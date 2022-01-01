Sugar Shane's- Midtown 398 14th St NW suite a-1

  • Home
Order Again

Cookies

4 for 20 (Mega Wednesday)

$20.00

Animal Funfetti

$6.00

Bae Berry

$6.00

Ben & Jerry’s

$6.00

Betty White

$6.00

Our Golden (Oreos) version of Cookies N Cream (best seller)!

Bulldog

$6.00

Red Velvet Base, filled with white chocolate chips, and stuffed with a Oreo Cheesecake filling!!

Cafe Intermezzo

$6.00

Maple based cookie with toasted walnuts, dark chocolate chips, and brownie ball stuffed in the middle. The cookie is finally topped with a maple glaze.

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Classic Chocolate Chip filled with chopped dark chocolate, dark chocolate discs, and semi sweet chips and finally topped with sea salt.

Chocolate chip ice cream sandwich

$10.00

Chocolate Walnut

$6.00

Classic NY Style Chocolate Walnut - topped with sea salt

Cookie Mood

$22.50

100% Cotton T-Shirt -softest t-shirts on the planet!

Cookies and Cream

$6.00

**Now 5 OZ! Vanilla Base, White chocolate chips, oreos, Hersey's cookies n cream

Dashing Delta

$6.00

Sugar’s Doodle

$6.00

Fruity Pebbles

$6.00

🍪: Base: dark chocolate Add ins: Pb chips & Pb Oreos Topping: house-made buckeye

Funfetti

$4.00

Falling For Fetti

$6.00

Cudi

$6.00

Nana's Puddin

$6.00

Base: banana pudding Add ins: vanilla wafers, Chessmenbutter cookies, vanilla chips Filling: vanilla buttercream

Late Night Oreo

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Base, filled with Oreos, Herseys cookies n cream piece, and white chocolate chips, and finally stuffed with a cookies n cram buttercream.

Rumi

$6.00

S'mores

$6.00

NY style base, milk chocolate chips, Graham's crackers pieces and stuffed with a Marshmallow fluff.

Sonic Blast

$6.00

Base: Vanilla Add ins: Cookies N Cream add ins + Sprinkles FILLING: Cookies N Cream Buttercream Topping: Milk Chocolate Drizzle + Sprinkles

Reeses Oreo

$6.00

Buzzin

$6.00

Tailgate

$6.00

Spice Girls

$6.00

6 Chips for $20 Tuesday

$20.00

Best Seller Box

$21.99

Pecan Party

$6.00

Cookie cake

$45.00

Chocolate Covered Berries

$12.00

Brownie Bites

$6.00

Cookie Dough Brownies

$8.00

ThinkPink

$6.00

Spooky S’mores

$6.00

Bulldog Brownie

$8.00

Mega Monster

$6.00

Midnight Worm

$6.00

Toffee Roll

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Winter Flakes

$6.00

Drinks

Soft Drink Can

$1.99

Soft Drink Bottle

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Milk

$2.49

Starbucks Drink

$3.49

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Orangic Milk

$2.49

Orangic Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Celsius

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.49

Root Beer

$1.99

B&L Lemonade

$3.99

Apparel

T-Shirts

$22.00

100% Cotton Slim Fit T-Shirt

Hats

$28.00
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

398 14th St NW suite a-1, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

