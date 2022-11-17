- Home
SUGAR SHACK FACTORY
9 King Street
Middletown, NY, NY 10940
Appetizers
Crispy Calamari
Seasonal corn flour, chipotle crema, lemon
Yellowfin Tuna Tartare
Habanero aioli, mango relish, crispy shallots
Steam Buns
Shredded beef, pickled shallots, Asian BBQ
Lobster Roll
Poached lobster, celery, scallions, mayonnaise
Chicken Tenders
French Onion Soup
Charred Spanish Octopus
Mussels Red
Mussels White
Salads
Pastas
First Entrees
Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, sweet corn puree, jumbo asparagus
Pan-Seared Salmon
Pan seared salmon, crashed crab meat, potatoes, spring onions
Scallops
Brussels sprouts, enoki mushrooms, sweet corn
Monkfish Osso Buco
Lemon roasted potato, haricots verts, salsa verde
Dinner Restaurant Week Three Choice
Main Course
Sugar Shack Cheese Burger
Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion
Hanger Steak
Roasted corn, celery, radish, cherry tomatoes
Air Line Chicken Breast
Celery root puree, caramelized baby carrots
Duck Breast
Sweet potatoes, swiss chard, sweet chili glaze
Short Ribs
Cream potatoes, Swiss chard, chipoline onions
Glazed Lamb Shank
Goat cheese mash potatoes, broccoli rabe
Steaks
Lunch
Avocado Toast
Whole wheat, fresh avocado mash, red pepper flakes
Protein Break Fast
Egg white frittata, spinach, roasted tomatoes
Omelette
Caramelized onions, spinach, cheddar cheese
The Sugar Shack Eggs Benedict
English muffin, shortribs, poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, greens, Hollandaise sauce
Veggie Eggs Benedict
English muffin, roasted tomatoes, avocado, poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, green, Hollandaise sauce
French Toast
French Toast, caramelized banana, dulce de leche
Chicken BLT
Brioche, arugula, tomato, bacon, chipotle mayo, french fries
Croque Madame
Baguette, NY Strip, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, cheddar, french fries
Steak & Eggs
Grilled Hanger, eggs any style, home fries, chimichurri sauce
Biscuit and Gravy
Lunch Three Course Restaurant week
Sides
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Milk Shakes
Water
Desserts
Ice Cream
Vanilla each scope
Chocolate each scope
Strawberry each scope
Cookies and cream each scope
Coffee each scope
Crazy vanilla each scope
Superman each scope
Cotto candy each scope
Cookie dough each scope
Whitehouse cherry each scope
Coconut each scope
Green mint chip each scope
Birthday cake each scope
Strawberry cheesecake each scope
Candy Bar each scope
Strawberry NO SUGAR each scope
Thanksgiving Catering Menus
House Full Salad
House Half Salad
Butternut Squash Soup 4 quaters
Butternut Squash Soup 2 quaters
Turkey Full Tray
Turkey Half Tray
Salmon Full Tray
Salmon Half Tray
Duck Full Tray
Duck Half Tray
Prime Ribs Steak Full Tray
Prime Ribs Steak Half Tray
Haricots Verts Full Tray
Haricots Verts Half Tray
Mashed Potato Full Tray
Mashed Potato Half Tray
White Rice Full Tray
White Rice Half Tray
Sweet Potato Full Tray
Sweet Potato Half Tray
Corn Pudding Full Tray
Corn Pudding Half Tray
Cornbread Full Tray
Cornbread Half Tray
Stuffing Full Tray
Stuffing Half Tray
Mac n Cheese Full Tray
Mac n Cheese Half Tray
Pumpkin Pie feed 10 people
Carrot Cake feed 10 people
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to the Sugar Shack Factory on 9 King Street! We offer a variety of delicious items.
9 King Street, Middletown, NY, NY 10940