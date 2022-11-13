  • Home
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C

No reviews yet

1570 ALTON RD UNIT C

MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Shawarma Platter
Lamb Kebab Platter
Gyro Lamb Bowl

APPETIZERS

Baba Ghanouge

$6.00+

Roasted mashed eggplant dip. Served with neu freshly homemade pita bread.

Tzatziki Dip

$7.00

Hummus

$6.00+

Hummus Mushroom

$8.00+

Hummus Shawarma

$8.00+

Hummus Gyro

$8.00+

Grape Leaves Meat

$7.00

Homemade grape leaf stuffed with rice and Beef. Comes with homemade Tzatziki sauce

Grape Leaves Veggie

$7.00

Homemade grape leaf stuffed with rice, tomato, onions and parsley. Comes with homemade Tzatziki sauce.

Falafel (6 Pieces)

$7.00

one of our best items Falafel is a deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Comes with tahini sauce.

Kibbeh (2 Pieces)

$7.00

made of bulgur, minced onions, and finely ground lean beef.

Feta Cheese

$7.00

Combination of creamy feta, fresh tomatoes, onions, and flavorful Greek seasoning topped with parsley Served with fresh Pita bread.

Sufrat Sampler

$15.00

2 Kibbeh, 2 falafel 2 grape Leaves, Hummus Baba Ghanouge, and fresh pita Bread

Veggie Sampler

$13.00

5 falafel, 2 grape Leaves, Hummus, Baba Ghanouge, and fresh pita Bread

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

4 juicy and flavorful chicken strips with a side fries & pink sauce.

Chicken Wings

$7.00

6 pcs of naked crispy chicken wings with a side of fries & buffalo sauce

Greek Fries

$7.00

Crispy french fries topped with creamy Feta and flavorful Greek seasoning and with parsley

Shawarma Fries

$9.00

Za'atar Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

SALADS

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Cucumber, tomatoes romaine lettuce, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Topped with our homemade dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$7.00+

Cucumber, tomatoes, onions and some parsley. Topped with our homemade dressing

Fattoush Salad

$7.00+

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, parsley, sumac, topped with pita chips

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Tabbouleh Salad

$7.00+

Parsley, tomato, crash wheat, onion, lemon juice and olive oil

SANDWICHES

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted Beef Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, pickles, and Tahini sauce Served in our fresh daily homemade pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.00

Roasted mix of chicken breast and young thighs, Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickle, Garlic sauce, and Tahini sauce Served in our fresh daily homemade pita bread.

Gyro Lamb Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted lamb slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions Tzatziki sauce. Served in Gyro bread

Gyro Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions Tzatziki sauce. Served in Gyro bread

Falafel Sandwich

$9.00

Falafel Pieces with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, and Tzatziki sauce. Served in our freshly daily homemade pita bread

Kafta Kebab Sandwich

$10.00

Ground beef and ground lean lamb mixed together, with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Orions pickles Hummus and Tahini sauce. Served in our freshly daily homemade pita bread.

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cubed (pieces) Chicken Breast. Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, pickles. Served in out freshly daily homemade pita bread.

Falafel Burger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Ground beef and ground lean lamb mixed together, with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and our homemade Pink sauce Served in Burger bun

PLATTERS

Chicken Kebab Platter

$14.00

Two Chicken breast Skewers marinated with garlic, lemon juice, and our own spice Served with your choice of two sides

Beef Kebab Platter

$17.00

Two beef Skewers marinated our own spice Served with your choice of two sides.

Lamb Kebab Platter

$17.00

Two lean Lamb skewers marinated with our spices. Served with your choice of two sides

Kafta Kebab Platter

$15.00

Two skewers of ground beef and lamb mixed with onion and parsley with our own spices. Served with your choice of two sides.

Shrimp Kebab Platter

$14.00

Tate skewers of jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic, lemon juice and olive oil grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.'

Tandoori Chicken Platter

$15.00

Boneless skinless young chicken thigh marinated with our own spices Grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sufrat Mix Grill Platter

$23.00

Mediterranean Platter

$14.00

Grilled whole Chicken breast with garlic sauce on the side. Served with your choice of two sides

Lamb Chop Platter

$25.00

Your lamb chops marinated with olive oil, garlic, rosemary and lemon juice grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

Jerusalem Mix Platter

$18.00

Mix at cube ribeye, lamb, chicken breast sauteed with onion, and our own secret black sauce with our spices. Served with your choice of two sides.

