Subworks Deli

review star

No reviews yet

1102 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

Subs

4" BBQ Chicken Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" BBQ Pulled Pork Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Chicken Caesar Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Chicken Pesto Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Club Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Combo Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Cordon Bleu Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Ham Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Italian Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Roast Beef Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Roasted Veggie Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Spicy Italian Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Steak Fajita Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Steak and Cheese Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Tuna Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Turkey Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Veggie Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" BBQ Pulled Pork Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Chicken Caesar Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Chicken Pesto Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Club Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Combo Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Cordon Bleu Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Ham Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Italian Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Roast Beef Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Roasted Veggie Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Spicy Italian Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Steak Fajita Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Steak and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Tuna Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Turkey Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Veggie Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" BBQ Pulled Pork Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Chicken Caesar Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Chicken Pesto Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Club Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Combo Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Cordon Bleu Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Ham Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Italian Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Roast Beef Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Roasted Veggie Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Spicy Italian Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Steak Fajita Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Tuna Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Turkey Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Veggie Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" BLT Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Buffalo Chicken

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Cheese Only Sub

$4.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Chicken Caprese Sub

$5.50Out of stock

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Chicken Parm Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Mac N Cheese-Bacon Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Mac N Cheese-BBQ Pork Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Mac N Cheese-Steak Fajita Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Meatball Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Spicy Cuban Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Subworks Cuban Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Subworks Dip Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Veggie Caprese Sub

$5.50Out of stock

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" Monte Cristo Sub

$5.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" BLT Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Cheese Only Sub

$6.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Chicken Caprese Sub

$8.50Out of stock

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Chicken Parm Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Mac N Cheese-Bacon Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Mac N Cheese-BBQ Pork Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Mac N Cheese-Steak Fajita Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Meatball Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Spicy Cuban Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Subworks Cuban Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Subworks Dip Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Veggie Caprese Sub

$8.50Out of stock

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Gyro Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Chicken Gyro Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

6" Monte Cristo Sub

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" BLT Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Cheese Only Sub

$9.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Chicken Caprese Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Mac N Cheese-Bacon Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Mac N Cheese-BBQ Pork Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Mac N Cheese-Steak Fajita Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Meatball Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Spicy Cuban Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Subworks Cuban Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Subworks Dip Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Veggie Caprese Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

10" Monte Cristo Sub

$12.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your sandwich.

4" BYO One Meat

$5.50

4" BYO Two Meat

$5.50

4" BYO No Meat

$4.50

6" BYO One Meat

$8.50

6" BYO Two Meat

$8.50

6" BYO No Meat

$6.50

10" BYO One Meat

$12.00

10" BYO Two Meat

$12.00

10" BYO No Meat

$9.00

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$4.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Large Garden Salad

$7.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Large Chef Salad

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Large Cobb Salad

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Large Cran Pecan Chicken Salad

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Large Antipasto Salad

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Large Tuna Salad

$8.50

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Small Potato Salad

$2.00

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Potato Salad (1 lb.)

$3.75Out of stock

Total price will reflect in the cart, not on the itemized list while building your salad.

Soup

Cup Wisconsin Broc n Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Cup Green Chil

$4.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Wisconsin Broc n Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Green Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Extras

Cheetos

$1.30

Hot Pepper Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Original Chicago Style Hot Giardiniera Peppers 16 oz

Kosher Pickle

$1.30
Nacho Chz Doritos

Nacho Chz Doritos

$1.30

Regular Lays

$1.30Out of stock
MV Farmhouse Cheddar

MV Farmhouse Cheddar

$1.30

MV Smokehouse BBQ

$1.30

MV Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.30Out of stock

MV Jalapeno

$1.30Out of stock

MV Sea Salt Original

$1.30Out of stock

Hashbrowns (2)

$1.30

Avs Magnet

Tshirt

$10.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.00

Fudge Brownies

$2.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

White Choc Macadamia Nut

$2.00

Famous Amos Choc Chip Bag

$1.30

Caramel Pecan Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

$5.00

Smucker's Uncrustable

$2.50

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$2.50

5 Piece Dino Nuggets

$2.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Gogurt

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.30

Fruit Snacks

$1.00

Catering

Sandwich Platter

$45.00

Sandwich Platter Deal

$70.00

Boxed Lunch

$10.00

Salad Platter

$30.00

Dessert Platter

$18.00

Meatball Platter

$30.00

Large Meatball Platter

$45.00

Drink Pack

$10.00

Chip Pack

$6.00

Potato Salad 3lbs

$10.00

Pickle Pack

$4.00

Tossed Salad Platter

$20.00

Broccoli Cheese Quart

$15.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50+

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$1.50+Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Mist Twist

$1.50+

Mug Root Beer

$1.50+

Pink Lemonade

$1.50+

Lipton Unsweetened Tea

$1.50+

Lipton Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Diet Mt. Dew (Bottle)

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Nesquick Chocolate Low Fat Milk 8 oz

Apple Juice

$1.50

Tropicana 100% Juice 10 oz

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.00

20 oz

Fruit Punch Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.00

20 oz

Glacier Cherry Gatorade

Glacier Cherry Gatorade

$2.00

20 oz

Water

$0.30+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your patience while we transition to our new user friendly system!

Website

Location

1102 Francis St, Longmont, CO 80501

Directions

Gallery
Subworks Deli image

