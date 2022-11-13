Restaurant header imageView gallery

Succotash PRIME

review star

No reviews yet

915 F St NW

Washington, DC 20004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Wings
Iceberg Wedge Salad
Chicken & Waffles

Snacks

Deviled Eggs Bacon Jam

$1.50

Sold by the each!

Deviled Eggs Green Tomato

$1.50

Sold by the each!

Ham & Cheese Hush Puppies

$8.00

Country Ham & Pimento Cheese Crudité

$17.00

Col. Newsom’s Ham, House Pickles, Buttermilk Biscuits, Green Goddess

Weisenberger Mills Cornbread Cakes

$7.00

Cornbread Crisps, Sorghum Butter, Seasonal Jam

Starters

Grilled BBQ Prawns

$17.00

Spicy Cashew Slaw

Crab Cake

$21.00

Bibb Lettuce, Carrot Chow Chow, Remoulade, Mint Vinaigrette

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.00

Spice Rub, Celery Slaw, Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Nashville Hot Fried Oysters

$16.00

Bread & Butter Cukes, Sally Lunn Bread, Dill-Ranch Dressing

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Feta Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$18.00

Kale Farro Salad

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Legs & Thighs, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Pickled Okra Aged Manchego

Dirty Fried Chicken

$16.00

Legs & Thighs, Honey Gochujang Sauce, Blue Cheese, Pickles, Nori Flakes

Steaks

Skirt

$41.00

Ribeye

$59.00

14 Oz / 28-Day Dry / Roseda Farm / MD

NY Strip

$54.00

16 Oz / 28-Day Dry / E3 / KS

Filet Mignon

$64.00

12 Oz / 28-Day Dry / 7 Hills / VA

Petit Filet

$47.00

8 Oz / 28-Day / 7 Hills / VA

Tomahawk

$119.00

42 Oz / 45-Day Wet / Creekstone Farms / KS

Mains

Chicken & Waffles

$26.00

Legs & Thighs, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Pickled Okra Aged Manchego

Dirty Fried Chicken

$30.00

Legs & Thighs, Honey Gochujang Sauce, Blue Cheese, Pickles, Nori Flakes

Pimento Cheese Burger

$19.00

Sesame Bun, Slab Bacon Jam, House Pickles, French Fries

ShrimpNGrits

$27.00

Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil

Delta Rice Bowl

$20.00

Smoked Tofu, Crispy Eggplant, Grilled Corn, Kimchi

Crispy Local Blue Catfish

$24.00

Mint-Jalapeño Aioli, Red Grapes, Lettuce Slaw, Burnt Lemon

Apple Cider BBQ Pork Ribs

$31.00

Dirty Rice, Creamy Slaw

Todays Catch

$32.00

Gently Smoked, Grilled Lemon, Grilled Broccolini, Mint Chimichurri

Sides

Old Bay Mac'n'Cheese

$10.00

Collards & Kimchi

$8.00

Creamy Corn Succotash

$9.00

Cheesy Grits & Sausage Gravy

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Watermelon & Fried Peanuts

$7.00

Todays Veggie

$8.00

Side Waffles (2)

$4.00

Desserts

Nana's Pudding

$9.00

Hummingbird Cake

$13.00

Smoked Sugar, Bourbon Syrup, Tea Cookie

Chocolate Ganache Waffle

$10.00

Bananas, Old Bay Marshmallow Fluff, Ginger Snap Crumbs

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Orange Whipped Cream, Flowers

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for choosing Succotash PRIME. A progressive perspective of classic Southern favorites. James Beard Award winner Edward Lee brings his Korean roots and Southern repertoire to a soulful Southern Steakhouse menu.

Location

915 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Succotash PRIME image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pearl's Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
1017 7th St., NW. Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
dLeña
orange starNo Reviews
476 K Street, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
HipCityVeg - Chinatown - 712 7th St NW, DC
orange starNo Reviews
712 7TH STREET NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - 450 K
orange starNo Reviews
450 K Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Stellina Pizzeria - 508 K st NW
orange starNo Reviews
508 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - DC
orange star4.2 • 4,609
934 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston