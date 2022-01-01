Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugar mama's llc 4114 Frederick Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4114 Frederick Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Original Breakfast Platters

Buttery Pancake Platter

Buttery Pancake Platter

$13.75

home fries or grits, eggs and meat

French toast platter

$13.75

home fries or grits eggs & meat

Belgian Waffle platter

$13.75

home fries or grits eggs & meat

Bacon breakfast platter

$10.00

home fries or grits eggs & meat

Sausage breakfast platter

$10.00

home fries or grits eggs & meat

Breakfast Specialties

Salmon Platter

$19.00

home fries or grits

Fish Breakfast Platter

Fish Breakfast Platter

$17.00

home fries or grits

Chicken Wing Breakfast Platter

Chicken Wing Breakfast Platter

$17.00

home fries or grits

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.00

home fries or grits

Sweet Potato Pancake Platter

$16.00

Breakfast Bowls

Classic Shrimp & Grits

Classic Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

peppers onion & gravy

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

peppers onions & cream sauce

Shrimp Breakfast Bowl

$18.50

peppers onions cheese homefries

Salmon Hash

Salmon Hash

$19.00

peppers onions home fries sauce

Crab Hash

$25.00

pep onion sauce eggs home fries

Maryland Crab Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

onions crab shrimp cream sauce

Fish & Grits

$16.00

peppers & onions

Grilled Salmon Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

sauce peppers onion shrimp

Deep Fried Salmon Shrimp & Grits

Deep Fried Salmon Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

cajon cream sauce pep & onions

Salmon & Grits (No Shrimp)

$25.00

cream sauce peppers onions

Breakfast Sandwiches

French toast sandwich Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.27

French toast sandwich Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.27

French toast sandwich Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.33

French toast sandwichTurkey Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.33

French toast sandwich Chicken Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.33

Fish Egg &Cheese on Texas Toast Sandwich

$9.27

Chicken Egg & Cheese on Texas Toast Sandwich

$9.27

Steak Egg & Cheese on Texas Toast Sandwich

$9.27

BLT on Texas Toast Sandwich

$6.18

bacon lett tom mayo on texas toast

Waffle Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.27

Waffle Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.27

Bacon Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich

$9.27

Sausage Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich

$9.27

Steak Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich

$13.39

Fish Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich

$13.39

Coco Bread Sandwiches/ Meal

Cheesesteak Coco

$14.00

lett tom mayo

Cheesesteak Coco Meal/FF & Drink

Cheesesteak Coco Meal/FF & Drink

$19.00

lett tom mayo

Jerk Chicken Coco

Jerk Chicken Coco

$14.00

seasoned jerk lett tom mayo

Jerk Chicken Coco Meal/FF & Drink

$19.00

lett tom mayo

Shrimp Cheesesteak Coco

$17.00

lett tom mayo

Shrimp Cheesesteak Coco Meal/FF & Drink

$22.00

lett tom mayo

Deep Fried Salmon Blt Coco

Deep Fried Salmon Blt Coco

$18.00

special sauce bacon lett & tom

Deep Fried Salmon Blt Coco Meal/FF & Drink

$23.00

special sauce bacon lett & tom

Grilled Salmon on Coco

$18.00

special sauce lett & tom

Grilled Salmon on Coco Meal/FF & Drink

$23.00

special sauce lett & tom

Chopped Fish Coco

$14.00

special sauce lett & tom

Chopped Fish Coco Meal/FF & Drink

$19.00

special sauce lett & tom

Cheeseburger Sub Coco

$15.50

mayo lett tom hots cheese onion

Cheeseburger Sub Coco Meal/FF & Drink

$19.00

mayo lett tom hots cheese onion

Big Mama Burger

$12.00

mayo lett tom hots cheese onion

Big Mama Burger Meal/FF & Drink

$19.00

mayo lett tom hots cheese onion

Crispy Chicken Blt Club

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Blt Club Meal/FF&Drink

$20.00

FRIES

$2.50

Chicken Cheese Steak On Coco

$14.00

Chicken Cheese Steak On Coco Meal/FF&Drink

$19.00

Cheese Burger

$10.00

CheeseBurgerMeal/FF&Drink

$19.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

peppers onions 3blend cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

peppers onions 3blend cheese

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

$21.00

peppers onions 3blend cheese

Salmon & Shrimp Quesadilla

$24.00

peppers onions 3blend cheese

Seafood Quesadilla

$27.00

peppers onions 3blend cheese

Sour Cream

Salsa

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$4.00

Home Fries w/ Cheese

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Grits w/ Cheese

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs No Cheese

$4.00

Scrambled Eggs W/ Cheese

$4.00

Add Onions to Homfries

$0.50

Add Green pepper to Homefries

$0.50

Add Green and Onions to Homefries

$1.00

Add Onions to Eggs

$0.50

Add Onions and Green pepper To Eggs

$1.00

Add Extra Cheese to Eggs

$1.00

Grit w/Sugar

$4.00

Gritw/S&P

$4.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Sausage

$3.00

Add Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Fish & Chicken Combo's

5 Wings w/ /FF & Drink

$15.25

5 seasoned wings w/ fries

Chicken Tenders (4pcs)

$9.00

fresh hand battered tenders

3pc Whiting Fish/ Fries

$16.00

seasoned fish w/ fries

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

lett tom mayo onion hots cheese

Crisp or Grilled Chicken Wrap Meal/FF & Drink

$17.00

lett tom mayo onion hots cheese

Salmon Wrap

$17.00

lett tom mayo onion hots cheese

Salmon Wrap Meal/FF & Drink

$22.00

lett tom mayo onion hots cheese

Tenders & Fries

$10.00

FRIES

$2.50

A LA CARTE BREAKFAST

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

NO BREAKFAST SIDES

Chicken Tender & Waffles

$15.00

(4pcs) Chicken Tender

$8.00

Chicken Tender & French Toast

$15.00

NO BREAKFAST SIDES

French Toast& Chicken Wings

$15.00

Pancake & Chicken Wings

$15.00

French Toast A LA CARTE

$7.00

Pancakes (3ct)

$7.00

Waffles (4ct)

$7.00

Toast

$2.00

3pc Wings

$8.00

3pc Whittings

$7.50

Grilled Salmon (side)

$16.00

Fried Salmon (side)

$16.00

Cajun Sauce

$2.00

Regular Gravy

$2.00

Sugar Mama's Drinks

Large Tea

$3.00

Large Lemonade

$3.00

Large Half & Half

$3.00

Lg Mango Strawberry PassionFruit

$3.50

Large Blue Crush

$3.00

Large Peach

$3.00

WATER

$1.50

ORANGE JUICE

$1.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Sugar Mama's is American restaurant located in the historic Irvington community of Baltimore. Known for our delectable entrees and our mouth watering breakfast sides.

Location

4114 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crab City Seafood - 2750 W Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
2750 W Franklin St Baltimore, MD 21223
View restaurantnext
Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4650 Wilkens Ave Baltimore, MD 21229
View restaurantnext
Old Major
orange star2.0 • 1
900 S Carey St Baltimore, MD 21223
View restaurantnext
Sorrento of Arbutus
orange star4.7 • 878
5401 East Drive Halethorpe, MD 21227
View restaurantnext
DePaola's Pub and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Sulphur Spring Rd Halethorpe, MD 21227
View restaurantnext
Martha's Cafe - 5507 Oregon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5507 Oregon Ave Arbutus, MD 21227
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston