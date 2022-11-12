Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sugar Fixe Patisserie

review star

No reviews yet

119 N Marion St

Oak Park, IL 60301

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Velvet Cupcake
10" Quiche
Almond Croissant

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Contains tree nuts.

Breakfast Bar

Breakfast Bar

$3.60

Chef's flavor selection of the day. Apricot, raspberry, or strawberry.

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$3.85
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.30

Contains tree nuts.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.55
Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.00
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.95

Smoked Turkey and Gouda Croissant

$5.00
Quiche Slice

Quiche Slice

$5.30

Scone

$3.50

Sweet scone of the day. Chef's selection.

10" Quiche

10" Quiche

$38.00

Homemade Pancake Mix

$8.75

Comes with an assortment of toppings. You add the egg, milk, butter or oil.

Proof & Bake Cinnamon Rolls 6-pack

Proof & Bake Cinnamon Rolls 6-pack

$17.50

Proof overnight and bake in the morning.

Cookies & Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.30
Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.30
Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.30

12+ Cupcakes

$3.00

Must order at least 12. Specify the amounts and flavors.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.80
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.80
Decorated Cookie

Decorated Cookie

$3.25

Iced with American buttercream. Design varies by day.

Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie

Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie

$4.75
Brownie

Brownie

$3.85

Chef's selection of the day. May contain tree nuts.

Healthy Pumpkin Bar

Healthy Pumpkin Bar

$4.50

Vegan and made w/o gluten

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$4.50

Made without gluten.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 10-pack

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 10-pack

$17.50
Sugar Cookie Dough 10-pack

Sugar Cookie Dough 10-pack

$17.50

Desserts

Blackberry Lime Cheesecake Tart

Blackberry Lime Cheesecake Tart

$6.30
Chocolate Cream Puff

Chocolate Cream Puff

$4.10
Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$3.95
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Chef's flavor of the day.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.30

Filled with passion fruit curd. Made without gluten.

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$6.40
Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar

$5.50
Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.40

Macarons

All flavors made with gluten except for Nutella. Contains tree nuts.

Chocolate Macaron

$2.50

Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.

Nutella Macaron

$2.50

Contains tree nuts.

Pistachio Macaron

Pistachio Macaron

$2.50

Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.

Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$2.50

Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.

Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$2.50

Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.

5pc Macaron Gift Box

$13.50

Chef's selection of flavors. Tied with a decorative ribbon.

10pc Macaron Gift Box

10pc Macaron Gift Box

$26.00

Chef's selection of flavors. Tied with a decorative ribbon.

20pc Macaron Gift Box

$48.00

Chef's selection of flavors. Tied with a decorative ribbon.

Macaron Tree

Macaron Tree

$90.00

Chef's selection of approximately 32 macarons on a tiered tray.

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$3.00+
Harney & Sons Tea Box

Harney & Sons Tea Box

$15.00
La Colombe Nizza Espresso 12oz. Box

La Colombe Nizza Espresso 12oz. Box

$15.00

La Colombe Corsica 12oz. Box

$15.00
La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo 12oz. Box

La Colombe Decaf Monte Carlo 12oz. Box

$15.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.35+

Americano

$3.35+

Cortado

$2.60+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+
Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Macchiato

$2.60+

Mocha

$4.55+

Con Panna

$2.45+

Specialty Drinks

Caramel-Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Lavender Latte

$4.95+

Melange

$4.20+

Miel

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.10+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Topped with whipped cream.

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Paris Fog

$3.85+

Black Tea Lemonade

$4.15

20oz size

Ginger Plum Lemonade

$4.05

Ginger Plum Tea

$3.05+

Black Iced Tea

$3.05+

Lemonade

$3.45+

Cinnamon Oatmeal Latte

$5.60+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Nitro

$6.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Red Eye

$3.50+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
A gourmet French pastry shop in charming Downtown Oak Park, Sugar Fixé Pâtisserie creates delicious pastries that combine classic European traditions with American styles. All pastries are made from scratch using high quality ingredients. Stop by to enjoy a latte and croissant while watching the Sugar Fixé team hard at work in the exposed kitchen.

Sugar Fixé Patisserie image
Sugar Fixé Patisserie image

