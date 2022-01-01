Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Sugar Bar

No reviews yet

254 West 72nd Street

New York, NY 10023

Popular Items

Broiled New Zealand Lamb Chops
Grilled Sirloin Steak
Virgin Sugar Bar Lemonade

Appetizers

Grilled Chicken Kabobs

$14.00

Served with Tartar Sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Choice of Deep Fried or Gluten Free, Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Mango Habanero.

Golden Fried Calamari

Golden Fried Calamari

$12.00

With Marinara Sauce.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$13.00

Choice of Plain Fried, Buffalo, or Sautéed in Garlic Sauce.

Vegetarian Chilli

$10.00
Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$12.00

With Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Chicken Tenderloins

$10.00

Crabmeat Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Garlic Soup

$10.00

Garlic Toast

$5.00

Cat Fish Strips

$14.00

Broiled Jerk Shrimp

$16.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Organic Green Mix, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Red Peppers, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$20.00

Tilapia, Shrimp, Calamari over House Salad.

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00
Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$20.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Lime Cilantro Dressing.

Grilled Corn & Avocado Salad

$13.00

Roasted Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Winter Salad

$13.00

Pastas

Penne a La Vodka

$16.00

Add Chicken $6, Steak/Shrimp/Salmon $8

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Add Chicken $6, Steak/ shrimp/Salmon $8

Seafood Linguini

Seafood Linguini

$24.00

Shrimp, Clams, Salmon.

Entrees

Each entrée comes with choice of 2 sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach
French Cut Pork Chop

French Cut Pork Chop

$23.00

Choice of two sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$35.00

With Onion Rings. Choice of two sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.

Crispy Chicken

$22.00

Choice of two sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.

Chilean Sea Bass

$32.00

Choice of two sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach

Salmon Fillet

$23.00

Choice of two sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.

Catfish Fillet

$23.00

Choice of two sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.

Broiled New Zealand Lamb Chops

$31.00

Choice of two sides from the following: Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.

Tofu Scramble

$19.00

Tofu Scramble w/ Roasted Pepper Pure & Mixed Herbs, Served with Mesclun Salad

Vegetarian Platter

$20.00

Whole Red Snapper

$28.00

Seafood Stew

$28.00

Lentil Bowl

$19.00

Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Burgers

Blue Ring Beef Burger

$18.00

Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato.

Blue Ring Impossible Burger

$18.00

Blue Ring Turkey Burger

$18.00

Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato.

California Beef Burger

$18.00

Jack Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Tomato Salsa.

California Turkey Burger

$18.00

Jack Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Tomato Sauce.

Cheese Burger

$18.00
Grand Slam Beef Burger

Grand Slam Beef Burger

$18.00

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato.

Grand Slam Impossible Burger

$18.00

Grand Slam Turkey Burger

$18.00

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato.

Hamburger

$18.00

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing.

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$18.00

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Pesto Sauce.

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Steak Wrap

$20.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Corn Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. * Served with Side of Salad or French Fries.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Corn Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. * Served with Side of Salad or French Fries.

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Corn Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. * Served with Side of Salad or French Fries.

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Corn Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. * Served with Side of Salad or French Fries.

Vegetables Tacos

$18.00

Impossible Tacos

$18.00

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$6.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$6.00
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Seasonal Sauteed Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Small Salad

$6.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Dessert

Bananas Foster Cake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Red Velvet Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Cappuccino Mousse

$8.00

Cheesecake Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Beer

Modelo Especial Btl

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Draft Beer Pitcher

$25.00

Negra Modelo DFT

$8.00

Stella Artois DFT

$8.00

Blue Moon DFT

$8.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

Banana Rum Punch

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Bellini

$11.00

Black & Blue

$8.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaii

$11.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Chocolate Girl

$14.00

Chocolate Truffle Martini

$13.00

Cider Mimosa

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

French Conection

$17.00

French Martini

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$15.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$15.00

Frozen Rum Daiquiri

$15.00

Ganster Love

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gls Sangria

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lime Mule

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita Rocks

$10.00

Margarita Up

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

New York Blossom

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Passion Cocktail

$16.00

Pomegranate Ginger Punch

$12.00

Pomegranate Sangria

$11.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$12.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Rummer Zip

$12.00

Sangria (pitcher)

