A map showing the location of Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden 570 Wellington SquareView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden 570 Wellington Square

592 Reviews

$$

570 Wellington Square

Exton, PA 19341

Popular Items

Pork Schnitzel
Wings
Truffle Fries

Starters

Apple Cider Bisque

$10.00

Fried Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Jumbo Everything Pretzel

$12.00

Mushroom Bruschetta

$18.00

Mussels

$16.00

Wings

$16.00

Pumpkin Pierogies

$14.00

Bourbon Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

**********

FIRE ENTREES

Pastas

Beef Stroganoff

$22.00

Lamb Bolognese

$22.00

DanDan

$22.00

Crispy Tofu Steak

$21.00

Entrees

Pork Schnitzel

$27.00

Red Snapper

$28.00

French Cut Chicken

$26.00

Pan Roasted Duck

$31.00

Sandwiches

Old Mac

$16.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Portobello

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Beets & Buratta

$16.00

Apple Arugula Salad

$15.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Old Bay Fries

$8.00

Lobster Mac

$18.00

Specials

Cheese & Meat Board

$18.00

Cedar Meadow Steak

$32.00

Pork Cutlet Sammy

$17.00

Minestrone

$10.00

Shallot Butter Board

$12.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Mussels Marinara

$23.00

Dessert

Donuts

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Bownie Sundae

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

$25 Black Tee

$25.00

$20 Tees

$20.00

$40 Hoodie

$40.00

$45 Zip-up

$45.00

$50 Ski Bus Ticket

$50.00

Fitted Logo Hat

$25.00

Danish

$11.00

Bevs

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Single Espresso Shot

$5.25

Double Espresso Shot

$5.25

Cappuccino

$5.25

Kids Brunch

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kid Pancake

$8.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Chz Burger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac+Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chx Tenders

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

FIRE

FIRE ENTREES

FIRE DESSERTS

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

570 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

