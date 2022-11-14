Subworks Deli
1102 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
Subs
4" BBQ Chicken Sub
4" BBQ Pulled Pork Sub
4" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
4" Chicken Caesar Sub
4" Chicken Pesto Sub
4" Club Sub
4" Combo Sub
4" Cordon Bleu Sub
4" Ham Sub
4" Italian Sub
4" Roast Beef Sub
4" Roasted Veggie Sub
4" Spicy Italian Sub
4" Steak Fajita Sub
4" Steak and Cheese Sub
4" Tuna Sub
4" Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub
4" Turkey Sub
4" Veggie Sub
6" BBQ Chicken Sub
6" BBQ Pulled Pork Sub
6" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
6" Chicken Caesar Sub
6" Chicken Pesto Sub
6" Club Sub
6" Combo Sub
6" Cordon Bleu Sub
6" Ham Sub
6" Italian Sub
6" Roast Beef Sub
6" Roasted Veggie Sub
6" Spicy Italian Sub
6" Steak Fajita Sub
6" Steak and Cheese Sub
6" Tuna Sub
6" Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub
6" Turkey Sub
6" Veggie Sub
10" BBQ Chicken Sub
10" BBQ Pulled Pork Sub
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
10" Chicken Caesar Sub
10" Chicken Pesto Sub
10" Club Sub
10" Combo Sub
10" Cordon Bleu Sub
10" Ham Sub
10" Italian Sub
10" Roast Beef Sub
10" Roasted Veggie Sub
10" Spicy Italian Sub
10" Steak Fajita Sub
10" Steak and Cheese Sub
10" Tuna Sub
10" Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub
10" Turkey Sub
10" Veggie Sub
4" BLT Sub
4" Buffalo Chicken
4" Cheese Only Sub
4" Chicken Caprese Sub
4" Chicken Parm Sub
4" Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Sub
4" Mac N Cheese-Bacon Sub
4" Mac N Cheese-BBQ Pork Sub
4" Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Sub
4" Mac N Cheese-Steak Fajita Sub
4" Meatball Sub
4" Spicy Cuban Sub
4" Subworks Cuban Sub
4" Subworks Dip Sub
4" Veggie Caprese Sub
4" Monte Cristo Sub
6" BLT Sub
6" Buffalo Chicken Sub
6" Cheese Only Sub
6" Chicken Caprese Sub
6" Chicken Parm Sub
6" Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Sub
6" Mac N Cheese-Bacon Sub
6" Mac N Cheese-BBQ Pork Sub
6" Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Sub
6" Mac N Cheese-Steak Fajita Sub
6" Meatball Sub
6" Spicy Cuban Sub
6" Subworks Cuban Sub
6" Subworks Dip Sub
6" Veggie Caprese Sub
6" Gyro Sub
6" Chicken Gyro Sub
6" Monte Cristo Sub
10" BLT Sub
10" Buffalo Chicken Sub
10" Cheese Only Sub
10" Chicken Caprese Sub
10" Chicken Parm Sub
10" Cran Pecan Chicken Salad Sub
10" Mac N Cheese-Bacon Sub
10" Mac N Cheese-BBQ Pork Sub
10" Mac N Cheese Buffalo Chicken Sub
10" Mac N Cheese-Steak Fajita Sub
10" Meatball Sub
10" Spicy Cuban Sub
10" Subworks Cuban Sub
10" Subworks Dip Sub
10" Veggie Caprese Sub
10" Monte Cristo Sub
4" BYO One Meat
4" BYO Two Meat
4" BYO No Meat
6" BYO One Meat
6" BYO Two Meat
6" BYO No Meat
10" BYO One Meat
10" BYO Two Meat
10" BYO No Meat
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Large Garden Salad
Large Chef Salad
Large Cobb Salad
Large Cran Pecan Chicken Salad
Large Antipasto Salad
Large Tuna Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Small Potato Salad
Potato Salad (1 lb.)
Soup
Extras
Cheetos
Hot Pepper Jar
Original Chicago Style Hot Giardiniera Peppers 16 oz
Kosher Pickle
Nacho Chz Doritos
Regular Lays
MV Farmhouse Cheddar
MV Smokehouse BBQ
MV Sea Salt & Vinegar
MV Jalapeno
MV Sea Salt Original
Hashbrowns (2)
Avs Magnet
Tshirt
Desserts
Kids Menu
Catering
Fountain Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mist Twist
Mug Root Beer
Pink Lemonade
Lipton Unsweetened Tea
Lipton Sweet Tea
Diet Mt. Dew (Bottle)
Chocolate Milk
Nesquick Chocolate Low Fat Milk 8 oz
Apple Juice
Tropicana 100% Juice 10 oz
Cool Blue Gatorade
20 oz
Fruit Punch Gatorade
20 oz
Glacier Cherry Gatorade
20 oz
Water
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thank you for your patience while we transition to our new user friendly system!
1102 Francis St, Longmont, CO 80501