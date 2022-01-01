Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) 15025 Ventura Blvd.

329 Reviews

$$

15025 Ventura blvd

sherman oaks, CA 91403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Taco Plate
Carne Asada Burrito
Loaded Fries

Specials / Combos

Supreme Taco Combo

$19.95

Combo includes a 3 taco plate, rice & beans, a churro donut and a small agua fresca.

Perfect Burrito Combo

$19.95

Combo includes a burrito, chips & salsa and a small agua fresca.

Ultimate Quesadilla Combo

$19.95

Combo includes a large quesadilla with one protein, rice & beans, 2 dips of your choice and a small agua fresca.

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.65

gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Ghost Taco

Ghost Taco

$6.66

Our plant-based pollo diablo on top of a corn tortilla topped with habanero and ghost pepper salsa and marigolds (known as the flower of the dead) Caution: EXTREMELY SPICY! No modifications.

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$12.25

3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.

Ten Taco Plate

Ten Taco Plate

$32.95

Assorted proteins and toppings - chef's choice. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carnitas (Jackfruit) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$11.95

A flour tortilla, battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans , chipotle crema and curtido.

Pollo Burrito

Pollo Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Pollo (soy bean) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortilla filled with our nut & dairy free cheese and grilled to perfection.

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.95

Nachos

Not yo' Nachos (Half)

Not yo' Nachos (Half)

$7.95

Our personal sized nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac and pairing it with half-quesadilla.

Gordo Nachos (Full)

Gordo Nachos (Full)

$14.95

Our nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac.

Bowls/Fries

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$9.95

Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.

Veggie Bowl

$9.95

Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and seasonal veggies in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.

Fish Burrito Bowl

$11.95

Battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, chipotle crema and curtido. All the goodness of a burrito without the tortilla.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Crispy fries covered in our queso, beans, plant based meat of your choice, salsa, chipotle crema, onion, crema and cilantro

Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Queso Fries

$5.45

Sides

Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.45

Street corn, but less messy. Off the cob for your convenience. Corn mixed with our chipotle mayo and topped with salsa and cilantro.

Beans Side- 8oz

$2.95

8 ounces

Rice Side- 8oz

$2.95

8 ounces

Veggies- 8oz

$4.95

8 ounces

Guac FULL + Chips

$9.95

Guac HALF + Chips

$5.95

Pico de Gallo - 8 oz

$3.95

Chips and Red House Made Salsa - 8 oz

$3.25

6 ounces

Chips and House Made Queso (nut & dairy free)

$5.95

6 ounces

Side Chips

$2.95

Side Corn Tortilla (3)

$2.95

3 cooked tortillas

Dips and Sauces

Chipotle Crema- 2oz

$1.45

2 ounces

Sour Cream- 2oz

$1.45

2 ounce

Guacamole- 2oz

$1.95

Just F*ck Me Up Guac- 2oz

$1.95

Habanero Pineapple Hot Sauce- 2oz

$0.65

2 ounces

Red Salsa- 2oz

$0.65

Pico de Gallo- 2oz

$0.95

Queso- 2oz

$1.45

Salsa Verde- 2oz

$0.65

Sweets

Churro Donut

Churro Donut

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.45

Bowlito

$5.45

Kids Queso Fries

$5.45

Crispy fries topped with our house-made queso.

Kids Burrito

$5.45

Black beans, rice and our house made cheese (dairy & nut free) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Warning - Please Read

These items do not include gluten. However, our kitchen is not gluten free. If you have a severe allergy, do not consume.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.65

gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*

Loaded Fries - Carnitas

$9.95

Loaded Fries - Pollo

$9.95

Not Yo' Nachos-Carnitas

$7.95

Not Yo' Nachos-Pollo

$7.95
Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Queso Fries

$5.45

Drinks

Horchata

$4.45+

Large comes in a reusable glass logo jar.

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.45+

Bottled

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Jarritos- Guava

$3.75

Jarritos- Lime

$3.75

Jarritos- Mandarin

$3.75

Jarritos- Pineapple

$3.75

Jarritos- Tamarind

$3.75

Mineral Water

$3.75

Bottled Water

$3.95

Comes in reusable glass jar.

To Go Cocktails

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one Sugar Taco reusable jar.

To-Go Traditional Margarita

$17.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar. Made with fermented tequila.

To-Go Passionfruit Margarita

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar. Made with fermented tequila.

To-Go Strawberry Margarita

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar. Made with fermented tequila.

To-Go Raspberry Marg

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar. Made with fermented tequila.

To-Go Watermelon Margarita

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar. Made with fermented tequila.

To-Go Spicy Margarita

$21.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 years of age to purchase and consume this product. Two drinks come in one reusable jar. Made with fermented tequila.

To-go Mango Marg

$21.95

To-go Prickly Pear Marg

$21.95

Beer

Must be 21 or over to purchase. Contains alcohol. Comes in a can.

Tecate

$4.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 to purchase and consume this product.

Tecate Light

$4.95

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 to purchase and consume this product.

Corona

$5.75

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 to purchase and consume this product.

Modelo

$5.75

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 to purchase and consume this product.

Pacifico

$5.75

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 to purchase and consume this product.

Dos Equis

$5.75

This item contains alcohol. You must be 21 to purchase and consume this product.

Merchandise

Cutlery Kit

Cutlery Kit

$12.95

Bamboo fork, knife and spoon. Stainless steel straw with cleaner. Comes in a carrying pack.

Sugar Taco Reusable Jar

Sugar Taco Reusable Jar

$3.95
Jar String Bag

Jar String Bag

$20.00

Snack Station

Takis - Fuego 4 oz

$2.45

De la Rosa Marzipan (2 pieces)

$3.25

Mango Chamoy Tajin

$3.25Out of stock

Dried Mango with chamoy and tajin.

To-Go Cutlery

Fork

No Utensils

Add Utensils

Plant a Tree

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

Plant 1 Tree

$1.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

Plant 5 Trees

$5.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

Plant 10 Trees

$10.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast, casual vegan Mexican

Location

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks, CA 91403

Directions

Gallery
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.6 • 4,276
14435 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
BURGER PLANT by Vegetable
orange starNo Reviews
3711 Cahuenga Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Roadside Taco
orange starNo Reviews
10628 Ventura Bl Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in sherman oaks

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
The Crabby Crab
orange star4.1 • 2,013
4457 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Malama Pono Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,242
13355 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
orange star4.7 • 1,037
14622 VENTURA BLVD SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston