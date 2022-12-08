  • Home
  • /
  • The Colony
  • /
  • Sugar Shack - NEW - Local - 5812 Windhaven Rd the Colony, TX 75056
A map showing the location of Sugar Shack - NEW - Local 5812 Windhaven Rd the Colony, TX 75056View gallery

Sugar Shack - NEW - Local 5812 Windhaven Rd the Colony, TX 75056

review star

No reviews yet

5812 Windhaven Rd the Colony, TX 75056

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee Drinks

My Oh MY

$10.00

Sajor Carajillo

$10.00

Winter Wonderland

$10.00

Holiday Coffee

$10.00

Cafe Amore

$10.00

Bavarian Coffee

$10.00

Paradise Found

$10.00

Gingerbread Delight

$10.00

Customized Coffee

$8.00

Customized Eggnog

$8.00

Customized`Hot Coccoa

$8.00

NA Drinks

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Eggnog

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5812 Windhaven Rd the Colony, TX 75056, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4181 Main St The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
orange starNo Reviews
4740 State Highway 121 #400 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location - 4545 Destination Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Destination Drive The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4920 TX-121 Suite 500 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Burning Rice - The Colony
orange starNo Reviews
5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Zag: Afro Fusion Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
5000 main st suite 214 the colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Colony

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
orange star4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Colony
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston