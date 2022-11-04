Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Succotash

review star

No reviews yet

186 Waterfront St.

National Harbor, MD 20745

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Mac N cheese

Apps N Snacks

Deviled Eggs

$1.50

Green Tomato-Kimchi OR Bacon Jam

Ham & Cheese Hush Puppies

$8.00

Cajun Aioli

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Lemon-Sriracha Aioli

Jalepeño Poppers

$8.00

Bacon Jam, Swiss Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing

Puppies, Pickles & Poppers

$15.00

Country Ham & Pimento Cheese Cruditeé

$18.00

Col. Newsom’s Ham, House Pickles, Buttermilk Biscuits, Green Goddess

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.00

Topped with White BBQ Sauce, Celery Slaw

Weisenberger Mills Skillet Cornbread

$10.00

Traditional Unsweetened Cornbread, Sorghum Butter, Scallions

Seasonal Soup

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Arugula, Radishes, Buttermilk Dressing, Goat Cheese

Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Anchovy Dressing, Cornbread Croutons, Fresh Corn, Parmesan

Golden Beet Salad

$16.00

Entrées

Shrimp N Grits

$23.00

Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil

Roasted Salmon

$26.00

Strawberry-Tamarind Glaze, Succotash, Miso Radishes, Crispy Shallots

Spice Rub BBQ Pork Ribs

$25.00

Apple Cider Vinegar BBQ, Pickled Peppers, Crispy Black Eyed Peas

Pimento Cheese Burger

$18.00

Potato Bun, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, French Fries

Crispy Local Blue Catfish

$23.00

Mint-Jalapeño Aioli, Red Grapes, Lettuce Slaw, Burnt Lemon

Delta Rice Bowl

$19.00

Smoked Tofu, Roasted Carrot, Chard, Crispy Eggplant, Veggie Kimchi

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$26.00

Legs & Thighs, Bourbon-Maple Syrup, Pickled Okra, Aged Manchego

Today’s Catch

$32.00

Beyond Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Plant-Based Burger, Potato Bun, Mushrooms, Swiss, Apple Cider BBQ, Crispy Shallots, Pickled Okra, Onion, French Fries

Dirty Fried Chicken

$27.00

Legs & Thighs, Spicy Gochujang Honey, Blue Cheese, Pickles

Smoked Beef Short Rib

$41.00

Black BBQ Sauce, House Pickles

Bone-In Ribeye

$49.00

Shiitake Mushrooms, Grilled Zucchini Gratin, Gochujang Butter

Sides

Hand-Cut French Fries

$4.00

Collards, Kimchi & Country Ham

$6.00

Mac N cheese

$10.00

Cheesy Grits

$7.00

Cheesy Grits & Sausage Gravy

$8.00

Bourbon-Pickled Jalapeños

$4.00

Watermelon & Fried Peanuts

$7.00

Succotash Curry

$7.00

Daily Seasonal Side

$7.00

Extra Syrup

$1.00

Desserts

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$9.00

Brown Sugar & Oat Streusel, Vanilla Ice Cream

Butter Pecan Cookies

$7.00

Vanilla Whipped Cream

Hummingbird Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Orange Whipped Cream

Signature Cocktails

Hey Peaches

$12.00

Frozen Jim Beam Bourbon, Peach, Iced Tea, Lemonade

Belle's Punch

$11.00

Mango-Infused Vodka, Jim Beam Bourbon, Ginger, Peach, Mint, Bubbles

Belle's Punch Pitcher

$49.00

Mango-Infused Vodka, Jim Beam Bourbon, Ginger, Peach, Mint, Bubbles

Coffee and Cigarettes

$20.00

SUCCOTASH-Maker’s Mark Private Select Bourbon, St. George Coffee Liqueur, Carpano Antica, Amaro, Havana&Hide Bitters

Hemings Other Way

$14.00Out of stock

El Dorado 12 Year Rum, Giffard Pamplemousse, Honey

Lemon Tree

$13.00

Wheatley Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower, Fennel, Rosemary, Lemon

Bourbon Frost

$12.00

Frozen Jim Beam Bourbon, Pomegranate, Cranberry, Brown Sugar Syrup

Manhattan

$14.00

Bulleit Rye, Carpano Antica, Nocino, Walnut Bitters

Milk Punch

$12.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Aged Rum, Clarified Milk, Pineapple, Lemon, Creole Bitters

Mint Julep

$12.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Mint, Demerara

Basil Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Demerara, Angostura Bitters, Regan’s Orange Bitters

Waaaay South

$13.00

El Jimador Silver Tequila, Watermelon, Lime, Peppercorn Syrup

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Redemption Bourbon, Demerara, Lemon, Egg White

FallnPear

$14.00

Mason Rouge VSOP Cognac, Pear Brandy, Cinnamon Syrup, Lemon

SINGLE BARREL FLIGHT

$26.00Out of stock

Beer

Bold Rock Virginia Apple Cider

$6.00

Nellysford, VA/4.7%

Corona Extra

$6.00

Mexico/4.6%

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Tröegs Brewing Java Head

$9.00

Hershey, PA/7.5%

St Pauli Girl Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Germany/0.5%

Brunch Cocktails

Bellini

$9.00

Blood Peach, Peach Bitters, Ginger, Egg White

Gochujang Bloody Mary

$10.00

Svedka Vodka, Spicy Gochujang, Fire-Roasted Tomato, Horseradish

Mimosa

$9.00

Fresh-Squeezed Orange, Regan’s Orange Bitters

Old Smokey

$12.00

House-Smoked Bulleit Bourbon, Coffee-Demerara Syrup, Regan’s Orange Bitter

Southern Bloody Mary

$10.00

Old Forrester Bourbon, Spicy Gochujang, Fire-Roasted Tomato, Horseradish

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Cheerwine Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

Sprecher Grape Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Cream Soda

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Saratoga Mineral Sparkling Water

$7.00

28 oz Glass Bottle

Wine To Go

Scarpetta Prosecco

$36.00

Centorri Muscato

$30.00

Il Badalisc Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Domaine de Bernier Chardonnay

$30.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$42.00

Foris Pinot Noir

$39.00

H3 Merlot

$33.00

Zuccardi Malbec

$36.00

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Spirits To Go

Bulleit Rye Whiskey 1L

$42.00

El Jimador Blanco Tequila 1L

$22.00

Hendrick's Gin 1L

$56.00

Hennessy VS Cognac 1L

$68.00

Jack Daniel's 1L

$42.00

Ketel One Vodka 1L

$39.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon 1L

$48.00

Patron Silver Tequila 750mL

$59.00Out of stock

Redemption Bourbon 750mL

$36.00

Svedka Vodka 1L

$22.00

Tito’s Vodka 1L

$29.00

Wheatley Vodka 1L

$26.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon 1L

$52.00

Succotash Makers

$82.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.

Location

