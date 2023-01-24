Main picView gallery

Suda

review star

No reviews yet

3910 Portola Dr.

Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Signature Drinks

Chaos Theory

$14.00

Firecracker

$14.00

Suda 75

$14.00

Suda OF

$14.00

Bioluminescence

$14.00

Crimson & Clover

$14.00

Earls Gone Grey

$14.00

Gardeners Negroni

$14.00

NY Minute

$14.00

Sierra Madre

$14.00

Sweater Weather

$14.00

Tiki-Whiki

$14.00

House Margarita

$11.00

Frozen John Daley

$10.00

Rotating Slushee

$10.00

Brodies Bacon Bloody

$12.00

Cats Irish Coffee

$12.00

Cold Brew Martini

$14.00

Mimosa Btl Service

$30.00

PS Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Cham Hot Toddy

$12.00

The Gatsby

$12.00

Apricot Elephants

$14.00

Beer

Contains No Juice (12oz)

$8.00

Howzit Sour

$8.00

Tomorrow Today

$8.00

Modelo

$6.00

Old Rasputin

$8.00

Pale Ale

$7.00

Scrimshaw

$8.00

Socks & Sandals

$8.00

Swift St Amber

$8.00

Taste Gud Oktoberfest

$7.00

Ten Million Flowers

$8.00

Coors Draft

$6.00

Uncle Daves

$8.00

Anais Saison

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Heffe

$6.00

Erdinger NA

$4.00

Lagunitas Hop Refresher NA

$4.00

Stem Pear

$6.00

Stem Real Dry

$6.00

Stem Hibiscus

$6.00

Stem Cucumber

$6.00

Kyla Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Tolago Agave Lime

$7.00

Tolago Cherry Rose

$7.00

Tolago Ginger Pear

$7.00

Tolago Guava Mango

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Helles

$6.00

Wine Glass

Assiduous Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

Birichino Carignane GLS

$13.00

Birichino Chenin Blanc GLS

$13.00

Bortoomiol Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Orange Pipeño

$10.00

Domaine Chablis GLS

$12.00

Doris Cabernet GLS

$13.00

Gail Barbera GLS

$13.00

House Red GLS

$9.00

House White GLS

$8.00

Liwa Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$11.00

Lo-Fi Cab Franc GLS

$13.00

Pipeño Chilled Red Gls

$10.00

Preston Zin GLS

$12.00

Ridge Blend GLS

$14.00

Corail Rose GLS

$12.00

Ryme Vermentino GLS

$14.00

Scribe Pinot Noir GLS

$16.00

Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose GLS

$11.00

Unturned Stone Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00

Verichon & Clerc GLS

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Wine BTL

Assiduous Chardonnay

$50.00

Birichino Carignane

$50.00

Birichino Chenin Blanc

$50.00

Bortoomiol Prosecco

$42.00

Orange Pipeño

$50.00

Domaine Chablis

$46.00

Doris Cabernet

$50.00

Gail Barbera

$50.00

House Red

$34.00

House White

$30.00

Liwa Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Lo-Fi Cab Franc

$50.00

Pipeño Chilled Red

$50.00

Preston Zin

$46.00

Ridge Blend

$54.00

Corail Rose

$46.00

Ryme Vermentino

$54.00

Scribe Pinot Noir

$62.00

Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose

$47.00

Unturned Stone Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

Verichon & Clerc

$33.00

Veuve Clicquot

$90.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

N/A

Albita Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee (Decaf)

$4.00

Tea Numi

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bartenders Best Friend

$5.00

Ginger Cardamom Cooler

$8.00

Spicy Sparkler

$8.00

Point Break Refresher

$8.00

Juice - Apple

$5.00

Juice - Cranberry

$5.00

Juice - Grapefruit

$5.00

Juice - Guava

$5.00

Juice - Orange

$5.00

Juice - Pineapple

$5.00

Juice - Pomegranate

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Refill

Appetizers

Brussels Roja

$14.00

crispy brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, herbed crème fraîche, feta cheese, salsa roja

Green Beans

$10.00

crisp green beans, chipotle chili garlic olive oil, toasted pine nuts

Sizzling Wild Mushrooms

$14.00

locally sourced mushrooms, garlic and herb butter, crostini

Chicken Wings

$14.00

frank’s red hot, or bbq; served with house ranch

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

beer-battered cauliflower florets ; frank’s red hot, or bbq; served with house ranch

Fries

$8.00

veg/ gf*

Dinner Mains

Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

root vegetable mash, red wine demi-glace

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$27.00

fresh fettuccine, local wild mushrooms, herb butter, sherry cream

NY Steak

$36.00

cauliflower puree, confit potatoes, roasted wild mushrooms, crispy shallots, bordelaise

Suda Bowl

$19.00

red bhutanese rice and quinoa, seasonal veggies, korma sauce

Seafood Scampi

$30.00

fresh fettuccine, seared scallops, prawns, chipotle chili garlic olive oil, onion, bell pepper

Stuffed Sole

$32.00

shrimp & scallop stuffed fresh sole, red rice, lobster cream

Suda Burger

$20.00

aussie chuck, irish cheddar, lettuce, sauteed onions, pickles, garlic aioli

Umami Burger

$20.00

aussie chuck, cheddar, cucumber, red onion, lettuce, scallion sesame sauce

Cauliflower Burger

$17.00

house-made patty, irish cheddar, lettuce, sauteed onions, pickles, house ranch

Snapper Tacos

$18.00

beer-battered snapper, napa cabbage slaw, salsa verde, chipotle aioli

Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

braised pork shoulder, napa cabbage slaw, cilantro, onion, salsa roja

Veggie Tacos

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Fettuccine

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Griddle Cheese

$9.00

Kids French Toast

$9.00

Kids Basic Breakfast

$9.00

Kids Everything Bagel

$9.00

Kids Diced Chicken

$9.00

Sides

Extra Sd Chips

$2.00

Sd Bread

$2.00

Sd Avo

$3.00

Doggie Patty

$10.00

Sd Chicken

$8.00

Sd Shrimp

$8.00

Sd Salmon

$10.00

Sd Steak

$12.00

Sd Tofu

$6.00

Sd Bacon

$3.00

Sd Rice

$2.00

Sd Quinoa/ Red Rice

$2.00

Sd Seasonal Veg

$6.00

Sd Cauli Purree

$3.00

Sd Parmasean

$1.50

Sd Buffalo

$1.00

Xtra Sd Salsa Verde

$0.50

Xtra Sd Salsa Roja

$0.50

Xtra Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Xtra Sd Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Sd Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Egg

$2.00

Side Crustini

$2.00

Poutine Fries

$10.00

Salad

Kale Caesar

$16.00

curly kale, grana padano, torn croutons, cured egg yolk, caesar dressing

Side Kale Caesar

$8.00

curly kale, grana padano, torn croutons, cured egg yolk, caesar dressing

Farm Greens

$16.00

organic baby farm greens, carrots, radish, beets, green goddess dressing

Side Farm Greens

$8.00

organic baby farm greens, carrots, radish, beets, green goddess dressing

Crunchy Detox Salad

$16.00

curly kale, cauliflower, broccoli, red cabbage, carrots, celery, almonds, sunflower seeds, golden raisins, honey lemon vinaigrette

Poke Bowl

$18.00

sushi rice, edamame, radishes, cucumber, seaweed salad, sriracha aioli

Tofu Bowl

$18.00

sushi rice, edamame, radishes, cucumber, seaweed salad, sriracha aioli

Lunch

Fries

$8.00

veg/gf*

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

beer-battered cauliflower florets ; frank’s red hot, or bbq; served with house ranch

Chicken Wings

$14.00

gf

Snapper Tacos

$18.00

Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

braised pork shoulder, napa cabbage slaw, cilantro, onion, salsa roja

Suda Burger

$20.00

gfa

Cauliflower Burger

$17.00

veg

BLTA

$16.00

gfa

Spicy Fried Chicken Sammy

$17.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pairing seasonal produce from local farmers with line caught fish and lean, hormone-free beef, the menu at Süda stays as fresh as the ingredients. With a variety of inventive dishes, including vegan and gluten free options, there is truly something for everyone. The atmosphere at the bar is lively, while booths offer diners a more intimate experience making Süda the perfect place for a casual meal with friends or a night out with someone special. We are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner so you can enjoy fresh food whenever your heart desires.

Website

Location

3910 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

