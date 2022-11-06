  • Home
Seafood

Sucking Good Crawfish & More 19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K

80 Reviews

$$

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K

Katy, TX 77449

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Turkey Necks 1lb
1 Cajun Turkey Neck
12 PC Wings

Appetizers

Boudin Egg Rolls (2)

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Crawfish Cajun Dip

$11.99

comes with french bread

Shrimp Starters (5)

$7.99

Crawfish Nachos

comes with homemade chips

Loaded Crawfish Fries

$16.99

Po Boys

Louisiana Catfish PoBoy

$16.99

lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo

Shrimp PoBoy

$16.99

lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo

Oyster PoBoy

$16.99

lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo

Crawfish PoBoy

$16.99

lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo

Sausage PoBoy

$12.99

lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo

Fried Shrimp & Oysters Combos

4 Shrimp 4 Oysters

$18.99

with fries and hush puppies

6 Shrimp 6 Oysters

$22.99

with fries and hush puppies

8 Shrimp 8 Oysters

$26.99

with fries and hush puppies

Wings

6 PC Wings

$12.99

w/fries and hushpuppies

8 PC Wings

$14.99

w/fries and hushpuppies

10 PC Wings

$16.99

w/fries and hushpuppies

12 PC Wings

$18.99

w/fries and hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp

4 PC shrimp

$11.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

6 PC shrimp

$13.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

8 PC shrimp

$15.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

10 PC shrimp

$17.99

Fried Louisiana Catfish

2PC Fish

$13.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

4PC Fish

$16.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

6PC Fish

$19.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

8PC Fish

$22.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

Fried Louisiana Catfish & Shrimp

2 Fish 3 Shrimp

$17.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

3 Fish 4 Shrimp

$20.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

5 Fish 8 Shrimp

$24.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

7 Fish 12 Shrimp

$29.99

Fried Louisiana Catfish & Oysters

2 Fish 3 Oysters

$17.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

3 Fish 4 Oysters

$20.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

5 Fish 8 Oysters

$24.99

w/fries and hushpuppies or dirty rice

7 Fish 12 Oysters

$29.99

Itty Bitty Combos

Itty-bitty Shrimp Tray 1/2 lb.

$13.99

includes 1 corn 2 potatoes and 1 smoke sausage

Itty-bitty Crab Tray

$22.99

includes 1 corn 2 potatoes and 1 smoke sausage

Itty-bitty Crab & Shrimp Tray

$28.99

includes 1 corn 2 potatoes and 1 smoke sausage

Hefty Combo

Hefty Shrimp Tray 1lb.

$21.99

includes 2 corn 4 potatoes and 1 smoke sausage

Hefty Crab Tray

$40.99

includes 2 corn 4 potatoes and 1 smoke sausage

Hefty Crab & Shrimp Tray

$51.99

includes 2 corn 4 potatoes and 1 smoke sausage

Boiled Seafood

Snow Crab Cluster

$19.99

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp (6ct)

$9.99

1 lb Boiled Shrimp (12ct)

$16.99

Cajun Turkey Necks 1lb

$8.99

Cajun Smoked Sausage

$2.00

Corn (2)

$1.75

Potatoes (2)

$1.50

1 Cajun Turkey Neck

$3.99

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Cajun Style Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Catfish & Grits

$17.99Out of stock

Lobster & Grits

$22.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

1 Catfish w/fries and drink

$7.99

3 Shrimp w/fries and drink

$6.99

3 Wings w/fries and drink

$6.99

Pastas

Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Sides

Hush puppies (4)

$3.00

Fries

$3.50

Louisiana Fried Catfish

$4.00

Shrimp

$2.50

Oyster

$2.50

Dat Sauce

$1.25

Dirty Rice

$3.99

Large Butter

$3.00

Small Butter

$1.50

Garlic Bread (4)

$3.00

Desserts

Strawberry Pound Cake

$3.99

Sweet Potatoe Cheese Combination Cake

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Sucking Good Punch

$3.99

Can Drink

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Steak Special

Steak Special

$25.00

Happy Hour Egg Rolls

Happy Hour Egg Rolls

$4.00

Happy Hour Wings

$0.75

Bar B Que

Kandy Koated Ribs

$20.00

Hookah

Hookah $25

$25.00

Hookah $30

$30.00

Lollipop tip

$3.00

Ice vase

$3.00

Hookah (happy hour)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best cajun seafood the city has to offer!

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy, TX 77449

Sucking Good Crawfish & More image
Sucking Good Crawfish & More image