Churrasco Skirt Steak Platter

$20.00

10 oz of selected shirt steak marinated in chimichurri sauce and cooked an char-broil

Lebanese Delight Platter

$15.00

Includes two piece of kibbeh, meat grape leaves, hummus, baba ghanouge, and tabbouleh, metudes one pita bread. Does not come with two sides.

Veggie Platter

$14.00

Beef Shawarma Platter

$14.00

Thin slice beef top sirloin marinated overnight with Middle Eastern spices. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$14.00

Thin slices boneless chicken thigh marinated overnight with our spices Served with your choice of two sides

Gyro Platter

$14.00

Thin sliced of roasted lamb, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Red Snapper Platter

$14.00

Boneless and skinless Red snapper fillets. Served with your choice of two sides.

Salmon Fillet Platter

$17.00

Salmon Fillet Brushed with Mediterranean Seasons and Juices and Served with your choice of two sides.

MEALS

Family Combo

$76.00

Large Greek Salad, Basmati rice, 4 chicken kebab skewers, 2 beef kebab skewers, 2 kafta skewers, and a portion of chicken shawarma.

Sufrat Combo

$90.00

Basmati Rice/ (Yellow or angel hair) Large Greek Salad, 2 Chicken Kebab skewers, 2 Beef kebab skewers, 2 kofta kebab skewers, 2 Lamb kebab skewers, 3 Lamb Chops, a portion of Chicken shawarma and a Portion of beef shawarma.

BOWLS

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$10.00

Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and Tahini sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$9.00

Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickles, and garlic saute,

Gyro Lamb Bowl

$10.00

Roasted lamb slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki

Gyro Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes Onions,

Falafel Bowl

$9.00

Four Falafel Pieces with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, pickles, and Tahini

SOUPS

Lentil Soup

$6.00+

White Bean

$6.00+

SAUCES

Spicy Tahini

Hummus Sauce

Sufat Pink Sauce

Tahini Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

DESSERTS

Baklava

$4.00

Turkish Baklava

$5.00

Nutella Walnut Pita

$4.50

Kanafeh

$7.00

Tiramisu

$4.50

Halawet el-jibn

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Cheesecake

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Gryo Slice

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Slice

$8.00

Chicken Tender (2 pc.)

$8.00

Side Orders

Pita Bread

$1.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Angel Hair Rice

$5.00

Baba Ghanouge Side

$4.00

Hummus side

$4.00

Lamb Chops (1PC)

$9.00

Beef Kebab Skewers (1)

$8.00

Chicken Kebab Skewers (1)

$7.00

Lamb Kebab Skewers (1)

$8.00

Shrimp Kebab Skewers (1)

$7.00

french fries

$4.00

Gyro Side

$9.00

Beef Shawarma Side

$9.00

Chicken Shawarma Side

$7.00

Chicken Breast 1pc Side

$9.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

House salad Side

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.50

Glass Coke

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.50

Mint Tea

$2.00

Tropicana

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Yogurt Drink

$3.99

Apple Juice

$4.00

Espresso Coffee

$3.00

Laziza

$4.00

Large Sparking water

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Margarita

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Cape Codder

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

HOOKAH

Sufrat Mix

$25.00

Blueberry Mint

$25.00

Lemon Mint

$25.00

Watermelon Mint

$25.00

Mint

$25.00

Blueberry

$25.00

Double Apple

$25.00

SANGRIA

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

BEER

Beirut

$6.00

Almaza

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

2017 Chateau Ksara Reserve Du Covent Blend

$8.00

2016 Chateau Ksara Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

2019 Chateau Ksara Rose Libanon

$8.00

2019 Chateau Ksara Blanc De Blancs Libanon

$8.00

2017 Chateau Ksara Chardonnay Libanon

$10.00

2020 Baudron Varietal Malbec Argentina

$8.00

2019 Sutil Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$8.00

2020 Sweet Red Casarzo Italy

$10.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL 2017 Chateau Ksara Reserve Du Covent Blend

$30.00

BTL 2016 Chateau Ksara Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL 2019 Chateau Ksara Rose Libanon

$30.00

BTL 2019 Chateau Ksara Blanc De Blancs Libanon

$30.00

BTL 2017 Chateau Ksara Chardonnay Libanon

$45.00

BTL 2020 Baudron Varietal Malbec Argentina

$30.00

BTL 2019 Sutil Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$30.00

BTL 2020 Sweet Red Casarzo Italy

$45.00

BTL 2017 Chateu Ksara Cuvee Du 3Eme Millenaire Libanon

$90.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Sufrãt is the most delicious Mediterranean food made with LOVE in an environment surrounded by hospitality and generosity!

Location

1570 ALTON RD UNIT C, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

