SUGAR SHACK FACTORY

9 King Street

Middletown, NY, NY 10940

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Seasonal corn flour, chipotle crema, lemon

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Habanero aioli, mango relish, crispy shallots

Steam Buns

$16.00

Shredded beef, pickled shallots, Asian BBQ

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Poached lobster, celery, scallions, mayonnaise

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Charred Spanish Octopus

$18.00

Mussels Red

$18.00

Mussels White

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, shaved carrots, radish, cucumbers

Beet Salad

$13.00

Baby gold & red beets, turmeric yogurt, arugula

Burrata

$16.00

Watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, mache

Baby Gem Caesar Salad

$13.00

Honeydew, avocado pickles, cherry tomatoes

Pastas

Vegan Pasta

$18.00

Organic spaghetti, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Blend of cheese, cavatappi pasta

Rigatoni

$19.00

Short ribs, spinach, mascarpone, and parmesan cheese

First Entrees

Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled shrimp, sweet corn puree, jumbo asparagus

Pan-Seared Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared salmon, crashed crab meat, potatoes, spring onions

Scallops

$32.00

Brussels sprouts, enoki mushrooms, sweet corn

Monkfish Osso Buco

$29.00

Lemon roasted potato, haricots verts, salsa verde

Dinner Restaurant Week Three Choice

$44.95

Main Course

Sugar Shack Cheese Burger

$19.00

Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion

Hanger Steak

$28.00

Roasted corn, celery, radish, cherry tomatoes

Air Line Chicken Breast

$24.00

Celery root puree, caramelized baby carrots

Duck Breast

$29.00

Sweet potatoes, swiss chard, sweet chili glaze

Short Ribs

$27.00

Cream potatoes, Swiss chard, chipoline onions

Glazed Lamb Shank

$32.00

Goat cheese mash potatoes, broccoli rabe

Steaks

Tomahawk Steak 46oz

$130.00

two choices

Porterhouse 24oz

$53.00

two choices

Bone in Rib Eye 20oz

$48.00

two choices

Bone in Fillet 14oz

$56.00

two choices

Sirloin Styeak 12oz

$36.00

two choices

Lunch

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Whole wheat, fresh avocado mash, red pepper flakes

Protein Break Fast

$17.00

Egg white frittata, spinach, roasted tomatoes

Omelette

$16.00

Caramelized onions, spinach, cheddar cheese

The Sugar Shack Eggs Benedict

$18.00

English muffin, shortribs, poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, greens, Hollandaise sauce

Veggie Eggs Benedict

$18.00

English muffin, roasted tomatoes, avocado, poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, green, Hollandaise sauce

French Toast

$15.00

French Toast, caramelized banana, dulce de leche

Chicken BLT

$16.00

Brioche, arugula, tomato, bacon, chipotle mayo, french fries

Croque Madame

$18.00

Baguette, NY Strip, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, cheddar, french fries

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Grilled Hanger, eggs any style, home fries, chimichurri sauce

Biscuit and Gravy

$18.00

Lunch Three Course Restaurant week

$29.95

Sides

Jumbo Asparagus

$6.00

Corn Pudding

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$6.00

Cream Spinach

$6.00

Creamy Potato

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$6.00

Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Breakfast Potatatoes

$6.00

Rosemary Ham

$6.00

Sourdough Toast

$6.00

Biscuit

$6.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey,Chamomile,English Breakfast,Mint

Cold Beverages

Ice Coffee

$3.75

Ice Tea

$4.85

Mocha Frappuccino

$5.10

Caramel Frappuccino

$5.10

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Passiofruit Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Ice latte

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.89

Chocolate Shake

$6.89

Cookie Dough

$6.89

Cookies & Cream

$6.89

Cotton Candy

$6.89

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.89

Whitehouse Cherry

$6.89

Green Mint

$6.89

Candy Bar

$6.89

Smoothies

Strawberry

$7.50

Mango

$7.50

Pineapple

$7.50

Blueberry

$7.50

Water

Pellegrino 1L

$5.00

Pellegrino 500ml

$3.00

Fiji Medium

$5.00

Fiji Small

$3.50

Evian Medium

$5.00

Evian Small

$3.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta (Orange)

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Poached Pear

$9.00

Sugar Shack Factory Sundae for Two

$14.00

six flavor ice cream

Cheesecake

$9.24

Strawberry Cake

$9.24

Chocolate Cake

$9.24

Moca Cake

$9.24

Mango Coconut Cake

$9.24

Blueberry Cake

$9.24

Rainbow cake

$9.24

Ice Cream

Vanilla each scope

$2.75

Chocolate each scope

$2.75

Strawberry each scope

$2.75

Cookies and cream each scope

$2.75

Coffee each scope

$2.75

Crazy vanilla each scope

$2.75

Superman each scope

$2.75

Cotto candy each scope

$2.75

Cookie dough each scope

$2.75

Whitehouse cherry each scope

$2.75

Coconut each scope

$2.75

Green mint chip each scope

$2.75

Birthday cake each scope

$2.75

Strawberry cheesecake each scope

$2.75

Candy Bar each scope

$2.75

Strawberry NO SUGAR each scope

$2.75

Thanksgiving Catering Menus

House Full Salad

$35.00

House Half Salad

$20.00

Butternut Squash Soup 4 quaters

$30.00

Butternut Squash Soup 2 quaters

$12.00

Turkey Full Tray

$140.00

Turkey Half Tray

$80.00

Salmon Full Tray

$160.00

Salmon Half Tray

$100.00

Duck Full Tray

$190.00

Duck Half Tray

$130.00

Prime Ribs Steak Full Tray

$240.00

Prime Ribs Steak Half Tray

$160.00

Haricots Verts Full Tray

$45.00

Haricots Verts Half Tray

$25.00

Mashed Potato Full Tray

$40.00

Mashed Potato Half Tray

$30.00

White Rice Full Tray

$55.00

White Rice Half Tray

$40.00

Sweet Potato Full Tray

$40.00

Sweet Potato Half Tray

$30.00

Corn Pudding Full Tray

$45.00

Corn Pudding Half Tray

$35.00

Cornbread Full Tray

$45.00

Cornbread Half Tray

$35.00

Stuffing Full Tray

$40.00

Stuffing Half Tray

$30.00

Mac n Cheese Full Tray

$45.00

Mac n Cheese Half Tray

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie feed 10 people

$25.00

Carrot Cake feed 10 people

$30.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Sugar Shack Factory on 9 King Street! We offer a variety of delicious items.

Location

9 King Street, Middletown, NY, NY 10940

Directions

