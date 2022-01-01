Sugar mama's llc 4114 Frederick Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Sugar Mama's is American restaurant located in the historic Irvington community of Baltimore. Known for our delectable entrees and our mouth watering breakfast sides.
Location
4114 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crab City Seafood - 2750 W Franklin St
No Reviews
2750 W Franklin St Baltimore, MD 21223
View restaurant
Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
No Reviews
4650 Wilkens Ave Baltimore, MD 21229
View restaurant