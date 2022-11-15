Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Sugar Dreams Bakery 15 S Country Rd

review star

No reviews yet

15 S Country Rd

East Patchogue, NY 11772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cake Deposit

Platter Wrap

$4.00

Cake Tasting

Cake Tasting

$20.00

tres leches

7" Tres Leches

$38.00

Individual Tres Leches

$7.50

Candles

24pk Spiral Candles

$2.00

Number candle

$2.00

Glitter Number Candle

$3.00

3D Character Candle

$7.99

Large Happy Birthday Candle

$12.99

Glitter Crown Number Candle

$4.00

4pk Themed Candles

$8.99

7" Cakes

Strawberry Shortcake

$26.00

Vanilla cake filled with vanilla whipped cream and fresh strawberries, topped with vanilla whipped cream

Red Velvet Cake

$28.00

Red Velvet cake filled and iced with Sweet Cream Cheese.

Carrot Cake

$28.00

Carrot Cake filled and iced with Sweet Cream Cheese.

Funfetti Cake

$26.00

Cookies and Cream Cake

$26.00

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$30.00

Chocolat Mousse Cake

$28.00

Black and White Cake

$26.00

Cannoli Cake

$29.00

Mocha Cake

$26.00

4" Cakes

Vanilla Cake

$16.95

Chocolate Cake

$16.95

Fruit Napoleon

$18.95

Rings

Black & White Ring

$21.95

Chocolate Chip Walnut Ring

$24.95

Marble Crumb Ring

$21.95

Cupcakes

1 Cupcake

$2.95

2 Cupcakes

$5.90

4pk Cupcakes

$11.80

6pk Cupcakes

$17.60

12pk Cupcakes

$35.40

Vegan Cupcake

$4.95

7"

Plain Cheesecake

$21.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$23.95

Fruit Cheesecake

$23.95

Mini Cheesecakes

Plain Mini Cheesecake

$5.95

Fruit Topped Mini Cheesecake

$6.95

Oreo Mini Cheesecake

$6.95

Basic

Vanilla Cake Pop

$2.00

Vanilla cake dipped in white chocolate

Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.00

Chocolate cake dipped in milk chocolate

Salted Caramel Cake Pop

$2.00

Chocolate cake dipped in milk chocolate with a caramel drizzle

Cookies and Cream Cake Pop

$2.00

Chocolate cake with cookie pieces dippednin white chocolate

Lemon Cake Pop

$2.00

Lemon cake dipped in white chocolate

Pistachio Cake Pop

$2.00

Pistachio cake dipped in white chocolate

Strawberry Cake Pop

$2.00

Strawberry cake dipped in white chocolate

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$2.00

Red velvet cake dipped in white chocolate

Funfetti Cake Pop

$2.00

Funfetti cake dipped in white chocolate

Shaped

Pumpkin Shaped Cake Pop

$3.50

Candy Corn Shaped Cake Pop

$3.50

Skull Shaped Cake Pop

$3.50

Popsicle Small

$3.50

Popsicle Large

$3.50

Danish

Danish

$3.00

Danish Rings

$15.00

Turnovers

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Cherry Turnover

$2.75

Sugar Free Turnover

$3.00

Cigars

Chocolate Cigar

$3.75

Raspberry Cigar

$3.75

Muffins

Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Corn Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.00

Rugelach

Chocolate Rugelach

$0.75

Raspberry Rugelach

$0.75

Cinnamon Rugelach

$0.75

Donuts

Jelly Donut

$2.00

Boston Cream Donut

$2.00

Croissant

Plain Croissant

$2.25

Chocolate Coissant

$2.75

Crumb Cake

Plain Crumb Cake

$2.50

Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$2.75

Oreo Brownie

$2.95

Reese's Brownie

$2.95

Andes Mint Brownie

$2.95

Blondie Brownie

$2.95

Scones

Raisin Scone

$2.95

Blueberry Scone

$2.95

Italian Bread

Plain Italian Bread

$3.50

Seeded Italian Bread

$3.50

Challah Bread

1lb Braided Challah Bread

$6.50

Rolls

Plain Kaiser Roll

$1.00

Seeded Kaiser Roll

$1.00

Whole Wheat Kaiser Roll

$1.00

Onion Roll

$1.00

Hoagie Roll

$1.00

Pretzel Roll

$1.00

Ciabatta Roll

$1.00

Rye Bread

1lb Plain Rye Bread Loaf

$4.25

1lb Seeded Rye Bread Loaf

$4.25

1lb Pumpernickel Loaf

$4.99

Misc

Banana /pumpkin Bread

$12.00

Sourdough

$5.25

Irish Soda Bread

$5.25

Small Egg Bread

$4.00

Miscellaneous

Seasonal Royal Icing Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Macaron

$1.95

Elephant Ear

$1.95

Linzar Tart

$3.25

Black and White Cookie

$2.50

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Large Sprinkle Cookie

$2.75

Large M&M Cookie

$2.75

Extra Thick Cookies

$3.95

Vegan Cookies

$2.95

Cookies by the Pound

Butter Cookies

$21.95

Rainbow Cookies

$18.95

Pignoli Cookies

$28.95

Rainbow Cookie (Individual)

$1.25

Rugelach lb

$18.95

Trays

1lb Cookie Tray

$21.95

2lb Cookie Tray

$39.99

Meringues

Pumpkin meringue

$0.33

Individual

Mini Cannoli

$1.95

Chocolate Mini Canoli

$2.25

Large Cannoli

$3.25

Sfogliatelle

$1.95

Lobster Tail

$4.95

Napoleon Slice

$5.50

Eclairs

$3.95

Cream Puff

$3.25

Almond Horn

$4.25

Creme Brulé

$3.95

Cheesecake brownie

$4.25

Tiramisu Slice

$4.25

Cheesecake Bites

$2.50

Mini Napoleon

$1.95

Mini Fruit Tart

$1.95

Platters

16pc Pastry Platter

$24.99

16pc Italian Pastry Platter

$28.99

Coffee

Small Regular Coffee

$2.25

Large Regular Coffee

$2.95

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Cappuccino

$5.50

Small Latte

$4.50

Large Latte

$5.50

Espresso shot

$3.50

Large Iced Coffee

$3.95

Small Iced Coffee

$2.95

Tea

Small Hot Tea

$2.00

Large Hot Tea

$2.75

Cocoa

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Cocoa Bomb

$4.95

4pk Hot Cocoa Bomb

$26.99

Other

Lemonade

$2.95+

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Frappe

$4.25+

Milkshake

$5.25+

Ice Cream

Tiramisu Ice Cream

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$6.99

Rainbow Cookie Ice Cream

$6.99

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

$6.99

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Ice Cream

$6.99

Canolli Chip Ice Cream

$6.99

Strudel

2' Apple Strudel

$19.00

Cakes

1\4 Sheet Cake

$32.00

1\2 Sheet

$60.00

3\4 Sheet

$92.00

Full Sheet

$120.00

7" Round

$23.00

8" Round

$26.00

9" Round

$29.00

10" Round

$36.00

12" Round

$48.00

14" Round

$72.00

Misc

Lemon bar

$1.50

Brownie

$1.50

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal cookie

$2.50

Mini pie

$2.25

Rainbow cookie 4pk

$3.00

Cookies

1lb Cookie Tray

$21.95

2lb Cookie Tray

$39.99

Seasonal Royal Icing Cookie

$4.00

Meringue Cookies

$2.00

Meringue Pops

$3.50

1lb Chocolate Baskets Cookies

$35.00

Cupcakes

1 Cupcake

$2.50

2pk Cupcakes

$5.50

4pk Cupcakes

$11.80

6pk Cupcakes

$17.60

12pk Cupcakes

$35.40

Pastries

Individual Pastry

$1.95

Mini Napoleon

$1.95

Mini Cannoli

$1.95

Mini Sfgoiatelle

$1.95

Lobster Tail

$3.25

Tiramisu Slice

$3.95

Cheesecake Brownie

$3.95

Chocolates

Chocolate covered Oreo

$3.50

Magnum Pop

$3.95

Chocolate Cover Strawberries

$2.95

Pretzel

$3.95

Marshmellows

$3.50

Lollipops

$3.50

Brownie Pops

$2.95

Candy Apples

$4.00

Caramel Apples

$5.50

Cocoa Bombs

$5.00

Cakes

Flag Cake

$32.99

Striped drip cake

$26.00

Hamburger Cake

$26.00

Mousse Cups

Mousse Cups

$5.50

6"

Apple Pie

$7.99

Blueberry Pie

$7.99

Cherry Pie

$7.99

10"

10" Apple Pie

$21.95

10" Blueberry Pie

$21.95

10" Cherry Pie

$21.95

10" Pumpkin Pie

$21.95

10" Coconut Custard Pie

$22.95

10" Pecan Pie

$24.95

8"

Pumpkin Pie

$11.95

Coconut Custard Pie

$11.95

Apple Pie

$11.95

Blueberry Pie

$11.95

Cherry Pie

$11.95

Chocolate Cream Pie

$12.95

Banana Cream Pie

$12.95

The Advance

The Advance

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Customs desserts for all occasions!

Location

15 S Country Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

Gallery
Sugar Dreams Bakery image
Sugar Dreams Bakery image
Sugar Dreams Bakery image

