Otis's Grill & Bar Otis's Grill & Bar
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 10:15 am, 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
The best summer dining in Itasca County. Overlooking stunning Sugar Lake, featuring chef specials daily, crafted cocktails & mocktails, and the one and only Life Changing Chicken Chipotle Sandwich(tm).
Location
37584 Otis Lane, Cohasset, MN 55721