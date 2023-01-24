Suda
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pairing seasonal produce from local farmers with line caught fish and lean, hormone-free beef, the menu at Süda stays as fresh as the ingredients. With a variety of inventive dishes, including vegan and gluten free options, there is truly something for everyone. The atmosphere at the bar is lively, while booths offer diners a more intimate experience making Süda the perfect place for a casual meal with friends or a night out with someone special. We are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner so you can enjoy fresh food whenever your heart desires.
Location
3910 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Point Kitchen & Bar - 3326 Portola Dr.
No Reviews
3326 Portola Dr. Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Cruz
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurant
More near Santa Cruz