$40.00

Scarlet Kiss

$13.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Street Corner

$17.00

Sugar Toddy

$12.00

Sugartini

$12.00

T. Rexxx

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Tumeric Ginger Hot Toddy

$12.00

Upper West Side Manhattan

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Twisted Bob Marley

$13.00

Jamaican Rum Punch

$13.00

Liquor

Courvoisier

$14.00Out of stock

D'usse

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Gls Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gls Hendricks

$14.00

Gls Tanqueray

$12.00

Gls Well Gin

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$9.00

Chambord

$11.00

Apple Pucker

$9.00

Du Bouchett Amaretto

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$14.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Midori

$9.00

Southern Confort

$10.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Gls Appleton

$12.00

Gls Bacardi

$11.00

Gls Cachaca

$10.00

Gls Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gls Captain Morgan Coco

$12.00

Gls Cruzan Banana

$11.00

Gls Myers"s

$13.00

Gls Well Rum

$9.00

Gls The Real McCoy

$12.00

Gls Draker’s

$10.00

Gls Malibu

$12.00

Gls Bulliet

$12.00

Gls Dewar's

$12.00

Gls Jack Daniels

$12.00

Gls Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Gls Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Gls Knob Creek

$14.00

Gls Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Gls Macallan 12 Y

$18.00

Gls Maker's Mark

$12.00

Gls Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Gls Redemption

$11.00

Gls Widow Jane

$17.00

Gls Woodford

$14.00

Gls Jack D. Triple Mash

$12.00

1800 Cristalino Añejo

$17.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$13.00

Bruxo Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$11.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Espolón Añejo

$13.00

Gran Coramino

$16.00

Hornitos Plata

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$14.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

La Puritita Verdá Mezcal

$14.00

Gls Well Vodka

$9.00

Gls Absolut

$11.00

Gls Tito's

$12.00

Gls Grey Goose

$13.00

Gls Ketel One Orange

$13.00

Gls Ketel One

$13.00

Gls Stoli

$12.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Fireball

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Michter's

$12.00

Ram’s Point

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Virgin Sugar Bar Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Fruit Punch

$7.00

Mocktails

$7.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pana

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Fiji

$6.00

Poland Spring 500 ml

$2.00

Plans Spring 700 ml.

$3.00

Carnberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Guava

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Wine

Btl Six Ridges Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Btl Cheval Noir

$44.00

Btl Crios Malbec

$37.00

Btl Josh Cellars Merlot

$45.00

Btl J Pinot Noir

$54.00

Btl Shiraz

$31.00

Gls Six Ridges Cab Sauv

$13.00

Gls Crios Malbec

$10.00

GlsJosh Cellars Merlot

$12.00

Gls J Pinot Noir

$14.00

Gls Port

$13.00

Gls Shiraz

$9.00

Gls Aphotic

$9.00

Btl Aphotic

$31.00

Btl L Martini Cab Sauvignon

$90.00

Gls Maison Saleya

$11.00

Btl Maison Saleya

$40.00

Btl Fleurs De Prairie

$42.00

Gls Butter Chardonnay

$13.00

Gls Eisacker Kelleri Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Gls Franco Amoroso Moscato

$11.00

Gls kendall-Jackson

$13.00

Gls The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Btl Chardonnay

$50.00

Btl Eisacker Kelleri Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Btl Kendall-Jackson

$38.00

Btl Moscato

$37.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Btl Famiglia Castellani Pinot Grigio

$31.00

Champagne

Gls Prosecco

$12.00

Gls Marquis De La Tour Rose

$11.00

Btl Bottega

$10.00

Btl Marquis De La Tour Brut

$40.00

Btl Marquis De La Tour Rose

$40.00

Btl Moet Imperial

$125.00

Btl Moet Rose

$120.00

Btl Prosecco

$48.00

Btl Veuve Cliquot

$125.00

Btl Veuve Cliquot Rose

$125.00

Btl Veuve Dubarry

$30.00

Btl Vollereaux

$74.00

Complimentary Champagne

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come to Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, an eatery established by the couple behind "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" & "Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing." Their culinary venture, Sugar Bar showcases the duo's love for great music and Southern accented dining. The Food: A little Cajun, a little soul, a little latin, a lot of delicious! Offering delicious meals. prepared with fresh ingredients giving you the warmth of a homemade cooked dish. Make a memorable experience sipping a cocktail, having dinner, and relaxing, while our friendly staff takes care of you, or order a delivery and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Location

254 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
SUGAR BAR image
SUGAR BAR image
SUGAR BAR image

