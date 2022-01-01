  • Home
  • Tustin
  • Sugar Drip ♡ - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit C
Sugar Drip ♡ 17292 McFadden Ave Unit C

No reviews yet

17292 McFadden Ave Unit C

Tustin, CA 92780

Order Again

Popular Items

Peach Mango Smoothie
Cookies & Cream Milkshake
Pistachio Frappe

Macarons

3pcs Assorted Macaron Box

3pcs Assorted Macaron Box

$7.00

Brought to you in partnership with local Orange County macaron bakery - delicious assorted flavors box!

5pcs Assorted Macaron Box

5pcs Assorted Macaron Box

$12.00

Brought to you in partnership with local Orange County macaron bakery - delicious assorted flavors box!

Top Drinks

Cold Brew "Latte" w/ Tiramisu Cream

Cold Brew "Latte" w/ Tiramisu Cream

$6.00Out of stock

In partnership with our favorite local coffee roaster - we bring you in-house made cold brew made with Balboa (light roast) beans. Topped with delicious house made tiramisu cream!

House Iced Coffee w/ Sea Salt Cream

House Iced Coffee w/ Sea Salt Cream

$5.50
Fresh Taro Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Real taro blended into creamy milk tea drink & not overly sweet! (No powders used!)

House Milk Tea w/ Tiramisu Cream

House Milk Tea w/ Tiramisu Cream

$5.50

Special blend of premium black tea leaves with nondairy creamer topped with house made tiramisu cream.

Honey Bee Tea

Honey Bee Tea

$4.95

Your choice of freshly brewed tea naturally sweetened with longan honey to make a truly refreshing iced tea! *must try*

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

Made with organic Japanese matcha

Tiger Sugar Milk

Tiger Sugar Milk

$5.50
Peach Lychee Fruit Tea

Peach Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.95

diced lychee and peach mixed with your choice of freshly brewed tea!

House Iced Coffee

$5.50

Contains dairy.

Pistachio Frappe

Pistachio Frappe

$6.25
Signature Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$5.50

Your choice of tea naturally sweetened with agave!

Matcha Frappe w/ Caramel Drizzle

Matcha Frappe w/ Caramel Drizzle

$6.75

Yummy matcha frappe w/ caramel drizzle in & around cup!

Vanilla Chai Frappe

$6.25
Oreo Coffee Frappe

Oreo Coffee Frappe

$6.25

Lychee Slush

$5.95
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.95
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.95

Hot Chai Tea Latte w/ Sea Salt Cream

$5.50
Peach Mango Passion GT

Peach Mango Passion GT

$4.95
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Watermelon Slush

$5.95
Salted Caramel Milk Tea

Salted Caramel Milk Tea

$5.50
Butterfly Limeade

Butterfly Limeade

$4.95
Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea

Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.95

diced strawberry and peach added to your choice of freshly brewed tea!

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$6.25
Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry Limeade

$4.95
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.50
Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.25
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25
Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$5.95
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$5.50
Chai Milk Tea

Chai Milk Tea

$5.50
Mangonada Slush

Mangonada Slush

$5.95
Spicy Watermelon Slush

Spicy Watermelon Slush

$5.95

Ice Cream Milk Tea

$5.50
Honey Dew Smoothie

Honey Dew Smoothie

$6.25

Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.50
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.50
Signature Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$5.50

Your choice of tea naturally sweetened with agave!

Almond Milk Tea

$5.50
Chai Milk Tea

Chai Milk Tea

$5.50
Salted Caramel Milk Tea

Salted Caramel Milk Tea

$5.50

Duet Tea (Coffee & Milk Tea)

$5.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50

Coconut Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.50
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

Made with organic Japanese matcha

Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50
Fresh Taro Milk Tea

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Real taro blended into creamy milk tea drink & not overly sweet! (No powders used!)

Coconut Dream Milk Tea

Coconut Dream Milk Tea

$5.50
Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Ice Cream Milk Tea

$5.50

Cold Brew

Unsweetened Iced Cold Brew

Unsweetened Iced Cold Brew

$4.50Out of stock

In partnership with our favorite local coffee roaster - we bring you in-house made cold brew made with Balboa (light roast) beans.

Sweetened Iced Cold Brew

Sweetened Iced Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

In partnership with our favorite local coffee roaster - we bring you in-house made cold brew made with Balboa (light roast) beans.

Cold Brew "Latte"

Cold Brew "Latte"

$5.50Out of stock

In partnership with our favorite local coffee roaster - we bring you in-house made cold brew made with Balboa (light roast) beans.

Creamy Tea

Creamy Black Tea

$5.95

Creamy Jasmine Green Tea

$5.95

Creamy Oolong Tea

$5.95

Creamy Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Black Milk Tea w/ Tiramisu Cream

$5.95

Oolong Milk Tea w/ Tiramisu Cream

$5.95

Hot Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Milk Tea Latte

$5.50

Almond Milk Tea Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Taro Milk Tea Latte

$5.50

Jasmine Milk Tea Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Flavored Ice Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.95
Strawberry Mango BT

Strawberry Mango BT

$4.95

Peach Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.95
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.95
Butterfly Limeade

Butterfly Limeade

$4.95
Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry Limeade

$4.95
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.95
Honey Bee Tea

Honey Bee Tea

$4.95

Your choice of freshly brewed tea naturally sweetened with longan honey to make a truly refreshing iced tea! *must try*

Passion Fruit GT

Passion Fruit GT

$4.95

Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.95
Peach Mango Passion GT

Peach Mango Passion GT

$4.95
Guava Peach GT

Guava Peach GT

$4.95
Grapefruit GT

Grapefruit GT

$4.95
Peach Limeade

Peach Limeade

$4.95Out of stock

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25
Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25
Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Peach Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Peach Mango Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Mango Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Coconut Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25
Blueberry Banana Smoothie

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.25
Honey Dew Smoothie

Honey Dew Smoothie

$6.25

Avocado Smoothie

$6.25Out of stock
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$6.25

Thai Tea Smoothie

$6.25
Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.25

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.95

Strawberry Watermelon Slush

$5.95
Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$5.95

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.95

Strawberry Lemon Slush

$5.95

Lychee Slush

$5.95

Peach Slush

$5.95

Mango Slush

$5.95
Green Apple Slush

Green Apple Slush

$5.95

Taro Slush

$5.95
Honeydew Slush

Honeydew Slush

$5.95
Mangonada Slush

Mangonada Slush

$5.95
Spicy Watermelon Slush

Spicy Watermelon Slush

$5.95

Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$6.25
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$6.25
Oreo Coffee Frappe

Oreo Coffee Frappe

$6.25

Vanilla Chai Frappe

$6.25

Matcha Frappe

$6.25
Pistachio Frappe

Pistachio Frappe

$6.25

Coffee Frappe

$6.25

Milk Shake

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.50
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.50

Choco Oreo Milkshake

$6.50
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.50
Taro Oreo Milkshake

Taro Oreo Milkshake

$6.50

Dippin' Dots

Banana Split Dippin Dots

Banana Split Dippin Dots

$4.50
Rainbow Dippin Dots

Rainbow Dippin Dots

$4.50
Cookies n Cream Dippin Dots

Cookies n Cream Dippin Dots

$4.50
Cotton Candy Dippin Dots

Cotton Candy Dippin Dots

$4.50
Cookie Dough Dippin Dots

Cookie Dough Dippin Dots

$4.50
Chocolate Dippin Dots

Chocolate Dippin Dots

$4.50

Stickers

Boba Sticker (1pc)

Boba Sticker (1pc)

$0.50

Add me for 1 random boba sticker as seen on our sticker wall!

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves in using fresh fruits, real milk, and natural sweeteners-like agave and honey!

Website

Location

17292 McFadden Ave Unit C, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

