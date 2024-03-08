Sugar Moon Boba
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Sugar Moon invites you to explore the sugary treats offered at their Carlsbad tea shop! The blissfully sweet tastes and fresh flavors are sure to delight your sweet tooth. Enjoy your sweets while serenely sipping on Sugar Moon teas and coffees in the shop’s sleek modern interior. At Sugar Moon, you will always find a treat to hoot about
2958 Madison St #101, Carlsbad, CA 92008
