolds, with its characteristic notes of fresh red plums, but also displaying aromas of strawberries and a subtle note of peppermint. The palate presents great intensity, character and a silky texture, highlighted by juicy red fruit flavors with an interesting note of pepper

Rose, Hayes Ranch

$14.00

Cocktails To-Go

Kind of a Big Dill (TOGO 16oz)

Kind of a Big Dill (TOGO 16oz)

$25.00

Stoli Cucumber, St. Germaine Elderflower, lime juice (serves 4)

SBK Traditional Margarita (TOGO 16oz)

SBK Traditional Margarita (TOGO 16oz)

$15.00

traditional margarita - Pueblo Viejo Blanco, triple sec, agave, lime (serves 2)

Old Man and the Heat ( TOGO 8oz/16oz)

Old Man and the Heat ( TOGO 8oz/16oz)

$18.00+

(serves 4) Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Giffard Pamplemousse, agave nectar, lime juice

SBK Old Fashioned (TOGO 8oz/16oz)

SBK Old Fashioned (TOGO 8oz/16oz)

$18.00+

(serves 4) Rocktown Bourbon, simple syrup, Angostura & Orange Bitters

Red Sangria (TOGO 16oz)

$15.00

White Sangria (TOGO 16oz)

$15.00

Tiki Rum Punch (TOGO 16oz)

$15.00

(serves 2) mango rum - dark rum - maraschino liqueur - lime juice - pineapple - cranberry

The John Daly (TOGO 16oz)

$15.00

(serves 2) Aloo Organic Gluten Free vodka - lemonade - iced tea

Blood Orange Elderflower Sangria (TOGO 16oz)

$15.00

(serves 2) blood orange puree - St. Germaine elderflower liqueur - rose wine

Jack Fire Mule (TOGO 8oz/16oz)

$22.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are SubUrban Bar & Kitchen. Our vision is to bring a unique touch to every guest experience through simple yet creative bites, sips & service.

Website

Location

500 NJ-10, Randolph, NJ 07869

Directions

