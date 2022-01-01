Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Suerte

614 Reviews

$$$

1800 E 6th

Austin, TX 78702

Pantry Items

Black Magic Oil (6oz)

Black Magic Oil (6oz)

$15.00

6 ounces of our secret sauce. Contains soy, sesame, and magic.

Masa By The Pint

Masa By The Pint

$9.00

Our housemade masa. We use locally sourced corn, which we cook and grind in our molino daily. Order by the pint and use it to make tortillas, tamales, sopes, huaraches, tlacoyos....you get it. You MUST order food if you order any alcohol. This will work!

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$12.00

Add a little spice to your life with our house-made hot sauce!

check markUpscale
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Buen Provecho!

1800 E 6th, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

