Sugar Magnolias 1242 Logan St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional artisan breads.
Location
1648 North Mulberry Road, Muscatine, IA 52761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Twisted Sister Pretzel Co. & Little Brother Lemonade - 2022 Fair Acres Dr
No Reviews
2022 Fair Acres Dr Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurant
Capones Chicago Style Eatery - 211 W 2nd street
No Reviews
211 West 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurant
KeDough Bakery & Pastries - KeDough Bakery & Pastries - Muscatine
No Reviews
201 West 2nd Street Muscatine, IA 52761
View restaurant