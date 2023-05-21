Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugar Space 132 South 800 West

review star

No reviews yet

132 South 800 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Popular Items

NY Egg and Cheese on a Roll

$5.00

Restaurant

Brunch

NY Egg and Cheese on a Roll

$5.00

Golden Grove Pancakes

$7.00

Morning Waffle

$7.00

Yogurt & Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Lunch

Turkey Club

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

$7.00

Beef Kielbasa

$7.00

Brick Oven Pizza

Classic Cheese

$8.00

Garlic Bread Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Bites

Snack Pack

$6.00

Veggie & Hummus Platter

$7.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.00

Caprese Skewers

$5.00

Snacks

Candy Bar

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Cookie

$1.00

Jerky

$3.00

Fruit Snacks

$1.00

Candy

$2.00

Health Bars

$2.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

White Toast

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Sweets

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

Mini Cheesecake

$4.00

Small Cookie

$1.00

Macaroons

$4.00

Coffee Drinks

Cappucino

$3.50+

Espresso, one part steamed milk, two parts foam

Espresso

$1.50

(2) Shots of espresso

Americano

$2.25+

Espresso and hot water

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso and 2 parts steamed milk

Macchiatto

$3.00+

Espresso and 1.5 parts milk, .5 parts foam

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Brewed coffee and steamed milk

Pourover

$3.75+

Individually brewed coffee

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Chilled Coffee

Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso, chocolate and steamed milk

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Steamer

$2.00+

Steamed milk and flavoring

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Can of Soda

$2.00

Horizon White Milk Box

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk Box

$3.00

Apple Juice Box

$2.00

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Monster

$5.00

Rockstar

$5.00

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.00

La Croix Lime

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade - Red

$4.00

Gatorade - Orange

$4.00

Gatorade - Yellow

$4.00

Gatorade - Blue

$4.00

Italian Soda

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Fruit Spritzer

$5.00

Pineapple Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coffee specials

Heath Bar Latte or Cocoa

$4.00+

Toffee, chocolate, almond and steamed milk

Twix Latte or Cocoa

$4.00+

Chocolate, cookie dough, caramel and steamed milk

Reese's Latte or Cocoa

$4.00+

Chocolate, peanut butter and steamed milk

Mexican Mocha or Cocoa

$4.00+

Chocolate, cayenne, cinnamon, nutmeg and steamed milk

Peppermint Bark Latte or Cocoa

$4.00+

White Chocolate, peppermint, steamed milk

Chocolate London Fog

$4.00+

Chocolate, earl grey tea, lavender, vanilla and steamed milk

Almond Joy Latte or Cocoa

$4.00+

Chocolate, coconut, almond and steamed milk

Gingerbread Man Latte or Cocoa

$4.00+

Gingerbread syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Chocolate and steamed milk

Sugar Space Retail Menu

Retail

Play House Admission

$12.00+

Monthly Unlimited Membership

$35.00

10 Punch Card

$79.90
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Community Café located in Sugar Space Arts and Events Center

Website

Location

132 South 800 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

