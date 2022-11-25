Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Pembroke Pines 10430 Pines Boulevard

  • Home
APPETIZERS

Baba Ghanouge

$6.00+

Roasted mashed eggplant dip. Served with neu freshly homemade pita bread.

Tzatziki Dip

$7.00

Hummus

$6.00+

Hummus Mushroom

$8.00+

Hummus Shawarma

$8.00+

Hummus Gyro

$8.00+

Grape Leaves Meat

$7.00

Homemade grape leaf stuffed with rice and Beef. Comes with homemade Tzatziki sauce

Grape Leaves Veggie

$7.00

Homemade grape leaf stuffed with rice, tomato, onions and parsley. Comes with homemade Tzatziki sauce.

Falafel (6 Pieces)

$7.00

one of our best items Falafel is a deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Comes with tahini sauce.

Kibbeh (2 Pieces)

$7.00

made of bulgur, minced onions, and finely ground lean beef.

Feta Cheese

$7.00

Combination of creamy feta, fresh tomatoes, onions, and flavorful Greek seasoning topped with parsley Served with fresh Pita bread.

Sufrat Sampler

$15.00

2 Kibbeh, 2 falafel 2 grape Leaves, Hummus Baba Ghanouge, and fresh pita Bread

Veggie Sampler

$13.00

5 falafel, 2 grape Leaves, Hummus, Baba Ghanouge, and fresh pita Bread

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

4 juicy and flavorful chicken strips & pink sauce.

Chicken Wings

$7.00

6 pcs of naked crispy chicken wings with a side of fries & buffalo sauce

Greek Fries

$7.00

Crispy french fries topped with creamy Feta and flavorful Greek seasoning and with parsley

Shawarma Fries

$9.00

Za'atar Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

SALADS

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Cucumber, tomatoes romaine lettuce, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Topped with our homemade dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$7.00+

Cucumber, tomatoes, onions and some parsley. Topped with our homemade dressing

Fattoush Salad

$7.00+

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, parsley, sumac, topped with pita chips

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Tabbouleh Salad

$7.00+

Parsley, tomato, crash wheat, onion, lemon juice and olive oil

SANDWICHES

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted Beef Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, pickles, and Tahini sauce Served in our fresh daily homemade pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.00

Roasted mix of chicken breast and young thighs, Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickle, Garlic sauce, and Tahini sauce Served in our fresh daily homemade pita bread.

Gyro Lamb Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted lamb slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions Tzatziki sauce. Served in Gyro bread

Gyro Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions Tzatziki sauce. Served in Gyro bread

Falafel Sandwich

$9.00

Falafel Pieces with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, and Tzatziki sauce. Served in our freshly daily homemade pita bread

Kafta Kebab Sandwich

$10.00

Ground beef and ground lean lamb mixed together, with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Orions pickles Hummus and Tahini sauce. Served in our freshly daily homemade pita bread.

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cubed (pieces) Chicken Breast. Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, pickles. Served in out freshly daily homemade pita bread.

Falafel Burger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Ground beef and ground lean lamb mixed together, with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and our homemade Pink sauce Served in Burger bun

PLATTERS

Chicken Kebab Platter

$14.00

Two Chicken breast Skewers marinated with garlic, lemon juice, and our own spice Served with your choice of two sides

Beef Kebab Platter

$17.00

Two beef Skewers marinated our own spice Served with your choice of two sides.

Lamb Kebab Platter

$17.00

Two lean Lamb skewers marinated with our spices. Served with your choice of two sides

Kafta Kebab Platter

$15.00

Two skewers of ground beef and lamb mixed with onion and parsley with our own spices. Served with your choice of two sides.

Shrimp Kebab Platter

$14.00

Tate skewers of jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic, lemon juice and olive oil grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.'

Tandoori Chicken Platter

$15.00

Boneless skinless young chicken thigh marinated with our own spices Grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sufrat Mix Grill Platter

$23.00

Mediterranean Platter

$14.00

Grilled whole Chicken breast with garlic sauce on the side. Served with your choice of two sides

Lamb Chop Platter

$25.00

Your lamb chops marinated with olive oil, garlic, rosemary and lemon juice grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

Jerusalem Mix Platter

$18.00

Mix at cube ribeye, lamb, chicken breast sauteed with onion, and our own secret black sauce with our spices. Served with your choice of two sides.

Churrasco Skirt Steak Platter

$20.00

10 oz of selected shirt steak marinated in chimichurri sauce and cooked an char-broil

Lebanese Delight Platter

$15.00

Includes two piece of kibbeh, meat grape leaves, hummus, baba ghanouge, and tabbouleh, metudes one pita bread. Does not come with two sides.

