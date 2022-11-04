Southern
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Succotash
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.
Location
186 Waterfront St., National Harbor, MD 20745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crab Cake Cafe - 140 National Plaza
No Reviews
140 National Plaza National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in National Harbor
More near National Harbor