Sugar Shane's - Sandy Springs 1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30

No reviews yet

1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Order Again

Popular Items

Reeses Oreo
Nana's Puddin

Drinks (Deep Copy)

Bottled Water

$1.99

Orangic Milk

$2.25

Orangic Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.50

Root Beer

$1.99

Celsius

$2.99

Apparel

T-Shirts

$24.99

100% Cotton Slim Fit T-Shirt

Cookies (NEW)

Betty White

$6.00

Our Golden (Oreos) version of Cookies N Cream (best seller)!

Bulldog

$6.00

Red Velvet Base, filled with white chocolate chips, and stuffed with a Oreo Cheesecake filling!!

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Classic Chocolate Chip filled with chopped dark chocolate, dark chocolate discs, and semi sweet chips and finally topped with sea salt.

Chocolate Walnut

$6.00

Classic NY Style Chocolate Walnut - topped with sea salt

Cookies and Cream

$6.00

**Now 5 OZ! Vanilla Base, White chocolate chips, oreos, Hersey's cookies n cream

Late Night Oreo

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Base, filled with Oreos, Herseys cookies n cream piece, and white chocolate chips, and finally stuffed with a cookies n cram buttercream.

Nana's Puddin

$6.00

Base: banana pudding Add ins: vanilla wafers, Chessmenbutter cookies, vanilla chips Filling: vanilla buttercream

S'mores

$6.00

NY style base, milk chocolate chips, Graham's crackers pieces and stuffed with a Marshmallow fluff.

Animal House

$6.00

Funfetti

$4.00

Fruity Pebbles

$6.00

4 Megas for $20

$20.00

Dashing Delta

$6.00

Animal House

$6.00

Great Mistake

$6.00

Cookie Cake

$44.99

Reeses Oreo

$6.00

Sonic Blast

$6.00

Tailgate

$6.00

Buzzin

$6.00

6 Chips for $20 Tuesday

$20.00

Best Seller Box

$21.99

Cookie Cake Special Topping

$5.00

Falling for Fall

$6.00

Buckeye Brownies

$8.00

Cookie dough Brownie

$8.00

ThinkPink

$6.00

Spooky S’mores

$6.00

Buckeye Brownie

$8.00

Mega Monster

$6.00

Midnight Worm

$6.00

Toffee Roll

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Brownie

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
