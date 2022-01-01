SubUrban Bar & Kitchen
1,103 Reviews
$$
500 NJ-10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
The Smalls - Appetizers & Salads
Canadian Disco
Crispy Tater Tots. Torn short rib. Cabot cheddar, Demi-jus. Braised onion. Sour crema
Plato'z Calamari
Flash fried calamari, peppadew, feta, arugula, honey balsamic. (traditional w marinara available)
Lil Wing
Half-dozen crispy chicken wings. - choose flavor
The Brussel Hustle
Roasted brussel sprouts. Applewood bacon. Shallot. Garlic herb boursin. Artisan queso.
Artisan "Craft' Mac n' Cheese
Award winning 7 artisan cheese blend. Rotini pasta. Fregula. Spinach. Cheeto’s Pankanatta
Ole Softy
Three soft baked pretzel rods with side of beer cheese
Mexicali Melted Layer Dip
Melted monterey jack-cheddar. Shredded chicken. Tortilla chips. Size: Half-pint
Roasted White Bean & Garlic Dip
Pureed white bean and roasted garlic. Fresh herbs. Olive oil. Water crackers. Tortilla chips Size: Half-pint
Caesar Cardini Salad
House caesar dressing. Chopped romaine hearts. Baby spinach. Arugula. Croutons. Asiago
House Salad
Spring Mix. Baby spinach. Hot house cucumber. Beefsteak tomato. Carrot. Red onion. Honey-balsamic
'Way Big" Chopp'd House Salad
Spring Mix. Romaine. Arugula. Baby spinach. Cucumber. Tomato. Red onion. Hearts of palm. Asparagus. Roasted zucchini & summer squash. Roasted red pepper. Honey-balsamic dressing.
Side Ceaser Salad
To Have & To Hold - Tacos, Burgers & Sandwiches
S.B.K. Burger
Ground Black Angus. Stout special sauce. Cabot cheddar. Applewood bacon. Onion frites. Pretzel roll , includes French fries
Svelte Melt Burger
Flat-grilled ground Black Angus burger. Caramelized onion. Havarti. Cabot cheddar. 999 Island Dressing. BBQ sauce. Grill kissed butter sourdough toast. French Fries included
De Plain De Plain Burger
Ground Black Angus burger. Brioche roll French Fries included
Jus' Like Momz Burger
ground black angus, port wine cheddar, 999 island-smokey campfire sauce, applewood bacon, onion frites, brioche
Mission: Impossible Burger
Grilled Impossible burger. No-’animal’ sauce. Onion frites. Caramelized onion. Lettuce. Tomato. Brioche. French Fries included
SBK Grill'd Cheese
Short rib. Havarti. Swiss. Cabot cheddar. Butter kissed sourdough bread. Demi-jus. French Fries included
High Brow Cheesesteak Sandwich
jus dipped-sliced culotte steak, horseradish crema, caramelized onion, melted provolone, frizzled onions, garlic ciabatta, artisan cheese sauce drizzle French Fries included
Numb-Tongue Chicken Sandwich
Crispy flash-fried chicken. Zesty house buffalo sauce. Swiss. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Blue cheese crema. Onion frites. Brioche. French Fries included
Pickleback
Pickle brined flash-fried chicken. Bourbon-garlic aioli. Bourbon-pickles. Tomato. Baby spinach. Pretzel roll. French Fries included
Hey Chicky Chicky Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken. Havarti. Caramelized onion. Pesto-coulis. Roasted Red Pepper. Arugula. French Fries included
"carne fuego taco"
torn korean bulgogi short rib, cotija cheese, chopp'd peppadew, onion frites, asian-guchagang slaw
taco "gourmand-sow"
braised harvest apple cider bbq pork, crumbled bacon, cotija cheese, sweet n sour apple pie slaw
"rich ole po'boy" taco
seared low country shrimp, cotija cheese, cajon-coulis slaw, arugula, tomato, fresh lemon, cilantro
Flat & Happy - Brick Oven Pizza
K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple) Pie
Original classic pizza style pizza: Crust, San marzano sauce, Baccio mozzarella… done.
Marg In Charge
San Marzano tomato. Fresh Mozzarella. Pesto drizzle. Roasted garlic olive oil. Pecorino romano. Oregano.
Jack'd White Pie
Baccio mozzarella. Monteray jack. Sloe-gin ricotta. Broken san marzano tomato. Red onion. Balsamic reduction. Chopped sage. Arugula.
Buffalo Wild Things Pie
Zesty house buffalo sauce. Chopped chicken. Baccio mozzarella. Brined roasted red pepper. Crumbled fromage bleu. Arugula. Pecorino-romano.
Magic Garden Pie
Roasted red pepper. Red onion. Silver dollar Mushroom. Tomato. Artichoke Hearts. San marzano tomato sauce. Baccio mozzarella. Arugula.
Meaty Yum-Yum Pie
Grande pepperoni. Crumbled sausage. salami. Busted bacon. Prosciutto. Baccio mozzarella. San Marzano tomato sauce.
Pre Paired Plates - Entrees
Sea to See
Linguine. NZ Mussels. Shrimp. Bay scallops. Lobster. Tomato. Asparagus. Seafood blush sauce.
Farmers Pasta
Shallots. Zucchini. squash. Asparagus. Tomato. Mushroom. Roasted Red Pepper. Roasted garlic. White wine. Linguini
Another Fine Mezze
Sauteed chicken, ground sausage, cherry tomato, asparagus, roasted red peppers, mezze pasta, Israeli basil tossed in a light tomato-cream with a kiss of smooth basil ricotta
oh, whudda boar
sauteed chicken, wild boar cranberry-shiraz sausage, artichoke, cherry tomato, mushroom, roasted tomato-demi glace. Mezze pasta
Miso Honey Salmon
Grilled miso-honey salmon. Garlic smashed potato. Asparagus.
Fancy Lil' Filet
Grilled 7oz. petit Filet mignon. herbs d'provence demi-jus. aglio mushroom- parmesan risotto. grilled asparagus
NJ Steak Frites
Grilled Black Angus Strip Steak. Parmesan truffle fries. Asparagus.
Sides - Fries & more
Kids
Desserts
Flourless Chocolate
Bombs Away
Raspberry Sorbet covered in chocolate ganache, whipped cream
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Brownie Ala Mode
Chocolate Chip Brownie with 3 scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
Chocolate Lava Cake ala Mode
Ice Cream- Chocolate
Ice Cream- Vanilla Bean
Oreo Chz Cake
Peanut Butter Silk Cake
Peanut butter chocolate mousse pie
Plain Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse
Sorbet- Blood Orange Raspberry
Sorbet- Strawberry
Tres Leches Cake
White Chocolate Rasberry Mousse
Gelato- La Guliana (Espresso/Marscapone.Choc.)
Gelato- Chocolate
Gelato- Choc. Fudge Brownie
Sorbet-Raspberry
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Cocktails To-Go
Apps
Crispy Chicken Wings - Tray 50pcs
(choice of Buffalo, Asian, or BBQ) 50 pc. (Lg. Tray $70.)
Mozzarella Sticks - Tray 48pcs
w/ marinara approx 48pcs. (Sm. Tray- $40.)
Chicken Fingers - Small Tray
s w/ honey mustard (Sm. Tray- $40.)
Soft Pretzel Sticks - 14pcs
w/ beer cheese approx. 14pcs. (Sm. Tray- $20.)
Queso Fundido
w/ tortilla chips (chorizo) (Pint- $20. Qt.- $35)
Mexicali Dip
w/ tortilla chips (add chicken) (Pint- $20. Qt. $35.)
Roasted Garlic White Bean Dip
w/flashed pita (Pint- $20. Qt. $35.)
Chicken Balsamic Skewers - 35pcs
Fajita Skirt Steak Skewers - 35pcs
35pcs. (Sm. Tray $45.)
Truffle-Parmesan & Roasted Garlic Chicken Skewers - 35pcs.
Assorted Skewers - Approx. 60pc
Assorted Variety of Chicken Balsamic Skewers, Fajita Skirt Steak Skewers and Truffle-Parmesan & Roasted Garlic Chicken Skewers
Stuffed Mushrooms - Lg Tray
w/ dijon-agave coulis (Lg Tray $45)
Eggplant Rollatini Bites
roasted eggplant stuffed w/ house ricotta & mozzarella (25pcs. $30 / 50pcs. $55.)
Shrimp Cocktail
w/ cocktail sauce & lemon (Sm. Tray-approx 36 pcs. $40. Md. Tray approx 72pcs. $75.)
Sliced Filet Mignon - 30pcs
w/ peppadew, carmelized onion, horseradish, toasted pita points, & balsamic redux (30pcs.) (Lg.Tray $50.)
Mains
Roasted Chicken
Roasted Sliced Honey Baked Ham
Honey-Citrus glaze (Quarter: $35. - Half Tray: $65 - Full Tray: $120
Prime Rib (8oz. Sliced)
8oz. Sliced) (4pp. $75 / 6pp. $110. / 8pp. $145. / 10pp. $165.) w/ pint of demi-jus
Filet Mignon (8oz. avg.)
(8oz. avg.) (4pp. $70. / 6pp. $105. / 8pp. $135. / 10pp. $160. ) w/ pint of demi-jus
Duck Breast
t (Sliced w/ Bing Cherry-Lambic Sauce) (4pp: $70. - 6pp: $110. - 8pp: $140. 10pp. $175.)
Lasagna (Cheese)
) ( Half Tray: $35 - Full Tray: $55.)
Lasagna (Meat)
(Half Tray: $45. - Full Tray: $65.)
Greens/Soups
Sides
Roasted Garlic-Yukon Gold Smashed Potatoes
(Round: $25. - Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60
Rosemary Roasted Red Potatoes
Sautéed Shallot-Herb Asparagus
s (Round: $25. - Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60.)
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
(Round-$25. - Half Tray- $35.)
Haricot Vert Almondine
(Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60.)
Mixed Vegetables
(Half Tray: $40. - Full Tray: $70.)
House made Apple/herb/raisin/cornbread stuffing
( Half Tray: $35. - Full Tray: $60.)
Extras
Lobster Mac & Cheese - Tray
(7-artisan cheese blend, lobster, fregula, chardonnay spinach, shallots, Cheetos panko) Tray 4-8pp. $70.)
Meat Balls (Pork/veal/beef blend) - Dzn
(Pork/veal/beef blend) (doz: $20.) in marinara
Extra Basil- Marinara - Quart
(Quart: $10. )
Extra Beef Demi-Jus
(Pint: $10. Approx 4 servings - Quart: $15. approx . 8 servings)
Chicken Jus
(Pint: $10. Approx 4 servings - Quart: $15. approx . 8 servings)
Honey-Citrus Gloss- for ham - Pint
-for ham (Per Pint: $15.)
Fresh Dinner Rolls - Baker's Dzn
(Per Baker’s Dozen: $12.)
Garlic-Pecorino Bread Bites - Dzn
s (Grandma’s Secret Recipe) dozen $10
Desserts
Draft Beer
C01 Guiness
C02 Move through shadows Heavy Reel
C03 Head High - Kane
C04 White Allagash
C05 Strawberry Downeast Cider
C06 Its a Unicorn Thing Weldworks
C07 Strawberry Fandango - Toppling G
C08 Bliss Thin Man
C09 Narragansett Lager 16oz
C10 Nuance of Meaning Aslin
C11 Yam Jams - Brix City
C12 Catbot Strikes back KCBC
D01 Tunnel Vision
D02 March of the Widows- Tripping Animals
D03 South of Eleven Hoof Hearted
D4 Bourbon County Cherry Wood
D05 Blackberry Farm Fedor
D06 Bourbon County 2021
D07 Komputer Phone - KCBC
D08 Barrel Aged Flood- Jersey Cyclone
D09 50 Million dollar man - Three floyds
D10 Yacht Juice Icarus
D11 Bourbon County Stout 2018
D12 Welcome to Harga - Fat Orange Cat
F1 Icarus Barrel Aged Kalashnikov 10oz
F2 KBS 2018
F3 Angel Colony - stargazer tox
F4 Cocoa Bomb Jughandle
G1 Chosen Ones Source 10oz
G4 Power Juicer Icarus
Tap That Thursday Draft
Wine Bottles for Takeout
Pinot Grigio, Caposaldo
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture with medium body and delicate aromas of apples and peaches further enhanced by acacia.
Pinot Grigio, Vista Point
Light, crisp and fruity
Riesling, Blufeld
Crisp and refreshing, blüfeld has aromas of citrus, peach and floral notes. Flinty fresh fruit flavors with a juicy mid-palate, balanced acidity and sweet, lingering finish.
Sauvignon Blanc, Matua
The classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is deliciously pure, bursting with citrus notes with a hint of grapefruit and basil. The palate is fresh and vibrant
Gruner Veltliner, Amberg OTT
Am Berg or “From the Mountain” is the basic wine and a great choice for by the glass. Light in texture and very fresh, this is an organically farmed, classic GV from loess soils in Feuersbrunn. Natural fermentation in stainless steel, on the fine lees until February after the vintage.
Borealis White Blend, Montinore Estate
Mouthwatering and multi-dimensional, this perennial crowd pleaser is a blend of our favorite cool-climate whites: Müller-Thurgau (35%), Gewürztraminer (29%), Riesling (24%) and Pinot Gris (12%).
Chardonnay, J.W. Morris
light, butter and vanilla notes
Chardonnay, Tre Double T
Peach, green apple, lemon, and graham cracker crust headline the aromas on this medium-bodied Chardonnay. A creamy entry extends on the palate with delightful flavors of tropical fruit, melon and hints of baking spice. The grand finale is a long and lavish finish.
Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer
Aromas of nectarine, stone fruit, white peach and oak spice are accented with hints of vanilla, toasted nuts and a touch of butterscotch and light caramel with a subtle cinnamon spice undertone. This wine has the distinctive Sonoma-Cutrer balance between elegance and richness for a medium-bodied, mouth-filling wine
Pinot Noir, La Petite Perrier
Beautiful ruby color mingled with a garnet hue. On the nose, aromas of black fruits such as blackberry and blueberry. The palate is fleshy at point of entry then full, ample and generous, flowing into a crisp cherry-driven finish with an ultra fresh beading sensation. A mouthfilling wine offering up the generosity and typicity of a Pinot Noir that has just hit maturity.
Pinot Noir, Angeline
This Pinot Noir is a brilliant, deep ruby color with delicate aromas of abundant fresh berries. Bright flavors of ripe strawberries layered with light vanilla cream lead to rich, fruity finish.
Tempranillo, Vina Herminia
Aged 3 months in American oak barrels and 6 months in bottle before release. A very clean and structured wine, showing the nuances of its aging in new American oak. Intense dark fruits with aromas of ripe fruit and licorice with vanilla notes typical of American oak aging. Generous and balanced. Blend: 100% Tempranillo
Tempranillo, Finca Resalso
Red cherry color with a violet rim. On the nose it is extraordinarily expressive and fresh, with unique characteristics from the Tempranillo variety. On the palate it shows well structured tannins and balanced acidity with a long, warm and lasting finish.
Bierzo Tinto, Ultreia St. Jacques
The clean, floral and 2017 Ultreia Saint Jacques comes mostly from old vineyards from different soils in Valtuille and Villadecanes fermented in stainless steel and oak vats with part of full clusters and matured in used barriques for one year. It's produced in a fresh and very drinkable way.
Meritage Red Blend, Spoken Barrel
This red blend features bright, fresh fruit aromas of blueberry and red plum with dark notes of leather, black licorice and deep roasted oak, accented by flavors of bright red fruits, toasty oak, smoke, chocolate and citrus rind.
Merlot, Cartlidge & Brown
With aromas of tropical fruit and pear, the palate is softened by a creamy quality enhanced by the spicy oak.
Chianti Classico, Vignamaggio
Terre di Prenzano is a vintage Chianti Classico produced with 100% Sangiovese grapes. It is aged for about a year in 20 to 40 hectolitre oak barrels and finished in bottles for at least 3 months.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Pacific Bay
Nice flavors of blackberry, cassis, and cherry. Smooth tannins and light acidity.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Smith & Hook
Soft and rich, this wine displays rich black currant and chocolate flavors. The finish is full with added complexity.
Malbec, Altos Las Hormigas
On the nose, the variety fully unfolds, with its characteristic notes of fresh red plums, but also displaying aromas of strawberries and a subtle note of peppermint. The palate presents great intensity, character and a silky texture, highlighted by juicy red fruit flavors with an interesting note of pepper
Rose, Hayes Ranch
Cocktails To-Go
Kind of a Big Dill (TOGO 16oz)
Stoli Cucumber, St. Germaine Elderflower, lime juice (serves 4)
SBK Traditional Margarita (TOGO 16oz)
traditional margarita - Pueblo Viejo Blanco, triple sec, agave, lime (serves 2)
Old Man and the Heat ( TOGO 8oz/16oz)
(serves 4) Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Giffard Pamplemousse, agave nectar, lime juice
SBK Old Fashioned (TOGO 8oz/16oz)
(serves 4) Rocktown Bourbon, simple syrup, Angostura & Orange Bitters
Red Sangria (TOGO 16oz)
White Sangria (TOGO 16oz)
Tiki Rum Punch (TOGO 16oz)
(serves 2) mango rum - dark rum - maraschino liqueur - lime juice - pineapple - cranberry
The John Daly (TOGO 16oz)
(serves 2) Aloo Organic Gluten Free vodka - lemonade - iced tea
Blood Orange Elderflower Sangria (TOGO 16oz)
(serves 2) blood orange puree - St. Germaine elderflower liqueur - rose wine
Jack Fire Mule (TOGO 8oz/16oz)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
We are SubUrban Bar & Kitchen. Our vision is to bring a unique touch to every guest experience through simple yet creative bites, sips & service.
500 NJ-10, Randolph, NJ 07869