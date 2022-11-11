Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
SugarHouse BBQ
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
4.5 • 1,250
2121 S McClelland St #109 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
No Reviews
200 South 414 East Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro - SOMI 1
4.6 • 1,657
1215 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
4.5 • 1,250
2121 S McClelland St #109 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House
4.6 • 399
2030 South 900 East Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City