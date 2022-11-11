SugarHouse BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

SugarHouse BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

$$

880 E 2100 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Platter
PULLED PORK SAND
WINGS

Appetizers

WINGS

$15.50+

GLAZED WINGS

$8.75+

TANGOS

$7.25+

GLAZED RIB TIPS

$8.50+Out of stock

BBQ NACHOS

$9.00

FAMILY FRIES

$6.35

FAMILY SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.50

MIXED FAMILY FRIES

$8.50

LOADED FRIES

$6.00+

LOADED SWEET POTATO

$11.50

MIXED LOADED FRIES

$11.50

JERKY

$10.85

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Combo Appetizers

1/2 Wing 1/2 Tango

$14.75

1/2 Wing 1/2 Glazed Tips

$14.75Out of stock

1/2 Tango 1/2 Glazed Tips

$14.75Out of stock

1/2 Wing 1/2 Glazed Wings

$14.75

1/2 Tango 1/2 Glazed Wings

$14.75

1/2 Burnt Ends 1/2 Glazed Wings

$15.50Out of stock

1/2 Glazed Tip 1/2 Glazed Wings

$15.50Out of stock

1/2 Wing 1/2 Sausage

$14.75

1/2 Tango 1/2 Sausage

$14.75

1/2 Glazed Wing 1/2 Sausage

$15.50

1/2 Glazed Tips 1/2 Sausage

$15.50Out of stock

1/2 Burnt Ends 1/2 Sausage

$15.50Out of stock

Light Combos & Salads

1/2 SAND & SALAD

$7.95

1/2 SAND & SIDE

$7.95

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

LARGE SALAD

$7.50

BBQ SALAD

$11.00

VEGGIE SPECIAL

$8.75

Sandwiches

LEAN BRISKET SAND

$9.25

MARBLED BRISKET SAND

$9.75

PULLED PORK SAND

$8.25

TURKEY SAND

$9.50

CHICK BREAST SAND

$8.85

BUFF CHICKEN SAND

$8.75

CHOPPED BEEF SAND

$8.75

TURKEY SALAD SAND

$7.75

1/2 WET 1/2 DRY BRISKET SAND

$9.50

B.L.T.

$6.75

VEGGIE SAND

$6.00

TRISKET SAND

$9.75

Entrées

1/3 Slab

$15.25

1/2 Slab

$19.25

Full Slab

$30.50

1/4 Bird

$10.25

1/2 Bird

$14.50

1/3 & 1/4

$21.00

1/2 & 1/2

$26.50

Smoked Platter

$17.25

BBC

$24.75+

Jambalaya

$10.75

Red beans & Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Mac & Pork

$7.75

Kids

Corn Dog

$3.50

Kids Corndog w/side

$5.50

Kids Loose Meat Meal

$8.25

Kids REG Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Kids Ribs

$8.00

Kids XL Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bread Pudding a la Mode

$8.25

Brownie

$2.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Pecan Pie - Slice

$3.75

Pecan Pie a la Mode

$4.75

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Grandma Louise's Cheesecake

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie - Whole

$13.00

Whole GL Cheesecake

$42.00Out of stock

Meat A La Cart

Single rib

$3.00

Single wing

$2.00

1\4 chicken a la

$5.75

1\2 chicken a la

$12.50

1\4 chicken breast off bone

$6.00

1\3 slab a la

$11.00

1\2 slab a la

$15.00

1\4 lb buff chicken

$5.25

1\2 lb buff chicken

$10.00

1\4 lb lean brisket

$5.50

1\2 lb lean brisket

$10.50

1\4 lb marbled brisket

$6.00

1\2 lb marbled brisket

$11.50

1\4 lb pork

$5.00

1\2 lb pork

$10.00

1/4 lb Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Sausage

$10.50

1\4 lb turkey

$6.00

1\2 lb turkey

$11.00

1\4 lb chopped beef

$5.25

1\2 lb chopped beef

$10.00

Bacon slice

$1.00

Sides & Add Ons

BBQ Beans

$2.75

Carrots and celery

$2.05

Chips

$1.75

Coleslaw

$2.55

Cucumber Salad

$2.55

Corn Muffin

$1.00

French Fries

$2.85

Greek Potatoes

$2.55

Greens

$2.75

Side Jamba

$3.05

Mac & Cheese

$2.55

Mash & Gravy

$2.55

Mash *no gravy*

$2.55

Mixed Fries

$3.55

Potato Salad

$2.55

Veggies

$2.55

Sweet Fries

$3.55

Soup

$2.55

Pints

Pint Beans

$6.25

Pint Coleslaw

$5.50

Pint Cucumber salad

$5.50

Pint Cranberry

$5.50

Pint Gravy

$5.50

Pint Greens

$6.25

Pint Greek potato

$5.50

Pint Jambalaya

$6.75

Pint Red beans &Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Pint Mash Potato

$5.50

Pint Mash *no gravy*

$5.50

Pint Mac n cheese

$5.50

Pint Potato salad

$5.50

Pint Soup

$6.75

Sauces & Dressings

BTL BAMA

$6.00

BTL BBQ SAUCE

$5.00

BTL H.C. SAUCE

$6.00

BTL HOT SAUCE

$5.00

BTL JALAPENO RANCH

$6.00

BTL MUST. SAUCE

$5.00

BTL PIG SAUCE

$5.00

BTL PO BOY

$6.00

CUP BAMA

$0.50

CUP BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

CUP BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

CUP HON.-CIT. SAUCE

$0.50

CUP HOT SAUCE

$0.50

CUP JALAPENO RANCH

$0.50

CUP MUSTARD SAUCE

$0.50

CUP OIL & VINEGAR

$0.50

CUP PIG SAUCE

$0.50

CUP PO BOY

$0.50

CUP RANCH

$0.50

CUP TOMATO GARLIC

$0.50

CUP VINNAIGRETTE

$0.50

PINT BLUE CHEESE

$5.00

PINT RANCH

$5.00

PINT TOM. GARLIC

$5.00

PINT VINNAIGRETTE

$5.00

Family Meal

Family Meal Deal

$45.00

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.55

Diet Pepsi

$2.55

Dr.Pepper

$2.55

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.55

Gatorade

$2.55Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.55

Mountain Dew

$2.55

Ginger Ale

$2.55

Root Beer

$2.55

Sierra Mist

$2.55

Sweet Tea

$2.55

Iced Tea

$2.55

Bottled\Canned

Mexican coke

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Canned coke

$1.50

Canned diet coke

$1.50

Canned coke zero

$1.50

Canned sprite

$1.50

Canned Dr.pepper

$1.50

Juice\hot drinks

Orange

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee W/ Cream & Sugar

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery
SugarHouse BBQ image

