SUCH-n-SUCH

2614 6th Ave

Decatur, AL 35603

Order Again

Fast Bites & Apps

The Trio

$5.50

Beach Fries

$5.50

Chili Tot

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$5.50Out of stock

Steak Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Fight or Flight Tacos

$25.00

Southwest Trio

$5.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Fries And Ketchup

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Smoked Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Island Black Beans & Corn

$3.00

Aloha Slaw

$3.00

Pint Of Sauce

$5.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Gravy

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$3.00

Taters

$3.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Salads

Island Salad

$9.00

Kickin' Salad

$9.00

Fiesta Salad

$9.00

Springtime Salad

$10.00

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$11.50

Malibu Burger

$12.50

J's Burger

$11.50

Island Burger

$12.50

No Way Burger

$14.00

Heart Attack Burger

$14.00

Kickin' Burger

$14.00

Flaming Moses

$14.00Out of stock

Build Burger

$10.00

Double Kickin

$15.00

SteakHouse Burger

$14.00

Maximus

$14.00Out of stock

Tacos

Bora-Bora Tacos

$11.50

SteakHouse Tacos

$11.50

Ali’s Tacos

$11.50

Chumlee Tacos

$11.50

Loco Tacos

$11.50

The Samuel Tacos

$11.50

Pick Three

$12.50

Baja Tacos

$12.50

Tea Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Street Tacos

$9.00

Brisket Mac Taco

$11.50Out of stock

California Taco

$12.50Out of stock

Taco Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Taco

$8.00Out of stock

El Jefe aka The Boss

$11.50Out of stock

Specialties

BBQ Sidekick Nachos

$9.00

Cool Ranch Sidekick Nachos

$9.00

Micah's Wings

$11.00

The Game Changer

$18.00

The Double Game Changer

$25.00

Drunken Waffle Fries

$11.00

Route 66 W/drink

$12.00

John Wayne

$11.00Out of stock

Brisket Mac

$12.00

Taco Macaroni

$10.00Out of stock

The Godfather Mexican Pizza

$10.00

Crunchy Mexican Pizza With Mexican Corn

$10.00Out of stock

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Cluck Cluck Fries And Drink

$10.00

Nacho Daddy

$10.00

Big Deals

BBQ Big Deal

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Big Deal

$11.00

Brisket Big Deal

$14.00

Steak Tip Big Deal

$14.00Out of stock

Rib Big Deal

$18.00Out of stock

Just For Littles

BBQ Slider

$5.50

Burger Slider

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Popcorn Chicken

$5.50

Cheese Roll Ups

$5.50

Desserts

Fried Oreo's

$5.00

Fried PB&J

$5.00

Heaven

$5.99

Cupcakesssssss

$5.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Cookie

$1.00

Fried Oatmeal Creme Pies

$5.00

B-Day Oreos

$5.00

4 Fried Oreo

$3.00

Chocolate Brownies

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Loaf

$3.00

Backyard & Party Packs And Beans

Party Pack

$60.00

Backyard Wing Pack

$30.00

Backyard Wing Party Pack

$60.00

1 LB Pork

$10.00

1 LB Chicken

$10.00

1 Lb Brisket

$16.00

BBQ Sandwich Pack

$20.00

12 Taco Pack

$60.00

4 Backyard Burger Pack

$35.00

1 Lb Steak Tips

$17.00Out of stock

Party Pack With Chips

$25.00

1/2 Lb Pork

$5.00

Labor Day With Beans

$25.00

Labor Day With Chips

$25.00

Backyard Pack

$30.00

Singles

SINGLE Backyard Burger

$7.00

SINGLE J’s Burger

$7.00

SINGLE Malibu Burger

$7.00

SINGLE Heart Attack Burger

$10.00

SINGLE Island Burger

$7.00

SINGLE No Way Burger

$10.00

SINGLE Kickin’ Burger

$10.00

SINGLE Bora-Bora Taco

$4.00

SINGLE Ali’s Taco

$4.00

SINGLE SteakHouse Taco

$4.00

SINGLE Loco Taco

$4.00

SINGLE Samuel Taco

$4.00

SINGLE Chumlee Taco

$4.00

SINGLE Game Changer

$15.00

SINGLE Double Game Changer

$22.00

SINGLE BBQ Sandwich

$4.75

SINGLE Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

SINGLE Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Homewrecker Combo

$10.00

Cluck Cluck

$6.00

Hot Dogs

The Christy

$8.00

The Brett

$8.00

SINGLE Christy

$6.00

SINGLE Brett

$6.00

Chili Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese & Chili

The Original Grilled Cheese

$5.00

The Smoked Bacon Grilled Cheese

$5.00

The Overload Grilled Cheese

$5.00

The Heart Attack Grilled Cheese

$5.00

White Chicken Chili

$5.00

Brisket Chili

$5.00

Daily Deals

$3 BBQ Sandwich No Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Wednesday BBQ Sandwich w/fries

$5.00

Wednesday Chicken Sand w/fries

$6.00Out of stock

#2 Chicken sandwich lunch box

$9.00

#3 Brisket sandwich lunch box

$9.00

#1 Bbq Lunch Box

$9.00

Chili Mac Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Bacon Chicken Ranch Combo

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00Out of stock

Ball Park Nachos

$5.00Out of stock

Taco Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad And Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Si

$10.00Out of stock

Homewrecker

$8.00

Sasquatch Biscuits

#1 The Mom

$10.00

#2 Porky

$10.00

#3 Get Meaty

$10.00

#4 Lightweight

$10.00

#5 BLT

$10.00

#6 Honey Bear

$10.00

#7 Grape Ape

$10.00

Sausage And Cheese

$10.00

Gravy Bisciut

$10.00

The Sueweee

$10.00

The Max

$10.00

Sasquatch Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Meal

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00

Holy Burger

$12.00

The Boss Hog

$6.00

Steak And Eggs

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate waffles

$10.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Honey Bear

$6.00

Kids Grape Ape

$6.00

Kids Gravy Biscuit

$6.00

Coffee

Black Coffee

$1.00

Vanilla Coffee

$1.50

Half and Half Creamer

$1.50

Caramel Coffee

$1.50

*JUNIOR* Biscuits

*JUNIOR* The Mom

$8.00

*JUNIOR* Porky

$8.00

*JUNIOR* Get Meaty

$8.00

*JUNIOR* Lightweight

$8.00

*JUNIOR* BLT

$8.00

*JUNIOR* The Seuwee

$8.00

*JUNIOR* Sausage Biscuit

$8.00

*JUNIOR* Gravy Biscuit

$8.00

*JUNIOR* Honey Bear

$8.00

*JUNIOR* Grape Ape

$8.00

Side on Sauce

Side of Red Sauce

$0.20

Side of Green Sauce

$0.20

Side of BBQ Bacon Mayo

$0.20

Side of Kickin Sauce

$0.20

Side of Ranch

$0.20

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.20

Side of Lil Sweet Sauce

$0.20

Side Of Queso

$1.00

Gravy

$3.00

Pint of green sauce

$5.00

Pint of kicking sauce

$5.00

Pint Red Sauce

$5.00

Side Of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Pint Of Ranch

$5.00

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.25

Large Drink

$3.00

Upsize Drink

$1.00

Water

$0.50

Upcharge Souvenir Cup

$0.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

1/2 And 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Souvenir Cup

$3.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

No Drink

Black Coffee

$1.50

Vanilla Coffee

$1.50

Caramel Coffee

$1.50

Cotton Candy Bang

$3.50

Sour Head Bang

$3.50

Purple Haze Bang

$3.50

Star Blast

$3.50

Cross Eyed Owl ROOT BEER

$3.00

Such Gear

Old Shirts

$5.00Out of stock

Hats

$22.00

Hoodies

$10.00

KCKP

$5.00

New Shirts

$22.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Sasquatch Shirts

$20.00

Car Decal

$1.00

Hoodies

$15.00

Small Cooler

$22.00

Large Cooler

$45.00

Backpack

$25.00

Sticker Pack

$5.99

FaceBook

Catering

Meal Prep

4 Pound Turkey

$45.00

8 Pound Turkey

$90.00

Sauce In A Jar

$14.00

Delivery

Address

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2614 6th Ave, Decatur, AL 35603

Directions

Gallery
SUCH-n-SUCH image
SUCH-n-SUCH image
SUCH-n-SUCH image

Map
