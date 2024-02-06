Suds Bar and Grill 160 W Maincross St
No reviews yet
160 W Maincross St
Eldorado, OH 45321
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Breakfast
- Breakfast Special 1$9.00
2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, HASHBROWNS, TOAST AND COFFEE
- Breakfast Special 2$9.00
Half Order of Biscuits and Sausage Gravy with 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, Coffee
- Breakfast Special 3$9.00
Your choice of French Toast, two Pancakes, Or Waffle With your choice of Bacon or Sausage, 2 eggs and Coffee
- Breakfast Sandwiches$3.00+
- Eggs and More$3.00+
- Sides$1.00+
- Breakfast Bowl$8.50
Hashbrowns with 2 Scrambled Eggs, Crumbled Sausage, Crumbled Bacon, Sausage Gravy, and Cheese. Served with Toast and Coffee
- Omelets$5.00+
Omelet your way comes with Toast and Jelly
- Biscuits and Gravy$4.00+
Beverages
Pies/Cake/Ice Cream
Bag Ice/Candy Bar
Lunch Specials
Salads
- Toss Salad$3.00
Shredded Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, and Shredded Mont Jack Cheese
- Chef$5.00+
Shredded Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onion, Chopped Ham and Turkey, Shredded Colby Cheese, and Hard Boiled Egg.
- Taco Salad$5.00+
Shredded Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onion, Beef Taco Meat, Shredded Coldy Cheese, and Tortilla Chips
- Popcorn Chicken Salad$5.00+
Shredded Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onion, Chopped Bacon, Popcorn Chicken, and Shredded Colby Cheese
- Southwest Chicken Salad$5.00+
Shredded Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onion, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Coldy Jack Cheese, and Tortilla Chips
- Italian Sub Salad$5.00+
Shredded Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onion, Chopped Ham and Turkey, Banana Peppers, Shredded Colby Cheese, and Croutons
- Cole Slaw$2.00
- Cottage Cheese$2.00
- Apple Sauce$2.00
Salad Dressing/Dipping Sauce
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.50
8 to a Order
- Cheese Curds$5.50
- Chips and Nacho$5.50
- Chips and Salsa$5.50
Deep Fried Tortilla Chip Comes with 1 Salsa
- Deep Fried Green Beans$5.50
- Deep Fried Pickles$5.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.50
- Mac And Cheese Bites$5.50
- Mini Tacos$5.50
8 to a order
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.50
5 Sticks
- Pretzel Bites$5.50
Comes with 1 Dipping Sauce
- Pretzel Sticks$5.50+
- Sriracha Cheese Curds$5.50
- White Cheddar and Bacon Mac and Cheese Bites$5.50
6 in order includes 1 sauce
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$4.25
- Hamburger$4.00
1/4 Pound Burger Your Choice of Toppings
- Double Hamburger$5.75
- Double Cheeseburger$6.00
- Bacon Hamburger$5.75
- Double Bacon Hamburger$7.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger$6.00
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$7.75
- Patty Melt$5.00
1/4 POUND HAMBURGER SWISS CHEESE SAUTEED ONIONS MAYO GRILLED WHEAT BREAD
- Bac Cheddar Jalapeno Burger$5.50
Sandwiches
- Breaded Chicken$5.25
- Grilled Chicken$5.25
- Texas Tenderloin$5.25
- BLT$6.00
- Italian Grilled Cheese$4.25
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$4.25
- Grilled Cheese$3.25
- Peanut Butter$3.00
- Fried Bologna$4.00
- Fish Sandwich$5.50
- Chopped Steak$6.00
- Pizza Burger$4.25
- Club Sandwich$6.50
- Breaded Pork Chop$4.50
- Mild Brat$3.25
- Jalapeno Brat$3.25
- Big Willie$6.25
- Reuben$5.00
Chicken
Fries/Onion Rings
- Crinkle Cut$2.00+
6 oz Regular Size 4 oz Small Size
- Tater Tots$2.00+
6oz Regular Size 4oz Small Size
- Curly Fries$2.00+
6oz Regular 4oz Small
- Potato Wedges$2.75+
6oz Regular Size 4oz Small Size
- Onion Rings$2.75+
6 Piece Regular 4 Piece Small
- Suds Spuds$4.00+
- Taco Fries$4.00+
- Chili Cheese Fries$4.00+
- Loaded Fries$4.00+
Dinners
Nachos /Tacos
Quesadillas
Subs
- Philly Steak$4.75+
Steak Hoagie, Sauteed Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, and Mayo
- Classic$4.75+
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
- Ribeye Philly$8.00
Shaved Ribeye Meat with Sauteed Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mayo and Mozzarella Cheese. Whole Sub Only.
- Super Steak$4.75+
Steak Hoagie, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
- Italian Sub$4.75+
Ham, Turkey, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, and Italian Dressing
- Chicken Philly$8.00
Shaved Chicken Meat, Sauteed Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese. Whole Sub Only
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$4.75+
Breaded Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
- Ham and Swiss$4.75+
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
- Mushroom Steak$4.75+
Steak Hoagie, Mushroom Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese
- Pizza Steak$4.75+
Steak Hoagie, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.00
Shaved Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Ranch Dressing. Whole Sub Only
- Spicy Chicken$4.75+
Breaded Chicken covered in Suds Spicy Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles drizzled with Ranch Dressing
- Turkey and Swiss$4.75+
Breadsticks/Garlic Toast
Build A Pizza
- 6 in Cheese$5.25
- 6 In One Topping$5.75
- 6 in Two Topping$6.25
- 6 in Three Topping$7.00
- 6 in Four Topping$7.25
- 9 in Cheese$9.25
- 9 in One Topping$10.00
- 9 in Two Topping$10.75
- 9 in Three Topping$11.25
- 9 in Four Topping$12.25
- 12 in Cheese$14.00
- 12 in One Topping$15.00
- 12 in Two Topping$16.00
- 12 in Three Topping$17.00
- 12 in Four Topping$18.50
- 15 Inch Pizza$17.00
Specialty Pizza
- 6 In Pepperoni and Cheese$5.75
- 6 in Deluxe$7.25
- 6 in Meat Lovers$7.25
- 6 in Taco$7.25
- 6 in Chicken Bac Ranch$7.25
- 6 in BBQ Chicken$7.25
- 9 in Pepperoni and Cheese$10.00
- 9 in Deluxe$12.25
- 9 in Meat Lovers$12.25
- 9 in Taco$12.25
- 9 in Chicken Bac Ranch$12.25
- 9 in BBQ Chicken$12.25
- 12 in Pepperoni and Cheese$15.00
- 12 in Deluxe$18.50
- 12 in Meat Lovers$18.50
- 12 in Taco$18.50
- 12 in Chicken Bac Ranch$18.50
- 12 in BBQ Chicken$18.50
- 15 in Pepperoni and Cheese$18.00
- 15 in Deluxe$23.00
- 15 In Meat Lovers$23.00
- 15 in Taco$23.00
- 15 in Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.00
- 15 in BBQ Chicken$23.00