Veggie Platter

$14.00

Beef Shawarma Platter

$14.00

Thin slice beef top sirloin marinated overnight with Middle Eastern spices. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$14.00

Thin slices boneless chicken thigh marinated overnight with our spices Served with your choice of two sides

Gyro Platter

$14.00

Thin sliced of roasted lamb, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Red Snapper Platter

$14.00

Boneless and skinless Red snapper fillets. Served with your choice of two sides.

Salmon Fillet Platter

$17.00

Salmon Fillet Brushed with Mediterranean Seasons and Juices and Served with your choice of two sides.

MEALS

Family Combo

$76.00

Large Greek Salad, Basmati rice, 4 chicken kebab skewers, 2 beef kebab skewers, 2 kafta skewers, and a portion of chicken shawarma.

Sufrat Combo

$90.00

Basmati Rice/ (Yellow or angel hair) Large Greek Salad, 2 Chicken Kebab skewers, 2 Beef kebab skewers, 2 kofta kebab skewers, 2 Lamb kebab skewers, 3 Lamb Chops, a portion of Chicken shawarma and a Portion of beef shawarma.

BOWLS

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$10.00

Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and Tahini sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$9.00

Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickles, and garlic saute,

Gyro Lamb Bowl

$10.00

Roasted lamb slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki

Gyro Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes Onions,

Falafel Bowl

$9.00

Four Falafel Pieces with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, pickles, and Tahini

SOUPS

Lentil Soup

$6.00+

White Bean

$6.00+

SAUCES

Spicy Tahini

$0.75

Hummus Sauce

$0.75

Sufat Pink Sauce

$0.75

Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

DESSERTS

Baklava

$4.00

Turkish Baklava

$5.00

Nutella Walnut Pita

$4.50

Kanafeh

$7.00

Tiramisu

$4.50

Halawet el-jibn

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Cheesecake

$5.00

pistachio Ricotta cream cake

$6.50

KIDS MENU

Gryo Slice

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Slice

$8.00

Chicken Tender (2 pc.)

$8.00

Side Orders

Pita Bread

$1.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Angel Hair Rice

$5.00

Baba Ghanouge Side

$4.00

Hummus side

$4.00

Lamb Chops (1PC)

$9.00

Beef Kebab Skewers (1)

$8.00

Chicken Kebab Skewers (1)

$7.00

Lamb Kebab Skewers (1)

$8.00

Shrimp Kebab Skewers (1)

$7.00

french fries

$4.00

Gyro Side

$9.00

Beef Shawarma Side

$9.00

Chicken Shawarma Side

$7.00

Chicken Breast 1pc Side

$9.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

House salad Side

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.50

Glass Coke

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.50

Mint Tea

$2.00

Tropicana

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Yogurt Drink

$3.99

Apple Juice

$4.00

Espresso Coffee

$3.00

Laziza

$4.00

Large Sparking water

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Margarita

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Cape Codder

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

HOOKAH

Sufrat Mix

$25.00

Blueberry Mint

$25.00

Lemon Mint

$25.00

Watermelon Mint

$25.00

Mint

$25.00

Blueberry

$25.00

Double Apple

$25.00

SANGRIA

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

BEER

Beirut

$6.00

Almaza

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

2017 Chateau Ksara Reserve Du Covent Blend

$8.00

2016 Chateau Ksara Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

2019 Chateau Ksara Rose Libanon

$8.00

2019 Chateau Ksara Blanc De Blancs Libanon

$8.00

2017 Chateau Ksara Chardonnay Libanon

$10.00

2020 Baudron Varietal Malbec Argentina

$8.00

2019 Sutil Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$8.00

2020 Sweet Red Casarzo Italy

$10.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL 2017 Chateau Ksara Reserve Du Covent Blend

$30.00

BTL 2016 Chateau Ksara Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL 2019 Chateau Ksara Rose Libanon

$30.00

BTL 2019 Chateau Ksara Blanc De Blancs Libanon

$30.00

BTL 2017 Chateau Ksara Chardonnay Libanon

$45.00

BTL 2020 Baudron Varietal Malbec Argentina

$30.00

BTL 2019 Sutil Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$30.00

BTL 2020 Sweet Red Casarzo Italy

$45.00

BTL 2017 Chateu Ksara Cuvee Du 3Eme Millenaire Libanon

$90.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Sufrãt, we love the happiness that brings a generous meal and a full tummy. Our food is traditionally delicious, and we only use the freshest ingredients to keep everything healthy and tasty.

Location

10430 Pines Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33026

Directions

Main pic

