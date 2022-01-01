Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sugar Pine

642 Reviews

$$

8578 Research Blvd

Austin, TX 78758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Onigiri Pack of 4
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry
SET-Katsu Pork

Meal Trays

Yaki Soba Chicken - Tray - 4 portions

$56.70

Yaki Soba Tofu - Tray - 4 portions

$49.50

Yaki Udon Chicken - Tray - 4 portions

$56.70

Yaki Udon Tofu - Tray - 4 portions

$49.50

Chicken Karaage - Tray - 4 portions

$42.30

Chicken Wings - Tray - 4 portions

$30.45

Gyoza Chicken - Tray - 4 portions

$28.65

Onigiri Pack

Onigiri Pack of 4

$18.95

Onigiri Pack of 6

$26.95

Onigiri Pack of 8

$33.95

Side Trays

Rice - Tray

$18.00

Small Plates

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$5.45
Karaage Small Plate

Karaage Small Plate

$11.75

Fish & Chips

$9.95
French Fry Sweet Potato

French Fry Sweet Potato

$5.95
French Fry

French Fry

$5.95
Salt & Pepper Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$8.95
Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$8.45
Tempura SHRIMP

Tempura SHRIMP

$9.95
Gyoza Chicken

Gyoza Chicken

$7.95
Gyoza Vegetable

Gyoza Vegetable

$7.95

Set Dishes

SET-Steak

SET-Steak

$17.75
SET-Katsu Pork

SET-Katsu Pork

$16.75
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry

SET-Katsu Chicken with curry

$17.75
SET-Salmon

SET-Salmon

$19.75
SET-Sauteed Tofu

SET-Sauteed Tofu

$15.75
SET-Karaage

SET-Karaage

$16.75

SOLO Steak

$12.75

SOLO Katsu Pork

$11.75

SOLO Katsu Chicken with Curry

$12.75

SOLO Salmon

$14.75

SOLO Sauteed Tofu

$10.75

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Pickled Vegetables

$3.50

Side Miso Soup

$3.00

Side Curry Sauce

$3.50

Side Seaweed Salad

$3.50

Side Yuzu Mayo

$1.50

Spicy Miso Udon Soup

Udon Soup Vegetable

Udon Soup Vegetable

$13.75
Udon Soup Chicken

Udon Soup Chicken

$15.75
Udon Soup Seafood

Udon Soup Seafood

$17.75

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba Chicken

Yaki Soba Chicken

$15.75
Yaki Soba Shrimp & Squid

Yaki Soba Shrimp & Squid

$17.75
Yaki Soba Tofu

Yaki Soba Tofu

$13.75

Yaki Soba Chicken - Half

$8.95

Yaki Soba Shrimp & Squid - Half

$9.95

Yaki Soba Tofu - Half

$7.95

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon Chicken

Yaki Udon Chicken

$15.75
Yaki Udon Shrimp & Squid

Yaki Udon Shrimp & Squid

$17.75
Yaki Udon Tofu

Yaki Udon Tofu

$13.75

Yaki Udon Chicken - Half

$8.95

Yaki Udon Shrimp & Squid - Half

$9.95

Yaki Udon Tofu - Half

$7.95

ONIGIRI

ONIGIRI-Avocado

ONIGIRI-Avocado

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Pickles

ONIGIRI-Pickles

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Ume Shiso

ONIGIRI-Ume Shiso

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Spicy Tofu

ONIGIRI-Spicy Tofu

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Chicken

ONIGIRI-Chicken

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Salmon

ONIGIRI-Salmon

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Spicy Tuna

ONIGIRI-Spicy Tuna

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Tuna

ONIGIRI-Tuna

$5.25
ONIGIRI-Steak

ONIGIRI-Steak

$5.25
Onigiri-Kimchi Pork

Onigiri-Kimchi Pork

$5.25
Onigiri-Kimchi Chicken

Onigiri-Kimchi Chicken

$5.25

Onigiri Kimchi Tofu

$5.25
Seaweed Wrap

Seaweed Wrap

$1.00

Soba noodles

Soba Noodles

Soba Noodles

$8.95

Ice Cream & Sorbet

Pint of Ice Cream & Sorbet

Pint of Ice Cream & Sorbet

$12.00

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ramune

$3.50

Perrier

$4.25

Richard's Sparkling

$4.25

Richard's Still

$3.75

Teas & Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$4.50

Ice Red Tea

$3.75

Matcha Limeade

$4.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.75

Ice Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75

Wine & Prosecco

Prosecco

$12.00
Sauvignon-Peju

Sauvignon-Peju

$62.00+
Cabernet - Les Jamelles

Cabernet - Les Jamelles

$34.00+

Brutrosso

$16.00+
Protocolo

Protocolo

$30.00+

Beer & Mead

Celis Kriek-Draft

$7.00

PH Seal-Draft

$7.00

Celis Can

$5.00
Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Independence-Convict Hill

$5.00

Real Ale - Amber

$5.00

Twisted X CAN

$5.00

Alstadt CAN

$5.00

Mead-CAN

$5.00

Zilker CAN

$5.00

Sake

Nigori - Bottle Sake

Nigori - Bottle Sake

$12.00
Rei - Bottle Sake

Rei - Bottle Sake

$18.75
Sho Chiku Bai- Bottle Sake

Sho Chiku Bai- Bottle Sake

$7.00
Akagisan Sparkling Junmai - Bottle Sake

Akagisan Sparkling Junmai - Bottle Sake

$31.50
Taru - Bottle Sake

Taru - Bottle Sake

$17.55
Ginjo-Bottle Sake

Ginjo-Bottle Sake

$16.50
Drunken Whale - Bottle Sake

Drunken Whale - Bottle Sake

$30.30

Imayo Tsukasa - Bottle Sake

$26.25

Black - Bottle Sake

$18.75

Echigozakura - Bottle Sake

$36.25

Mountain Moon - Bottle sake

$33.00
Lucky Dog - Sake

Lucky Dog - Sake

$10.00

Little Sumo - Bottle Sake

$12.00

Snow Angel - Bottle Sake

$17.40

Pastries

Sugar Pine Nut Cookie

Sugar Pine Nut Cookie

$0.95

Cake - Matcha Mille Crepe

$12.50Out of stock

Cake Slice - Chocolate Temptation

$6.00
Mochi

Mochi

$3.00
Pocky

Pocky

$4.00
Macarons - 3 variety per order

Macarons - 3 variety per order

$7.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese inspired cuisine.

Location

8578 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Sugar Pine image
Sugar Pine image
Sugar Pine image

