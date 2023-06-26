Main picView gallery

Sugar Magnolias 1242 Logan St

review star

No reviews yet

1648 North Mulberry Road

Muscatine, IA 52761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional artisan breads.

Location

1648 North Mulberry Road, Muscatine, IA 52761

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Twisted Sister Pretzel Co. & Little Brother Lemonade - 2022 Fair Acres Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2022 Fair Acres Dr Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Maid-Rite of Muscatine
orange starNo Reviews
3414 North Port Dr Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
orange star4.5 • 563
838 Park Ave Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Capones Chicago Style Eatery - 211 W 2nd street
orange starNo Reviews
211 West 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
KeDough Bakery & Pastries - KeDough Bakery & Pastries - Muscatine
orange starNo Reviews
201 West 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Port City Underground
orange star4.8 • 88
208 W 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Muscatine

Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
orange star4.5 • 563
838 Park Ave Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Port City Underground
orange star4.8 • 88
208 W 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Muscatine
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston