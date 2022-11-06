Seafood
Sucking Good Crawfish & More 19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K
80 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the best cajun seafood the city has to offer!
Location
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy, TX 77449
Gallery