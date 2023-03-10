A map showing the location of Sugar Shanes Ponce PonceView gallery

Sugar Shanes Ponce Ponce

atlanta, GA 30318

Food Menu

Cookies

Betty White

Betty White

$6.00

Our Golden (Oreos) version of Cookies N Cream (best seller)!

Bulldog

Bulldog

$6.00

Red Velvet Base, filled with white chocolate chips, and stuffed with a Oreo Cheesecake filling!!

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Classic Chocolate Chip filled with chopped dark chocolate, dark chocolate discs, and semi sweet chips and finally topped with sea salt.

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$6.00

**Now 5 OZ! Vanilla Base, White chocolate chips, oreos, Hersey's cookies n cream

Dashing Delta

Dashing Delta

$6.00
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$6.00

Base: Signature Cereal Base Add ins:processed Fruity Pebbles, , & white chocolate chips, in- house fruity pebble bars topping: melted white chocolate + fruity pebbles

Nana's Puddin

Nana's Puddin

$6.00

Base: banana pudding Add ins: vanilla wafers, Chessmenbutter cookies, vanilla chips Filling: vanilla buttercream

S'mores

S'mores

$6.00

NY style base, milk chocolate chips, Graham's crackers pieces and stuffed with a Marshmallow fluff.

Best Seller Box

$21.99

Syds Strawberry

$6.00

Chocolate Walnut

$6.00

M&M Chip

$4.00Out of stock

Molten Lava

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.00

Oreo Chip

$4.00

Velvet

$4.00

Brownies

Red Velvet Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies N Cream Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

S’mores

$8.00Out of stock

Turtle

$8.00Out of stock

Blondie

Airline Blondie

Airline Blondie

$8.00Out of stock

2 layers of blondie Cookie Butter Buttercream Cinnamon Ganache Topped With A Biscoff

Banana Bread

Cinnamon Crunch

$6.00

Drink Menu

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Orangic Milk

$2.49

Orangic Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Celsius

$2.99Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.49

Root Beer

$1.99

B&L Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Merch

Apparel

T-Shirts

$22.00

100% Cotton Slim Fit T-Shirt

Hats

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

tbd, atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

