A map showing the location of Sugar Shanes Ponce PonceView gallery

Sugar Shanes Ponce Ponce

review star

No reviews yet

tbd

atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Cookies

Bulldog

Bulldog

$6.00

Red Velvet Base, filled with white chocolate chips, and stuffed with a Oreo Cheesecake filling!!

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Classic Chocolate Chip filled with chopped dark chocolate, dark chocolate discs, and semi sweet chips and finally topped with sea salt.

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$6.00

**Now 5 OZ! Vanilla Base, White chocolate chips, oreos, Hersey's cookies n cream

Dashing Delta

Dashing Delta

$6.00
S'mores

S'mores

$6.00

NY style base, milk chocolate chips, Graham's crackers pieces and stuffed with a Marshmallow fluff.

Momma’s Shortcake

$6.00
Betty White

Betty White

$6.00

Our Golden (Oreos) version of Cookies N Cream (best seller)!

Chocolate Walnut

$6.00

Bourbon Street

$6.00
Snickerdoodle Chip

Snickerdoodle Chip

$4.00

We put a spin on our award winning “Chocolate Chip”. This cookie chills for 24 hours minimum, has a cinnamon base, white chocolate chips, and topped with a Snickerdoodle glaze!

Caramel Crunch

$6.00

Brownies

Reese’s Brownie

$8.00

Berry Brownie

$6.00

Blondie

Airline Blondie

Airline Blondie

$8.00

2 layers of blondie Cookie Butter Buttercream Cinnamon Ganache Topped With A Biscoff

Banana Bread

Cinnamon Crunch

$6.00

Chip

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$6.00

Coffee cake

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Drink Menu

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Orangic Milk

$2.49

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Celsius

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.49

Root Beer

$1.99

La Crorx

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Merch

Apparel

T-Shirts

$22.00

100% Cotton Slim Fit T-Shirt

Hats

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

tbd, atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Osha Farm Grill - REBUILDING - Osha Farm Grill- Chattahoochee Food Works
orange starNo Reviews
the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
orange starNo Reviews
1133 Huff Rd NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
FORUM COCKTAIL CO. - 208 Chattahoochee Row
orange starNo Reviews
208 Chattahoochee Row Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
TydeTate Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 18
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Farm Grill - Farm Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston